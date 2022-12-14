Rant and Rave: Yes, we know we reprinted last week's Rant and Rave, that's our bad

This is a rave for good moms. Alicia Keys is on Stephen Colbert tonight and her seven-year-old boy is playing the piano in Germany. Alicia Keys, I think, 15 Grammys and if you know music, you know Alicia Keys. Her little boy, seven years old, is playing for a live audience at seven years old playing the piano. If you don’t think that good moms make good kids, that’s all she wrote.
If you want to try to understand the mentality of CNN, Clown News Network, I only watch them for 30 seconds, that's all I can take, but that dear gentleman Anderson Cooper is saying maybe they could’ve gotten more for that basketball player that tried to sneak cannabis oil through a Russian airport.
Up next for the GOP: O.J. for Prez
Herschel would have won in a landslide in South Carolina
I am amazed that we Democrats have figured out how to rig national elections and you Republicans have not.
Just a note of thanks to your publication for a weekly reminder of how many total nuts that there are in your circulation area.
Legalize marijuana. Stop putting people in prison for possession of it. Let people make their own choices about what they put in their bodies. But stop misrepresenting marijuana as a benign substance to the public. Public health authorities need to stop downplaying the negative health consequences of marijuana use. In downplaying these consequences, they shore up the nascent marijuana industry in the same way that the tobacco and alcohol lobbies are shored up by people in power. Stop allowing the marijuana industry to make unsubstantiated claims about the health benefits of marijuana the way that the alcohol and tobacco lobbies have for decades.
When someone says that Republicans want to reduce Social Security benefits, you are hearing FAKE NEWS.
Remember this, if you always tell the truth, you’ll be happy.
What did Santa say to Mrs. Claus? Looks like 100% of rain, dear.
Hey, it’s me again. I’m not sure my first submission got through. It might be repeat, but cross one of them out. First of all, great job reprinting the rant and rave from last week, this week. It sucked last week and it sucked this week. Number two, Amber Heard needs to give it up. Go home, crap on the bed, blame it on the chihuahua and then she can really be heard. Now, I’m pretty sure you got this one so thanks a lot.
There is a myth that the country can be put “back on track.” Let me tell you. The country is never “on track.” What’s “on track” for one is off track for another. That’s the way a country works. It is a case of constant tuning and retuning. What was “on track” for our grandparents is “off track” for us.
Hey, all you taxpayers out there, you know the Commission for the Blind receives a net proceeds of one third of percentages of all high security areas, all these places that are very high secure. A blind person is not allowed in there, but we hire a third person who is allowed.
It’s the blind guy. I got spammed, but I almost got scammed. But remember this, they’re a joke.
Eating celery and we have sleepy people, but Tim Scott didn’t learn anything from Ben Carson did he. Tim Scott didn’t learn anything from Ben Carson, you can’t hang for Trump and pull for the Republican party, but now you’re a man without a country.
We say farewell to Bob McGrath from Sesame Street. He was a voice of calm and reason to young and old alike. He was 90.
When is the best time to make a dentist appointment? Tooth, thirty. Haha, tooth, thirty.
Last night I had a dream that I was a muffler. Wow, you must be exhausted.
How is this "transitory" Bidenflation working out for you?
If you go back in time, John F. Kennedy was the president of the United States. John F. Kennedy and in his cabinet was Mr. Mcnamara and at the turn of the previous century, Mr. Mcnamara’s dad said “Don’t you forget, insurance companies are thieves.” Follow that history, this is just good schooling. Mr. Mcnamara’s dad said at the turn of the previous century, “Don’t you dare forget, insurance companies are thieves. They just take and take.” No fast forward to South Carolina and Tim Scott, the senator for South Carolina gets an award from these thieves, the insurance companies. They don’t want you to have medical care.
If you flip channels here and you sit down, two critters got walked, horses whatever, but the top weather news, that beautiful chick is gone.
I just sat down and ABC is on, Lindsay’s on, I like that chick, but these dear ladies read anything in front of them.
Bear reflects on inflation, price-fixing and current high prices: The inflation/"shortage" situation is largely caused by giant corporations. Their record profits have soared since COVID by manipulation of Gov't handouts that were supposed to help the general public and poor planning re. shortages and inventory kept low to cut their taxes. Gas, meat and other commodities are held hostage by monopolies which allow them to charge what the "free" market will bear. Ask your Congress person who pays for their campaigns and the laws they passed to sustain big business largess. Inflation is not the Fed. Resvr. problem, but caused by monopolies and Oligarchs.
Turtle notes that while the far right espouses freedom from government intervention, their brownshirts are burning books and attacking librarians. What's up with this?