Yeah sex is cool but has Rudy Mancke ever called you up to talk about snakes?
I wonder if Criminal Minds would ever use a meaningful, thought provoking quote from Donald Trump at the end of one of their shows. Uh, nope.
Hillary's emails. Love Kim Jong Un. Hillary's emails. I would love to release my tax returns. You're fired. Iran bad. Hillary's emails. Beautiful healthcare for all. Iran bad. Hillary's emails. You're fired. Beautiful infrastructure. Love Putin. You're fired. Hillary's emails.
A big shout-out to the USC faculty for standing up for academic integrity at South Carolina's flagship graduate research university. Stay the course.
Mr. Joe Biden, you have served the USA for a long time. Please go home, put your feet up and relax.
The entire Free Times is dedicated to anti-Trump material. It is especially true for the Rant and Rave. I just don’t believe how many idiots in this country don’t realize they are well-off. Bye.
I took the grandkids to Dave & Buster’s. I know Dave, but who the hell is Buster?
Hey all you Blythewood Crickentree crybabies: Yeah, your golf course went belly-up. But, the bag was all sewn up before it even started with that Joyce Dickerson. She already had the whole thing worked out.
I just want to rant about all the unsightly steel telephone poles all over Columbia, everywhere from Lake Murray to Northeast Columbia to Southeast Columbia. The most unsightly thing you have ever seen. Looks like they could put those monstrosities underground, where we won’t have to look at them. Just saying.
In reference to Freddie Pough, the Juvenile Justice director, stating [to WLTX], “We have all done things in our past, especially when we were children,” he may be speaking for himself and his family, but he is not speaking for me and everyone else. Most people have not done bad things in their past. It’s ridiculous that he would say such a stupid statement.
The N-word will never go down in past history with the amount that black people keep saying it. They say the N-word at school, in the mall, at the ballfield. Why are they saying that if the word needs to be not said?
In 2015 I went to the Housing Authority to get a house in Eastover. The flood came in 2015 and I left the Eastover area so I could more easily get to work in Columbia. They said I didn’t pay my November rent, so they took it out of my state income tax in 2016. But they also took it in 2017 and 2018. Can somebody please help me and tell me how I can get my money for 2017 and 2018? Nobody wants to help me.
Pre-trial intervention is NOT the same as being innocent. I guess your attorney didn’t explain to you that the district attorney discusses this with the victim. Only other option is that you are too stupid to understand.
A TV personality advised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to learn her job FIRST. The advice was not heeded. She is well intended but she is making a fool of herself. Baby Chump loves to bait her and she bites the hook every time. Poor thing.
The little USC flowers are raging.
I bought my granddaughter a patriotic shirt. She said, “Grandpa, I’d only wear it one day a year.”
To editor Jordan Lawrence: Please don’t let Vincent Harris cover jazz anymore. He covers jazz like a kindergartner would cover Einstein. Please, don’t let Vincent Harris cover jazz anymore. He’s not only insulting to me, he’s insulting to the entire jazz community.
Mad Magazine is closing down after 70 years. Nooooo.
I ate 71 got dogs on the Fourth of July. Maybe I should have entered a hot dog eating contest.
My friends thought something was wrong with me when they saw me walking around without a red Solo cup.
I went to Doko Smoke BBQ on the Fourth of July. It was fantastic.
How many more weeks will pass before the Arby’s on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington gets its air conditioning repaired?
Shame on cowards Pence and Graham! They chose to visit the clean, minimally occupied Donna facilities to base favorable press releases about how well women and child immigrants are treated, not the standing room only child cages occupied by children without access to proper nutrition, beds, clean water, showers, clean clothing, medical care and the ability to brush their teeth or contact family members!
Wish I knew why so many people ride by my house honking their horns
That was a good try, Gov. Henry McMaster, on getting your guy installed in the top spot at USC. Is there any politician who DOES NOT GET INTO THE MISUSE OF POWER?
My friend Luigi said, “What a spicy meatball.”
Are Jack Daniels and Jim Beam related?
What is the theme song of the Daytona 500? “Blame It On the Rain.”
Oh yeah. Baby Chump in his tux walked next to Queen Elizabeth. He looked like an overstuffed penguin. Thanks for helping us, POTUS, by tweeting that you are "so great looking."
I am a chicken. I voted for Colonel Sanders and Mr. Bojangles.
If you don't love America, get out! Go Trump!
Yeah! S.C. is getting too liberal and I'm not going anywhere! Socialist clowns!
My favorite kind of berry is Halle.
Publisher’s Clearinghouse is giving away $5,000 a week for life for one person. Why don’t they give away $1,000 a week to five families?
I say re-elect Dick Harpootlian as mayor of Five Points.
Rest in peace to Disney star Cameron Boyce.
After reading Rant and Rave today it seems that the folks at Free Times (and I hope I'm wrong ) have lost the ability to be objective in what it is posting in Rant and Rave and have joined the ranks of the liberal media in this country! Is it that you only get left-leaning Rant and Raves (which is hard to believe) or are those the only ones getting posted? HMMMMM. Signed: Inquiring Minds
I heard about a girl licking ice cream in a Walmart. Maybe they should put the lids on tighter.
There are many changes coming to Five Points. Why don’t we just get rid of Five Points and keep the new Free Times building?
Yes, I’d like to know where SCE&G is, because ever since Dominion Energy took over every storm that comes through Columbia knocks out our power. One time for 30 hours, now for five hours. I want SCE&G back.
This is the Liberal Redneck, aka the man without a country. Question for all the Southern Baptists: Where did all the Christians go? We’ve taken Christ out of Christianity. Shame.
My cousin got free food at Chick-fil-A for looking like a cow.
My wife won a karaoke machine in a raffle. Nooooo.
Colin Kaepernick offends a lot more people than Betsy Ross does. Why doesn’t Nike get rid of him?
At our most recent reunion, my aunt made everything from scratch, except the Hardee’s chicken. Everybody said, “This is the best chicken I’ve ever had.”
The massage parlor on Devine Street is not going to open. At least the Taboo adult store down the street is doing good.
The more these people keep digging up the sewer lines or whatever the hell they are doing on Kilbourne, and the more they keep doing a half-ass patch job after the fact, the more the thing is getting to feel like riding off-road. You need a four-wheel-drive vehicle to bounce up and down. Fasten your seat belts. Holy crap!
Here’s good news about driving in Springdale. Police are apparently not stopping people for speeding, distracted driving and driving too close. The only traffic stops I’ve seen involve mopeds. So, drive as fast as you want and irresponsibly as you can, but don’t you dare go too slow.
Steve Benjamin really said this in a Free Times article: "An illegitimate process will only yield illegitimate results. This cloud of haste and lack of transparency does a disservice to everyone." It’s a valid comment, but that sword is double edged.
Just picked up and read thru my first issue of Free Times. Not bad. The Rant and Rave section however, for the most part, is an exercise in stupidity.
If you are in a hurry, just take I-20 West, from S.C. exit 33 to the Savannah River. The traffic flow is 80 to 90 mph, and for extra fun there is tailgating and weaving in and out between other vehicles.
Your recent cover story "Whatever happened to..." [July 3] just reinforced what I've thought for years: Columbia's follow through SUCKS!