There is no such thing as too much safety.
Theresa across the ocean did it. Donald up in D.C., you can do it too!
Looking for Natalie. You like T-Pain but the bar would not play it. So I tipped the bartender and we danced all night and no other bar was open that day. Our bar stayed open until 3 a.m. I think I got there at 8 p.m., you taught me some great "break dance" moves and we both took our shoes off. The bartender told us to be careful so we would not cut our feet. We have to dance again. I hope you read this. Signed, your future dance partner that is not on Facebook.
Why is the Free Times now the Post and Courier Free Times? I thought it was the Columbia Free Times.
Yeah, I'm a former Democratic Party state chairman, and I support a woman's right to choose what to do with her body. Unless all she wants to do is drink a couple of cheap drinks at a bar near campus and see friends, without having to drop an extra $20 on food. In that case, I'm going to shut all the bars down. Screw her right to choose!
Harpo and a couple of dozen elderly former hippies who have forgotten they used to drink have closed down another college bar. Pretty soon it will be nothing but high-end restaurants with $13 burgers and $7 craft beers. This is how Prohibition started. Thirty-thousand college students and another 30,000 recent graduates could vote them all out of office. So will we?
Let’s get Five Points back to the way it was, with a bunch of empty storefronts and zero economic development.
North Korea is surrounded by water and it's a great location. So says the President of the United States of America. He fell in love with the evil dictator of North Korea. The opportunities for real estate development are abundant when you are POTUS.
Does it not bother Americans that Trump is a pathological liar?
The Biggest Loser? Trump. No contest. But where does that put We The People?
There was a time when honor, integrity and dignity meant something in our country. Trump threw all that away. But to a Republican, at least he’s not a Democrat, right?
South Carolina doesn’t need clean water? You go down to the Congaree, near the Riverwalk, where the Broad and Saluda join in. It is a spew of waste and chemicals in the water. Coal ash, you name it. Everybody has dumped in there for 100 years. Then you take a big whiff and what do you smell? Nothing but chicken s#!t.
This is BG the Blind Guy. This is a message for blind people: Get up off your ass and make the issues. I’m standing there making issues at your meetings, and you people are acting like a bunch of dumbasses who have never read a manual before. I’m not going to fight for you. I’m going to get my check. It’s all about BG the Blind Guy now. You all can kiss my ass.
You know, I just saw an Uber pick up at the Columbia airport with a California license tag on the car. I mean, is that safe? Really?
Who hasn’t been hugged when they preferred not to be? Though few have been compelled to whine to the media. Personally, I’d rather endure a hug than be mugged.
Always remember: Uber is always hiring.
I went to lunch with the Taste Buds at Rockaway’s. I taught them everything I know about dining. It took about three minutes.
This time of the year, you need to find the cool side of the pillow.
This is a rave for the Sam’s at Sandhill, the tire service. They are the best. All the staff there are great. I’d recommend them to anyone.
Confucius says, “When it rains, don’t be afraid to get wet.”
I reported generic brands being bought up by pharmaceutical companies, then logged off as a corporation, separate from the entity. This has been going on for a long time.
I didn’t even know South Carolina was fracking. So, hey Dominion Energy: Frack you.
Senator Lindsey Graham? When are we going to vote this boy out of office.
I learned not to play in the road when I was a little boy. I am an old man.
It’s pretty bad. George Sink will sue anybody, even his own son.
The comedian Tim Conway passed away. He was hilarious.
This dumb cuck Chief Mark Keel thinks legal medical marijuana is going to “open up Pandora’s box.” Someone fire this old fart of a gang leader who’s scared of losing his black market income off marijuana seizures because his $176K salary is less than a stripper makes. Weed has been legal since God told Abraham to talk to burning “bushes.” GTFO here.
The judge said welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover. He was right. We are f#!ked.
When you men in Columbia start wearing leggings around town, please pair that with a crop top. Thanks.
A hate group scheduled a rally in Ohio. Police assigned to keep the peace: 600. Protesters against the hate: 500. Haters attending the rally: 9 (nine).
To the grimy reject hobos that busted the window out my car on Fernandina Road and stole all my personal belongings and your wanksta twacktard homeboy who tried to sell me my car at Bush River Walmart: Enjoy my wife’s vibrator while you can, because when I see you, you’re screwed. In the not fun way. And we ain’t calling no police. On a slightly unrelated note, to the preoccupied Richland County deputy parked at the abandoned Jaguar lot where I left my car: DO BETTER. Whoever f#!ked with that black Eclipse broke down up from Dick Smith Nissan, I’m gonna see you. Next time while you’re holding that sign in front of the store, maybe get your own s#!t instead of my used stuff, or hop on Wi-Fi and put in a muthaf#!kin’ application, ol’ nasty ass buzzards.
I couldn't sleep because I was craving a cup of coffee, so I got up and made a cup of coffee. Now I can't sleep because I drank the coffee.
There is a full-sized replica of Noah's Ark in Tennessee. You would think they would have built it in Arkansas.
Why are the Republicans so scared of impeaching Trump? They must think that Pence would be even worse, or maybe they don't realize that a more traditional Republican (not a Democrat) would become president upon Trump's conviction. Maybe that's why Pelosi doesn't want to pursue impeachment.
Waking up on the West Coast is awful. Takes at least half an hour of reading to figure out what I should be mad about.
I truly am not trying to be provocative, but I would like to know precisely which policies President Obama put in place that are responsible for our robust economy.
I recently posted a rant describing Lindsey Graham as a worm in a suit [April 3]. Upon reflection, I would like to use this forum to issue a blanket apology to worms everywhere for that unflattering comparison. I deeply regret any embarrassment my thoughtless words may have caused.
Many of the corporations and the business owners cry that they have no way to increase workers' pay to living wages. They are shedding their tears from their luxury cars, their yachts, their luxury vacation homes, their exclusive clubs and their fabulous gated communities.
I respect your right to choose your own religious beliefs. It's a free country. Please show your respect for me by not enacting legislation to ram your beliefs down my throat, for the exact same reason.
Judy Miller is the sexiest woman alive.
Somebody better get a handle on these crotch rocketeers who race their motorcycles (no helmets) on Two Notch and Beltline every weekend. As much as I hate hearing the revving engines, I would surely hate to hear the sound of one smashing into the side of a car or losing it on a curve, but maybe if one of these daredevils gets eaten up by asphalt or loses a limb, gets decapitated, or hurts someone else, then someone may take notice. I would hate to say, “I told you so”. Seems like the police are looking the other way when one passes them at 90 mph.
Why is the city paralyzed by trains every day? We love trains and we need trains but please upgrade your track locations, Columbia. This is the 21st century. Get with it.
Before his state visit to the UK, he smoothed the way by publicly insulting a member of their royal family. He makes us proud, that one!
I’m really hoping that the FT purchase will do something about this lame ass Rant and Rave. Spam, spam, spam.
Hey Dick, we were finally doing better after General Sherman’s march to the sea. Fantastic job on regression. Appreciate your effort. Burn some more cotton bales while you’re at it, or in this case liquor bottles and local business owners. Kudos.
So I’m at the grocery checkout and I ask, “Do you need to scan my Bi-Lo card?” She’s like, “No, sir, this is Publix.”