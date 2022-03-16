Rant and Rave: We're very sorry about the crossword, OK?

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Whatever happened to the median named Sinbad? Hm.
There have been about 20 earthquakes around the Elgin and Camden area, Shake and bake, shake and bake.
Hey folks. I was headed to rant and rave. I’ll just start this the way it sounds best, but I had As in English composition, every class. And besides that, growing up on french, french teaches, you a lot of good grammar. That's old timey french. But it teaches you how to get, I mean, that's why you just rolled into english and the other french classes with A’s because it taught you, you learn how to put things together literally in order.
My friend is called the tree diver, he fell out of a tree when he was raking leaves. Yeah.
The Denver Broncos ponied up a lot of money to get Russell Wilson. Yeah.
I’ll give $100 to either editor Andy Shain and/or David Clarey if they can solve this weeks (3/9-3/16) crossword puzzle! I thought it looked a little familiar. Do you not proof read your own publication? Or maybe ya’ll were smoking some of that whacky weed!
With regard to the war in Ukraine, Chamberlain is to Hitler as Biden is to Putin.
Where is gas $1.39? Taco Bell. Yeah.
Hey folks, you know, if you read the paper, gosh, I tell ya, I laid on my belly when I was 6 years old and read the Sunday paper. The 1st book in it i think was bugs bunny. But I still remember that.
I hate to say it, but I agree with Lindsey. Whatever Navalny got in his tea is what Vlad the destroyer should have put in his morning coffee. He would never survive because Navalny and his cause are so much stronger.
The 45th president has masterfully elevated himself to a god status. He has the power to decide whether a republican lives or dies. He will kill your character just for speaking the truth about him. Unlike, the almighty god, whom I believe delighted in speaking the truth about him, to everyone who will listen. He's the guy we all should serve, the almighty god.
Word out to Lou Holtz go to hell …. Oh wait, you’re heading to the Trump rally in Florence. Same thing *bloop*.
When I think about horse bedding, I say neigh!
Russia must pull out of Ukraine and go home.
It was kind of the orange man to visit SC, to brag about himself and tell fancy lies.
The only way I can get out of paying tax on my truck every year is to remove the license plate and turn it over to the SC Department of Motor Vehicles. Where is the outrage? We need a 1,000 truck convoy to blockade something to stop this tax!
Don't worry about high gas prices, Biden will lower them and pass out free government handouts in a few months right before the midterm elections.
Fellow Democratic Socialist, our green deal will flourish once Capitalist can no longer afford oil for their big trucks and SUVs. Praise Joe Biden and Democratic Congress Elites.
Hey Cawthorn — real thugs bomb hospitals.
I constantly hear people say, “ You can’t find good help anymore.” Nothing could be farther from the truth. We have a tremendous work force. What we don’t have are good mangers. I spent my entire working life as supervisor and manager and both worked for and worked over crappy managers.
Could freetimes please solve the constant crossword debacle? The clues don’t match the puzzle. How is this hard to figure out?
If you're a parent, especially a conservative parent, I don't want to hear about gas prices. The Government gives you $5000.00 a year, per child, JUST BECAUSE. Use that money for gas, you turds.
All at once, it seems, flowers busted out everywhere. Daffodil, azalea, redbud, Carolina jessamine, japonica, forsythia and wisteria are glorious but very early. They will probably freeze and fade all at once, too.
Putin told his army that they were in Ukraine to free the Ukrainian people from a Nazi leader. Their leader is Jewish! The Ukrainians were already free! Russian soldiers! Go home to Russia and fight for your own freedom from Putin and his fellow oligarchs!!
Man, having an electric car sounds pretty good about night now!
Amidst a mushrooming oil crisis, and on the brink of WWIII, can someone explain to me how a truck convoy doing laps around the DC beltway (to protest mandates which are expiring anyway) is an effective use of anyone’s time and resources?
Sure hated to digest the loss to Kentucky. It's saul good, man! Our girls are champions and they're gonna win the NCAA. Congratulations to "they" who shot the winning 3.
For those who think the movie Anastasia should be banned, please review the history of the real Anastasia. She, too, was executed by the Russians.
Does anyone remember William Ellison, a black male who owned 180 slaves in Sumter was South Carolina, please everyone, realize that if you want to make a difference, learn your history before revealing your ignorance! Thanks, no party
To all freedom loving Americans: Cameron Curmudgeon warns about a push from powerful forces led by Big Money groups to call for a convention to rewrite the US Constitution to strip our rights and freedoms established over 200 years ago. No free speech or press, no Post Office, no Medicare or Social Security, no right to vote and no environmental protection. SC Senate just approved this convention. Please call or write your congressman/woman to stop this measure. Only Six more states are needed to call this convention. Act now to stop this action!!