Rant and Rave: Views on the mall shooting, Columbia roads and bucket lists

Hey Columbia. Just wondering when the road on North Main, from Monticello to Mount Vernon Church Rd is going to be finished. Construction stopped maybe three months ago and I have popped my tire 2 times. Sincerely, agitated NoMa resident.
We need a new story for why we invade other countries besides we have to impose democracy on those people. We are busy getting rid of democracy in the USA, so let's drop the fake excuse.
The state of SC intends to put a man to death very soon. The method of killing is not the primary issue, rather, should the government be killing people at all? The answer is NO. Thank you to the Catholic Diocese of Charleston for speaking out against the planned murder.
If we elect an authoritarian to the White House in 2024, what will it do to us? What will it do for us? This is scary. I want democracy: one person, one vote. Register to vote. Get ready.
With the pandemic of shootings in this country, we need to declare the NRA a terrorist organization.
The incident that took place at the Columbiana Mall was an orchestrated incident by the government and whoever else you believe in. They are determined to make sure that this mall will also be another mall that will be shut down for the people will have no way to shop nowhere to go. The roads will be empty and bare and people have to shop online. This is their agenda. So the next incident that they shall have again will be an attack again at that same mall with the intent of closing it down good and permanently where people have to, again listen to me, shop online, have no reason or purpose to be out and about on the roadways and highways, everything is there run and controlled by the police and the government and military.
After the nuclear holocaust, there will be only three species left. Cockroaches, rats and Donald Trump.
Talking about cats I was trying to think of the correct term for hairball. All I could think of was bezos. I like that better than the real word, trichobezoar. It is easier to say, and to some, appropriate.
What kinda shoes does Lindsey Graham prefer? Flip flops!
Heard a lady at a restaurant tell a friend that she doesn’t want to live in a democracy because she “don’t like democrats.”
State Port Authority, don't save a slice of the Union Pier for a new cruise ship terminal. Park that atrocity over at Patriots Point. Once a week there is a blight upon Charleston's beautiful facade that Towers over the lower peninsula. Venice, Italy has banned them in the Inner Harbor. So should we.
According to Reuters, Russian teachers are being told to teach the “party line” instead of the truth that has been known for centuries. They risk fines and job losses for failure to do as told. This is what happens when governments dictate what is taught in schools. We have a government here that is attempting to practice medicine and dictate curriculum. And it’s starting to stink of communism.
Chief Skip Holbrook is a terrible speaker at press conferences, which must be a public relations nightmare for the city. He gives me ZERO confidence in CPD.
Rather unfortunate ad by the Community Foundation bragging on funding the Nick to bring diverse audiences together with Indie Grits programming. Shame the Nick then laid off their entire staff and got accused of systemic racism. (Insert "yeah" to get printed.) Yeah.
Kudos to the top-flight reporters of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Charleston Post and Courier for their comprehensive, detailed, and hard-hitting coverage of important stories in Columbia and South Carolina that are of vital interest to the state's future and well-being. Now more than ever, the Palmetto needs a vibrant Fourth Estate. We're witnessing the emergence of a new Greatest Generation.
If you drive like an a**hole and your vehicle has a phone number on the back I will call your boss. How stupid can you be?
I'd like to criticize the tens of millions of people who voted for Biden because they love abortion and hate Trump.
Here is a shout out to all of the compassionate volunteers who help care for the homeless. No one gives them awards, but they are much more deserving than anyone who ever won an Emmy!
If Florida were a country it would be sanctioned by the UN for human rights abuses.
Well, hey, I just sat down, God knows it's nice to sit down, but heading to Rant and Rave. And I thank the Lord for good parents and Sunday school teachers throughout the ages. Be mindful of what this really represents that the Lord sent his only begotten son to die for our sins. But what made me chuckle is that I don't know about rich, but I know some folks are doing okay.
This is a true story. I went to school in Switzerland when I was a kid, and you've heard this before, but one time these mountain climbers came and they were just pure Swiss — the hats, the suspenders, the shorts and they came and talked to us kids and they climbed the Matterhorn. And I don't know how many of them there were in the whole group, 5 or 6. And they got into an avalanche.
I told my friend I've been married almost 41 years, 41 long-ass years. He said, “You need to make cards for Hallmark.” Yeah.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. I fulfilled one of my bucket list items by calling in to the Rant and Rave. Yeah.
You know, I thank the Lord for Charles Stanley, preacher from Atlanta and I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave and have a good Easter. But one time I called in to you folks and I said psychology was wonderful to us and I told you before, I can’t remember that dear lady's name. We had 123 abnormal psychology. She just laid it on us. But a liar will lie from the get go and then the lie gets buried. Period. Don't believe me, see what you think. A liar will right off the bat, you get the lie and they'll keep talking and bury it.
I went to the South Carolina fair and had some fried cheesecake. Mhm.