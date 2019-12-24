Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Merry Christmas!

It looks like it’s urgent to recall Senator Lindsey Graham from his post in Washington. He is displaying a loss of ability to be rational.

Nikki Haley, when she was Governor of SC, didn’t have the time of day to consider removing the Confederate flag from our Statehouse. All of a sudden, when it was politically expedient for her and when it would portray her as a heroic leader, she yanked that thing down. I have ZERO respect for you, Ms. Haley.

In 2020, can we please retire the story that accuses people of being unable to get over Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election? It was always a stupid story designed to distract us.

What does USC football hope to gain by replacing a strength coach and paying over $1 million for a coach with a losing record? Is the chicken curse self-inflicted?

Seeing that “Baby changes everything” commercial from Lexington Medical Center makes me root for the apocalypse just a little bit harder every time, you know.

Is this what you want or is this what your parents told you to do? An age-old question that is never asked in this time warped town.

To commemorate this whole Trump impeachment debacle, I have invented a new alcoholic beverage! Take one measure of peach schnapps, and one measure of mint schnapps. Mix them together, and drink down like a shot. I call it “The Pelosi.” What? No one said we can’t have fun with this impeachment mess!

UofSC sells alcohol at sporting events. Good. One way to deal with fourth quarter losses, missed free throws and strike outs.

To the owner of the orange Camaro parked on the deck at the main post office: Deck parking is for postal customers, employee parking is in back. Thank you.

Southern history: When it really sucks, succession turns into secession.You take a fort or castle and feel real good, for a while. Then it starts to suck again when you get your ass whipped.

Is there nowhere in Columbia to get a good corned beef and cabbage dinner? Begorra!

I was complaining about Columbia sewer rates recently to a coworker. He asked me how much I would need to get paid to handle my sewage disposal myself. Good point. I will feel a little better paying my next bill.

It is time for Donald Trump to buy Fox News and make it into his own personal mouthpiece. Every dictator needs state television.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has registered to run in Kentucky for his seventh term in the Senate. This is a problem. TERM LIMITS NOW!

I bet Hunter Biden is surprised to find himself being impeached in place of a defense of the President, the one actually being impeached.

I am grateful for the anti-Israel movement that is gaining strength on college campuses across America. Stop the genocide against the Palestinians!

All good Christians, come and worship Godzilla, our King of the Monsters.

Dear home sellers, I like gray but not THAT much. Granite leaves me cold. And I like a kitchen that is not in the living room. Thanks!

I saw a diabetic educator on TV over 300 pounds.

For the rest of your lives kids in college in this town are going to support Trump’s pensions, healthcare, everything.

What does a car do when he meets another car on the road at night on the backroads? You dim your damn lights.

I eat boiled peanuts for breakfast. I guess it’s a Southern thing.

My grandmother used to put a pie on the window sill to cool. My granddaughter puts a pie on the window sill to thaw. Also, the farmers used to feed America, now America is feeding the farmers. What is going wrong with America? Why? Because we have a dictator.

Dabo Swinney is the Roger Dangerfield of college football. His team don’t get no respect. Don’t cry, Dabo. There’s always next year. Go home and wipe those tears with $9 million.

Talking about parking meters. Towns and cities of Hartsville, Lancaster, Bishopvile, Kingstree, Manning, Goose Creek, Greenwood all do not have parking meters in their downtown. Why does Columbia? Now they want to extend it to Saturday parking.

My grandmother sent a kid to the Pentagon, a kid to Harvard and the third kid was a millionaire farmer. She was a trip to be around. When I was kid she would pluck the head off a chicken and we would eat it. Spurs and feathers. I guess that’s appropriate.

All over South Carolina the cry will soon be heard: “Oh snap, no SNAP.”

I think we need to take the “merry” out of Christmas and put the Mary back in Christmas.

I attended the USC Symphony Orchestra concert, which I really enjoyed. The issue was the Ariana Grande concert was right next door. So, the university was selling parking for $20. Consider this an open letter to USC. Considering I was supporting your music program, I would like my $20 back.

I couldn’t find a Tickle Me Elmo at Walmart. I guess I’ll buy a Bite Me Elmo.

If there is a more craven, spineless, pathetic senator than Lindsey Graham, he or she just hasn’t crawled out from under their rock yet. Give it time.

The college professors criticizing Donald Trump at a congressional hearing sounded more like Don Rickles at a roast. They had all kind of criticism and smart remarks, but they didn’t really have any substance. Why don’t they just leave the man alone and let him go about his business?

The Bear has a Christmas wish that the Fox News brainwashed folks in this country would admit that do-nothing Republicans in the Senate should pass the 400-600 bills that have been put before them and quit blaming the Democrats.

Hey smokers, earth is not an ashtray.

I called in about the grill on Broad River Road [Rant and Rave, Dec. 4]. I made a mistake. It was on Greystone on the sidewalk going toward Broad River Road. Thank you. Again, that was on Greystone.

I grew a beard for over a month. Everybody thought I looked like Wolfman Jack.

God gave us gifts for others to enjoy. There is no need to be jealous of others.

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A Gummy Bear. Yeah.

So the Chantix turkey tells us to tell the doctor if you have mental issues. Duh? I’m seeing cartoon turkeys on TV so yeah?

If you want to look really stupid, and I mean really stupid, wear your pants below your ass.

The Republicans think the impeachment is pure politics. Not the case. It is about breaking the law. Of course Democrats want the prick out of office. The Republicans should too. They would do the same if the parties were reversed. Trump’s behavior alone should be reason enough to remove him. He is not able to represent us in the UN or NATO because they all laugh at him. Remember that Clinton was impeached with an all Republican Congress and the Senate did not ratify the impeachment.

Yes, Bill Cosby, institutional racism is a devastating problem in our country. But no, Bill Cosby, I don’t believe that is why you are in prison. You are in prison due to drugging and assaulting a woman. She did a lot of work to bring you, Bill Cosby, into accountability for your actions. She was supported by dozens of women who claim you drugged and assaulted them also. You are not America’s Dad.

President Trump has functioned just fine under pressure. Most politicians would have crumbled and walked away. Not President Trump, he gives it as good as he gets it. A president who doesn’t mince his words and says exactly what he is thinking. The Democrats weren’t prepared to handle a president like Donald Trump. Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, AOC and all their little minions thought President Trump would crumble under all their criticism, and pressure, well look who survived and will be re-elected in 2020. KAG!

[In response to rant and Rave, Dec. 11] How do you know ShotSpotter hasn’t saved a life? With ShotSpotter maybe the police catch the murderer before they can kill again, thereby preventing a homicide. Nothing is perfect!

Tell me how does one become a billionaire, and get elected to the highest office in the land, if he or she can not read? It means I have a chance!

Donald Trump sure seems to love shilling for the theocratic dictatorship of Saudi Arabia. Wonder if any of the so-called progressives will stand with Tulsi Gabbard in calling him out on it?