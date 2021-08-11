Rant and Rave: Virus virtues, anti-Trump backlash and Biden critics

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Supervisor, your shirt is too small and you've got "hot dog neck". Ewww

Republicans are so damn stupid.

Why is it that rednecks back into their parking spaces with their oversized and overpriced pickup trucks?

These loud pickup trucks and loud Mustangs have gotten out of control. They go racing through our neighborhood and interstates with no consequences. A Mustang passed me in I-20 today going about 120 mph, scared me to death. He was cutting people off, while weaving in and out of traffic. I called 911 to hopefully have him ticketed. Something needs to be done about these bullies of the road. There are no Highway Patrolmen to enforce our laws. I suppose they are afraid of getting shot, and the job pays little to nothing.

There’s nothing patriotic about exposing vulnerable people to a disease that could kill them. That is NOT exercising your rights, it is accessory to murder. Masks don’t kill, self righteous morons do.

My friend was a camera man for the trampoline event of the Olympics. It had its ups and downs.

Imagine people weaponizing a deadly virus for political purposes. We've got 627,000 dead from Covid in our country. Hospitals are overflowing with people sick and dying from it. Health care workers are struggling. How's that working out for you, Republicans?

Covid-19 was an unknown. Covid-20 messed with us real badly. Covid-21 is booring and tiring and I'm ready for it to go away.

Why is governor McMaster denying unemployment when COVID-19 is still a problem. I haven't found a job since benefits were cut off, it causing me stress in my life, and my daughter isn't getting support til I find a job. Can I sue for pain and suffering? I applaud the people who are suing the governor for their rights. I am sad that not one politician stepped up for people during this time. Election time people will remember.

I would like a booster shot. Don't want your Covid shot? Can I have yours? I like living.

Of 435 members in the US House, only 21 voted against giving DC and Capitol police officers gold Medal of Honor for defending our National Capitol. SC congressman Ralph Norman was one of them. Shame on you! You are a disgrace to your home state!

I’ve read all the weekly Rant & Rave articles since the beginning of the year, and can’t believe that so many people are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome! Then it hit me like a ton of bricks, they still have to go after President Trump because they are so embarrassed by sleepy creepy Joe Biden. How sad! Frosty

Henry McMaster. A tip to prevent abortions. Education and free birth control. That's it. Then, abortions will be safe, legal and rare.

To all the self-styled conservatives mocking the effectiveness of masks in reducing disease spread: What happened to last winter's flu season? So it was just a coincidence that the flu basically disappeared with all the mask wearing?

August 15th. Open carry starts. I disagree with this to the depth of my soul. My only control over this insanity is to not patronize businesses that allow weapons inside.

So all the press are talking about Lindsey and his Covid. Whoop de doo. Why not talk about all the people who are sick, dying, and dead because he and his kind treated the disease like a leftist conspiracy? He helped create this mess, and the weight of many souls should be on his conscience. But of course they aren’t.

How is it that I can't read the Free Times without being called an idiot. Or seeing President Trump called an idiot. Differing political ideas doesn't make either one of us idiots. And why do democrats have to get so personal and ugly? The editors at Free Times must agree cuz they print that trash every week.

That's one small step for man, and one giant leap for billionaires.

The same people saying they wouldn’t get the vaccine that Trump approved are telling you to get the vaccine that Trump approved.

I just saw that a Clemson football player was involved in a car accident whereby he hit a Postal Worker going 115 mph in a 55 zone. The worker is in serious condition. The only consequences the player will suffer is whatever the head coach (Dabo) decides is fair. Are you kidding me?! Why does the player not have to adhere to the Laws of our Highways, like the general public? How is it that Dabo even enters the picture?!

390 million firearms in USA. 14,542 firearm murders. 250,000 deaths by Doctor error. 36,680 deaths in autos. Zero deaths from a firearm without a human being present. None of these deaths would have occurred if a human was not involved. These gang bangers need to spend some time on a shooting range so they can hit their intended target without hitting so many innocent bystanders. Chicago and Detroit should open shooting ranges for the Bangers. It isn’t the Gun, it’s PEOPLE!

During this hot summer, I feel like having a RC cola and a moon pie. Yeah.

What do you call a girl who eats too many Little Debbie snack cakes? Big Deborah.

You know, it's interesting that Sunday was when the evictions could begin to happen. And I'll be goofy. This house is paid for I think the Lord. But now people, moms and dads and children, kids, babies are about to be evicted or put on during an eviction notice. Not a peep out of the First Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina.

You know, my dear pop went to Penn State and Harvard back when nobody got you in. But I was raised with the phrase, 'Craig heh, and even Switzerland, don't argue with idiots.' Quit trying to give vaccines to these people that refuse it. Send all those vaccines to the southern border. I've never I've hired a dozen Hispanic people, men and women over the years, and no, they've never cheated me. Give those vaccines to these hard working people. Now I'll backtrack, don't argue with idiots.

You know this is an official rant I guess. The My Pillow guy that is pro-Trump. It's just a money play. People will send him money. I know some stores have kicked him out with the my pillow. Mr. Lindell. But if you watch him on TV, it's all a money thing. Period. This is all con job.

I must say that passing S425 will help those who are disabled, physically and mentally and elderly, from being ripped off by financial institutions, businesses, whatever. It is now illegal in the state of South Carolina to penalize a senior or disabled person in any way, shape or form. Thank you, Governor.

Well, everybody wants to blame Trump and Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Now, Joe Biden. Are you going to blame Joe Biden? I would, because he's sold out. All these permits given to companies to mine National Park areas, public protected areas, there are acres and acres of land that are going to be taken over by the industry. Oh, gas, oil, and minerals. What are we searching for? Really?

Satellite television. You suck. I can't believe that you're still in business after all these years, you just still suck. Over-expensive television. I say to everybody, 'get rid of it.' Take it and smash the satellite receiver in the street.

The Turtle says in the MAGA hats rush to own the Democrats. The libs as they say. Maybe they're not so much in the rush to own the COVID, since they refuse to get shots. God knows why they do that.

To kind of even up your political feelings, if walking back and passing the buck were Olympic events, Joe Biden would be in the hunt for double gold.

I can't believe it. No more of that mailbox is full. That mailbox is full. Alright, let's get back to the rant. University of South Carolina's fixing to start back all the college students are walking around looking at your cell phones. Jaywalking, not paying attention to the crosswalks. Be careful, guys, everybody watch out for 'em, please. You know how they are?

You know, it's like this. My wife and I got vaccinated back in early March. We did it because it's the right thing to do. It's what our government asked us to do. We didn't get a free $100 gift certificate. We didn't get entries into a million dollar lottery. We didn't get anything. We waited in line an hour to get our vaccination because it's the right thing to do. We're tired of all the mindless rhetoric we hear out there.

How is it that libraries all over the state such as Sumpter, Spartanburg and Lexington to name a few, had been open for months with COVID precautions. But Richland, the most overfunded library in the state, couldn't open. And why is our tax bill still being charged for a library fee? Send us a refund.

I heard that FedEx and UPS were gonna merge. They call it FedUp.