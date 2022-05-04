Rant and Rave: Welcome to Irmo — Siren City

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
When student loans are forgiven, they will learn their most important lesson. That is, you can borrow money and not repay it.
To whomever needs to hear this: Rape is not post-consensual sex, it is ASSAULT. You would not be so glib if it was your child, parent, sibling, etc. who was assaulted. Nor would you find it so amusing if your loved one was robbed. Why does the “sex in marriage only” bunch think it’s ok for a man to force sex on a woman?
Why is the “In God We Trust” South Carolina license plate no extra charge over the regular license plates? Suppose a person is Shinto, a Buddhist or an atheist, can he or she get a plate declaring his or her religion or some other belief? The only plates that should be no extra charge are those signifying military, law enforcement or fire fighting service and veterans there of.
The Biden administration’s efforts to combat “disinformation” are straight out of the playbooks of dictators past and present. This is the bipartisan political establishment’s ploy to silence critics of its agenda of domestic economic austerity, racialist demagoguery under the guise of “anti-racism,” and endless regime change wars abroad under the guise of “humanitarianism.”
People who abuse animals are mentally sick.
My rant is that my cousin lives under Columbia Housing Authority they have the worse watching person. He never comes out to see what's happening. Drug person hanging around. One person told me that he threatened seniors about towing car for parking when they live there.
MAGA losers.
Last week's rant said the incident at "...Columbia Mall was an orchestrated incident" by the government, police, and military to make people shop online. REALLY? Officials have nothing better to do? Malls began to decline around 2000, when Bush was President! So it's the Republicans fault! No, wait — Obama was next! It was them Democrats. No, wait...then it was Trump...then Biden. Two of each! Maybe it just became easier, faster to shop online? The folks with hidden agendas are people like YOU, who ramble on in Rant & Rave. Wait! I'm rambling too....hmm! But I'm righteous!
You parked your car in the hot parking lot, rolled up the windows to protect your belongings. Good for you. But you FORGOT your child was in the back seat? And they died. ONE solution: immediate, irreversible, mandatory sterilization — NO exceptions!
So I guess if Columbia’s nickname is Soda City, Irmo’s nickname should be “Siren City”! So much crime that no one wants to live there anymore.
My friend has a cute crayon-drawn picture on her fridge, courtesy of a preschool grandchild. I thought it looked like Elon Musk, and found a photo on my phone to back it up. My friend laughed nervously, then told me it was supposed to be a picture of a monster. Now, she, and the rest of the family, can’t unsee it. Kids are so perceptive……
"It let's you plant a tree with every purchase" — or you can cut one down. We don't give a damn.
Please tell me again why it is such a great idea for there to be more guns than people in this country. Another weekend- another round of senseless deaths.
My 20 year old daughter goes to techno raves, my wife constantly rants about me being useless while I write this rant and rave.
To the person riding that Harley in Lexington around noon on the 23rd in Lexington: You need to seriously consider parking that machine until you grow up. You rode 10 foot off my bumper and when I made a legal move, you got your panties in a wad. You wore no helmet (your choice), low sneakers and little boy shorts. Dressing like this in Lexington mid-day weekend traffic in not healthy. Also, that bike is too big for you. Go get some lessons or get off the road.
About Elton John concert. Not only Elton John but other groups also. Why are tickets off the charts? There are people out here like me who can't ever afford a $150 ticket. It seems that this cost would narrow down on audience. Seems like performers would want a larger crowd. I had to get this off my chest.
Last Sunday was national lemonade day. When life gives you lemons make lemonade. Yeah.
I have been to Australia several times. Cars drive in the left lane on freeways, the exit lanes and the slow lane is a left lane. They keep on driving on the left. It’s just not right. Yeah.
Why do edible underwear look like fruit roll ups?
Well, hey, I was headed to rant rave. I know you folks are tired of me. But it has been a wonderful long day and I just sat down. And in high school, I dated the police chief daughter and I love a whodunit.
Uh my friend makes $85 an hour being a professional cuddler, yeah.
Any heart surgery that Henry McMaster will be minor surgery because he has a very small heart and a real big head.
My friend got a turkey leg from the state fair, she had to get a forklift to lift it.
This is a rave for Dr. Charles Stanley, a preacher on TV out of Atlanta. Not a whisper of politics in that and isn’t that just beautiful?
I really do appreciate rant and rave.