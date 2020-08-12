Rant and Rave: Voter suppression is un-American

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email{span} {/span}RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

We need to avoid election chaos in November. The South Carolina House and Senate need to meet to pass the appropriate legislation. Voter suppression is un-American.

I was saddened to hear about the death of Olivia de Havilland who played in Gone With the Wind. It’s remarkable that she lived 104 years.

Y’all just let me know when this transfers into not wearing your mask stupidity and ignorance and disrespect hunting season. Thank you.

This is a complaint about the West Columbia post office driver who delivers mail in the Hollydale Drive, Pond Drive, Lemon Drive area in Springdale. Numerous times they have delivered the wrong mail to us. This makes us have to redeliver the mail to the correct houses. Get your act together.

I can’t wait for movie theaters to open so I can have buttery popcorn and put M&M’s in there. Yeah.

All these people want the Confederate statues taken down. And they want the civil rights to be named. That is wrong.

Hey folks. In all the times I was a kid, our butts were in church somewhere. If you went camping at a campground, the service would be at a pool in the campground. I’m thankful for parents that had us in church.

I wear a mask not because I’m a liberal but because I’m not STUPID, and because I embrace the purported Christian values of caring for my fellow man! Reality check: Going to church a couple of hours a week does not make one a Christian, and it’s been my experience that the vast majority of self-proclaimed “Christians” haven’t a clue as to what they believe. Good luck on Judgement Day.

It’s been reported that former S.C. Lieutenant Governor and now ambassador-designate (to Belize!) owns a company called Bunk Aviation. Bunk. I can’t think of a more fitting name for a company owned by Mr. Bauer, at least not a name that can be printed in publications such as Free Times.

It looks like Mr. M is trying to use $32 million taxpayer money to buy his way into Heaven after his brown-nosing policies have sickened or killed thousands of South Carolinians. It’s on you dude, you are killing more people every day, including children.

If Jennifer Lopez has a baby, could she be then considered a Lo-Pez dispenser?

We need to recruit dolphins to help us in contacting extraterrestrial communist societies for advice on dealing with 2020.

Donald Trump is similar to a two headed snake. An asp viper.

How come Mr. Trump doesn’t like Dr. Fauci?

I ran into two neighbors who support Trump. They started into a tirade about Hispanics folks.

Many people have told me that Donald’s tombstone has already been written. On the tombstone it reads, “Here Lies.”

It’s a shame that someone backed into my wife’s car the other night and she called the police and they said there was nothing they could do because it was at a business. So, what happens when someone shoots someone in the parking lot of a business. Is there nothing the police can do about that, either? What the hell? I guess we are paying for nothing.

The latest liberal buzzword is “equality.” Excuse me, we aren’t equal and never have been. If we were all equal, with a little practice I could have been as good at basketball as Michael Jordan. They say that any child could be the next Einstein. Yeah, any child with a high IQ.

You can’t pay people more not to work than they make working and ever expect them to go back to work. Duh.

Bored housewife seeks starving poets and artists to promote online. Lend me your hipster street cred and I’ll use my friends’ donations to support you. No talent required.

I haven’t read the Post and Courier/Free Times in many months. (Because I’m not from Charleston.) I note that the quality of the rants is severely “wanting.” Where are the “dab hands” in Columbia/Lexington/Irmo who used to be so concise and witty. I blame brain damaged Joe Biden. Why you hiding Biden? Because you suck?

Trump is demanding that states “open the schools.” It’s interesting to note that the private Maryland school Trump’s son attends will do virtual learning starting in September, keeping their school closed to protect students, teachers and other personnel. The Trump double standard way of operating continues. It’s okay if your child and their teachers die, but not his son and his teachers!

Trump. Graham. The end of your political careers nears! TikTok, TikTok, TikTok, TikTok.

That’s one friendly ocean! It waves!

If Donald Trump were a bottle of whiskey, wouldn’t he be Old Grandad?

Several states have proven that voting by mail increases voter turnout by their citizens, and reduces exposure to COVID. Additional states are adopting voting by mail for November. South Carolina legislators: Honor your oath to all South Carolinians, not your party! Trust us. We will still vote as we wish, in line or in the mail! Unlike some people, I couldn’t live with the guilt that my commitment to my party caused someone to die or suffer for life by being exposed to COVID.

NEW! Coming soon! to a person near you! COVID-20!

From now on you need to refer to Henry McMaster as “Or McMaster,” as being able to “govern” seems to beyond his abilities.

This cannot be real. Tens of thousands of Americans are dead, tens of thousands of Americans are struggling to recover from the virus, the American economy is in the gutter and social unrest is playing out poorly in American cities. The person who has led us down this grim path will now be nominated for another term as President? Nah. Not real. We are smarter than that.

Please consider the following rant: What misguided soul came up with a hurricane with the unpronounceable name of “Isaias?” I’ve seen several embarrassed TV weather guessers struggle with that one. I like Tyler’s idea: “Just call it Bob!”

Sadly, but predictably, due to authoritarianism having invaded this country, the New York Times is totally yellow journalism. I know your mother is proud of you.

I saw a sign that said “23 acres, will divide.” Who’s that Will guy?

Hurricane Isaias was out there. Why didn’t they name it a common name? I’ve never met anybody named Isaias.

Why did the large cat get kicked out of the football game? Because he was a cheetah. Haha!

Thank you, thank you Leon Lott for finally checking into this government credit card misuse. It’s about time someone looked into it. How can you keep using a government credit card for personal items. I had a government credit card. I never bought clothes or anything like that. Thank you, thank you.

People have been asking how long it’s going to take the buffet restaurants to come back, like Golden Corral. What about Carolina Buffet in Springdale? That’s one of my favorite buffets in town.

Vote Katrina Shealy out of her Senate seat. This year she must go. Shealy is only in it for her and her cronies in Lexington County.

During this pandemic, I went to Walmart and they had arrows on the floor.

Hey, this is Sheldon. A lot of people have known me; Eva Moore, Corey Hutchins, Chris Trainor. I haven’t called in a while because of the pandemic. I wanted to turn you all on to this song by Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar High.” Tell your arts editor to check this song out, it’s the song of summer. We need this pandemic to end, and to get a vaccine, so we can all go back to being social and be around each other and everything.

So it doesn’t look like there is going to be a Carolina-Clemson game this year. That’s the only one that matters. Score another one for the pandemic. It really is the end of days, isn’t it?

Many people have been saying that Washington is calling out federal troops to march kids back into unsafe schools. Maybe The Turtle is mistaken.

Oh, good. Another Henry McMaster press conference. I love standup comedy.

Football season needs to start. If we find a cure, let’s cure the football players first so we can have some kind of a football season. Please, please.