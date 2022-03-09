Rant and Rave: Vacuum superstition and fishy pizza

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The way to end the takeover of the free Ukrainian country is a one billion dollar bounty on the Putin rat’s head. His own security might smile on that kind of cash. Go fund the cause.
I'd like to nominate Zelenskyy for president of the United States. Let's go Brandon.
I’m actually calling to inform them now.
Apparently somebody stole the trailer for the Special Olympics kids. Somebody in South Carolina stole the trailer for the Special Olympics kids. Don't you dare forget South Carolina is the bottom of the barrel. The beaches are nice. The weather's nice. But this is, South Carolina is 10 pigs playing in s#!t and think they haven’t been. Somebody stole the Special Olympics trailer and our governor is silent. For ten or twenty thousand dollars, he could kick in and get out to cover this. But don't you dare forget from the Post and Courier, Mr. McMaster's rental properties were filled with roaches.
We used to just eat people alive in debate and that’s appropriate but our governor that doesn't seem to care too much for threatening Biden. Just ask that lady, how much did the federal deficit go up under the Trump administration? And what did the American people get for that? The correct answer is 7.8 trillion got tacked onto the national debt. And what did the American people get for that? Six hundred and thirty thousand people got kicked off of food stamps.
Michelle and Hillary '24. Wooh!
The Biden administration offered to help the President of Ukraine cut and run in the face of the enemy. His reply: "I need ammunition, not a ride." We should be embarrassed.
It's a damn shame that Joe Biden doesn't have the balls to commit U.S. military air and ground support to aid Ukraine in their courageous battle against Russian forces. What the hell are we waiting for?? When Putin surrounds our borders and coastlines?? Grow a set of balls, Joe, and send a hellfire missile up Putin's ass.
To help Ukraine try to use less gasoline. You know you want to.
For a solution to high gas prices we only have to look at history. Reinstate the 55 mph speed limit (including for Sammy Haggar). Hire state troopers to enforce it and pay them out of speeding fines. Or follow the example of the "Greatest Generation" when they fought megalomaniacal dictators in the last World War. Ration gasoline. Every family gets 3 gallons per week. Problem solved.
Dah Serfdewd says – the wheels come off Putin’s cart. Chechen hit team betrayed by Russian FSB? (Hollywood screenwriters would never come up with that plot twist) Don’t have enough gas or food to get there? Troubling though, is he saving his air force against possible NATO intervention? If we didn’t know we could wipe him from the skies, we certainly do now.
Don't be worried about your smartphone, TV or Alexas spying on you. Your vacuum cleaner have been gathering dirt on you for years. Haha.
There’s something fishy about having anchovies on pizza.
You know, from Colmar, France, to Columbus, Ohio. Everywhere I went, my butt was in church. But somebody stopped and asked the choir director at the First Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, somebody asked the choir director, “Has that gentleman ever missed a meal?” One in 4 kids in this day goes to bed hungry. Somebody reach out to that gentleman and I left a message on their prayer line and they didn't like that at all.
My favorite Columbia restaurant can now pretend to not look at my vaccine card. Yeah.
Oreo cookies were first made in 1912. Some of them taste like they were made then because they taste like a brick. Yeah.
I've put some psychology into this somehow. But what I really wanted to say was, if you ever want to commit something to memory, if you ever want to commit something to memory, if you ever want to commit something to memory. Every time you see Joe Manchin out of West Virginia on TV, and I saw him about 2 days ago. Every time you see Joe Manchin of West Virginia on TV, the senator. Anytime you see Joe Manchin, the senator from West Virginia on TV. Don't forget one in four kids in West Virginia lives in poverty, one in four kids in West Virginia lives in poverty, one in four kids in West Virginia lives in poverty.