Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Note to Lindsey Graham: Don’t you know better to not agree with megalomaniac Don Trump? When you lie with a dog sooner or later you’re gonna get fleas!
You want to know why the orange blob —Trump — pulled out of Syria? Look for the money. He is getting rich off these deals, along with his kids and lawyers.
Hey Democrats, if you do in fact feel deep contempt for people who hold different values and beliefs, you should keep it to yourself. I thought we learned that already.
The Free Times is no longer the “Free” Times.
What are the rules of Twitter? It is in the best interests of our country to ban the president from Twitter. His raging and ranting and blaming is beneath the (former) dignity of the Oval Office and does nothing but stir up trouble.
This is Figaro. I didn’t make that comment about bringing back the South. I made that comment about bringing back the mouth. The mouth that says, “jobs.” Hey Joe, that’s right. Same with you, Lindsey. Where are the jobs?
Who the heck would have made it where the University of South Carolina and that other university from South Carolina would both have a bye week a few weeks back? I didn’t have anybody to pull for or pull against that weekend.
Hey taxpayers, I hope you are loving it. Richland County has a billion dollars in a one-cent tax. I’m sorry, but now it’s two cents. The city gets a cent, and the county has a penny. Oh, OK. Maybe you should keep your receipts like how I do with my small business.
We all should be living good in Richland County. What the hell?
The bus drivers need to kick some ass. They talk s#!t to those drivers? The drivers ought to kick their ass.
I went to the liquor store and got the Pelosi Vodka. The one with no proof.
Hey folks, if you practice piano, you get good at it. If you practice sports, you get good at it. But a lot of folks don’t understand that Trump is a practiced liar.
I saw a lady at Chick-fil-A dressed like a cow. She didn’t have to dress up much.
Mozart was a great painter. Yeah.
My rant is when someone replies, “Hey, thats as funny as shit!” What?
Under the current immigration rules, Jesus of Nazareth would be barred from entering the US.
Do you think Russia helped Trump get elected because Russia wants the very best for the USA? Not in a million years, my friends.
Is a penis an antenna that men use to interpret the world?
They had an emergency at the White House the other night. Donald Trump lost the key he uses to wind up William Barr.
With the earth stuck on the low setting of a microwave, by 2100 Miami Beach will be renamed Waterworld.
Yeah, this is BG the Blind Guy. I have a comment on the West Columbia water. The reason we don’t have clean water is because Alan Wilson doesn’t care. He and his father have the Culligan man. They don’t give a s#!t about us.
We need to get rid of this deadwood and get some fresh, young, and eager people who have optimistic viewpoints and high ideals. Instead of these powerful, narrow minded, old and compromised white men. Men who spend their time covering their own asses to insure their power and ongoing pay checks. We could do better than THIS BUNCH with a few fresh faced CPA’s and a copy of “How to Run A Large Democracy for Dummies.”
In the Post and Courier area, didn’t the Trump family swindle investors? They have swindled in Charleston. The Trumps are concerned that the immigrants are going to be a burden on America. But Mr. Trump gets out of all the taxes he can, and leaves investors holding the bag all the time.
My grandkids are dressing up for Halloween. My grandson is dressing up as a burrito and my granddaughter is dressing up as an avocado. Yeah.
When I think of Dave & Buster’s, I still can’t figure out who Buster is.
My grandson’s teacher said they’d learn about types of ducks. He said, “AFLAC!”
I love your newspaper, but where are the stories about local authors? There are great books out there, but how do we know about it. Free Times used to tell us all about the local authors. Bring it back, please.
Trump has an idea for increasing the fortunes of people in Central America. He will pay good money to those who will provide crocodiles, piranhas and barracudas for the moat around the wall.
Everybody has been fighting the Kurds. You know what they need? A little whey.
I was sad to hear about the passing of Diahann Carroll. Rest in peace.
Turtle would like to know how increasing the minimum wage for the lowest earners is inflationary, even if it is a 10 percent or 20 percent raise, but the CEOs of those same companies that pay such a pittance earn more in an hour than the hourly worker earners in a lifetime.
It’s a rave for ladders. I always use one if I want to get to the other side of a tall wall.
SC State Fair 2019 Opening Day was AMAZING! I took my daughter, son-in-law and the three best babies ever! We actually got into the circus even though the line was backed up to the sky lift. The circus was so worth the wait which actually wasn’t long. The only thing wrong was one of the dobermans was way too old to be performing. Bless his heart! He was all dusty looking like Nosferatu. Bless his sweet heart! Limping and all! Retire that majestic beast! But that was a great night besides that! We didn’t wanna leave! Next year we’ll come early and stay until closing!
To the guy in the black truck who cut off three other vehicles at 6:30 the other morning at Malfunction Junction: Is your name Dick?
So y’all don’t have horoscopes anymore?
Let me get this straight: NATO’s second largest army attacks an ally of the largest and strongest military in the world that rolls over and allows the Kurds to be slaughtered and ISIS to resurge. Our response: Twitter not tanks, appeasement not moral clarity, but “we won.” Erdogan played Trump like a violin appealing to his narcissism and xenophobia instincts and Assad and Putin are laughing all the way to the bank.
How proud I am to share with my fellow South Carolinians that I am well on my way to receiving the Nobel Peace Prize! All I need is a photo op with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.
One hundred fifty American households will be just fine, and even better once the trade agreements are signed. No more tariffs and an even playing field for America. This president doesn’t flinch and run for political cover at the first sign of conflict, unlike his predecessors. President Trump is the first American president to say these trade deals suck for Americans, and is willing to do something about it! Yes, there may be temporary pain for some Americans, but in the long run it will be better for all of us living in the United States! What this country needs is good paying jobs with benefits, not safe spaces for snowflakes! Frosty.
DSS is a bad agency. They are basically a collection agency, that’s it. They intimidate, threaten, they treat non-custodial parents like a paycheck and take 5 percent for the privilege. Suspend my license and I am disabled. Greedy, greedy, greedy.
Those who complained the loudest about taking the “Christ” out of Christmas have now taken the “Christ” out of Christianity.
Here’s something for right-wingers to chew on: In the past 53 years, Republicans have held the White House for 28 years versus 25 for Democrats. In those 25 years, Democrats had three criminal indictments, one prison term and one conviction. In the 28 years of Republican rule, there were 120 criminal indictments, 34 prison sentences and 89 convictions. Trump is close to equaling that in his first three years.
Hey Planet Fitness, please put a location somewhere near Forest Acres. Too many places over here where the lunk alarm needs to be sounded. I’m sick of working out near Junior Leaguers and former frat boys.
How do you know when your kids are finally adults? They stop whining about “adulting.” To quote Chris Rock, “You’re supposed to.”
To driver of white Vibe with “Happy Ramadan” painted on hatch: Your passenger side brake light is out.