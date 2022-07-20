Rant and Rave: Yes, gas prices are still complaint-worthy

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Apple's pre-tax profit runs about $2.3 Billion per week.
The country is on the right track. It just takes time. Trump derailed the country more in four years than any other administration. Unfortunately his minions are too ignorant to see it.
The NFL should have done like the religious right lobbyists did and called themselves a church to get tax exempt status. After all, football IS a religion, especially in the South, and they do worship on Sundays.
In response to the January 6 hearings, Trump continues to insist, “there is massive and incontestable evidence and proof” that the election was rigged. Where is it?
We used to call him The Former Guy but that's too tame. Let's just get real and call him The Big Liar.
These sky high gas prices are great. Fewer people are driving around so our air is cleaner.
To the "developers are scum" ranter: Developers and highway wideners are 2 sides of the same coin. Before cars took over, there were 2 kinds of real estate: expensive real estate, near public transit or at walking distance, and undevelopable real estate, farmland, etc. For example, Shandon was a streetcar suburb. So real estate developers come up with the idea of getting highways built. Presto! Their cheap, undevelopable real estate became developable. At first, traffic was light, but not for long. More sprawl, more traffic. Have the taxpayers pay to widen highway veins for more heroin sprawl before they clog again!
Three of the most uncool things are Harley Davidsons, loud cars and trucks and tattoos.
If I had voted for Joe Biden, I would be embarrassed now!
We are not alone. Gasoline prices and inflation are up worldwide. Many countries are far worse than the US.
I sure would like to see Prince Harry mentioned on social media more often. Not!
Where is Alex Murdaugh getting money to pay Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian?
All workers must be paid living wages. The minimum wage must be raised to $15 per hour.
I can't see many people wanting to move to the Bull Street District when there are panhandlers IN THE STREET at the intersection of Bull and Elmwood.
The media is stilled focused on the delayed response of police during the Uvalde school shooting. Why were the police there? Aren't social workers supposed to handle those crises now instead of police?
Is Sushi Yoshi closed forever? Will they reopen elsewhere in Columbia? Are there any journalists with integrity that are willing to get to the bottom of this? — Lonely Hibachi Lover
I don’t think I’ll be going back to play golf at Northwoods Golf Course (now The Spur). The potholes in the cart paths will make your back sore!
An actress said that she would not have her life if she had not had an abortion. I promise her that her potential child does not have their life since she had an abortion.
Driving on our interstate highways has become really scary.
Does anyone actually believe Republicans and the NRA care about gun violence?
You know this is a rave, R A V E, for Dateline. I love good cops and I love to see bad people cry, but this is a rave for Kent State psychology, Kent State psychology leaves their murderers this guy killed his wife, he’s 40, for a 20-year-old exchange student. And he says, “No I didn’t do it.” And when that Lithuanian student and he took her to hotels for the night and such and they even kicked her out of the school because she kept shacking up with him.
I’m on a seafood diet, I eat every food that I see.
A man walks into a nice restaurant and the waiter says “You have to wear a tie.” He went to his car and couldn’t find a tie, he put some jumper cables around his neck and the waiter said “Okay that’s okay, just don’t start anything.”
Baker Mayfield has got a place on the Carolina Panthers. What do you want to bet he’s going to make a Bojangles commercial? Yeah.
Columbia. Soda City. Soda City, my ass. They had Pepsi and they have Coca-cola, an American beverage. Big deal. They’re the worst company in this district, I have never felt like this before. I kicked Cola to the curb, why is it now that the city is ready to kick Pepsi to the curb? Why is America’s beverage always in hiding and never able to get a delivery on time or you can’t keep enough drivers because you don’t pay people enough and look where it gets you. On North Main in Columbia, you ever been to the Pepsi warehouse? I’ve been there. Talk about a bunch of dirt bags. You ever been to Coca-cola? I’ve been there. Talk about a bunch of dirt bags.
I want to read the book about Alex Murdaugh saying the title, “I’m in a hot pickle now.”
Hey this is Nick out towards Eastover, I know what I noticed that Governor McMaster brought to our attention we got this photo of a ship sitting out there in the harbor with 100,000 gallons of ship fuel. The Navy doesn’t have another ship they could pump it into and use it or sell it off on eBay to passing tankers or cargo ships that might could use it?
That Brittany Griner case seems fishy to me. She knew what she was doing, she says she forgot to put it in there. I don’t think so. She knew what she was doing and she didn’t put it in there and now all of a sudden she got permission from the doctor to take the cannabis. Something’s not right, something’s real fishy with what’s going on with that woman. I hope she gets out of it, but something is fishy.