Rant and Rave: Trump's out, but the rants aren't

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

With President Biden we have our first openly gay Cabinet member as Secretary of Transportation. What is more, it is a person probably smarter than 3 average people put together.

I saw that some stuff was going down in the far north where Santa and Mrs. Claus live. The polar vortex was splitting and part of it was blowing in my direction. Damn, what am I supposed to do when a vortex is coming for me?

"We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies...". From Abraham Lincoln's 1st inaugural speech on March 4th, 1861. Weeks before a crowd tried storm the capitol. Weeks later, South Carolina started the Civil War. On January 20th, 2021, President Biden stated that we must "...end this uncivil war". Time to heal, fellow citizens.

200,000 flags on the mall. How sad. How empathetic. How Presidential.

Andy Schlon, we miss you, my friend.

So, Ivanka is planning to run for office representing Florida in 2022! The Republican Party is circling the drain!

Lindsey Graham wants to be like Donald Trump when he grows up! He should watch what he wishes for!

"Trump's inaction" was due to the democrats constant refusal to work with him and harassment of him! If you think the $6.8 trillion was bad, wait until you see what these democrats are going to "spend".

Farewell President Trump and thank you. Thanks for removing regulations and convincing companies to come back to the U.S. creating more jobs and wealth. Thanks for cheaper gas at the pump and more money in my middle-class retirement 401K. Thank you for standing up to China even though the other politicians and news/social media outlets chose to line their pockets with Chinese money rather than stand up for national pride. Most of all, thank you for avoiding war which could have taken away our children and loved ones. I will miss you.

The Proud Boys are just Weak Tea

One person’s “terrorist, fascist, extremist” is another person’s “patriot, revolutionary, freedom fighter.” The language of “terrorism” creates and recreates the phenomena it claims to fight. It manufactures consent for censorship, government repression, and militarism.

I am a 64 year old white male and Lexington county resident. Right now, I have never been more proud not to be a stinking, filthy, rotten, lying POS republican. Never voted for a republican and I never will. G#!damn the republican party, g#!damn rightwing America, and g#!damn Donald Trump. Oh wait, I don’t believe in God. Somebody help me out here. What is another term to use?

Omg, is it really this difficult to cook WITHOUT black pepper? It shouldn’t be. Black pepper is not a requirement by ANY MEANS!!!! It’s a crutch...... cmon folks learn to cook without it! Please!!

Can we impeach the 147 Republicans that supported Trump especially Lindsey Graham.

Hey folks don’t forget what state you’re in. When these great big people, guys with tattoos on both arms act like badasses, don’t you forget you don’t beat the lord.

I was very very sad to learn about the death of Andy who owned Andy’s Deli, he was a kind man.

To the person that didn’t want to be annoyed by the loud music at the speakers on the gas pumps, press the second button down on the right. It cuts off the speakers on most pumps but not all of them.

I’m going to help everyone deal with the problem we dealing with today. The answer is love your neighbor as I have loved you.

So we all have confirmation now that you will know a tree by the fruit it bears.

Liberal redneck here, man with half the country. Republicans you’re all terrorists. You will be deported. That includes you Lindsay Loser Graham. By the way, impeaching Satan’s soldier is constitutional and those files you released are fake. And by the way Lindsay, you are a piece of dirt.

The question or the statement is ‘do yourself a favor.’ Ask all these ladies to stick with Trump and I’ll ask all these gentlemen to stick with Trump. Doesn’t he f#!king hate losing to a lady of color, Kamala Harris. And I like her, I voted for her. You be very aware, White Trash Moms make White Trash kids. White Trash Moms make White Trash kids. Don’t you forget what state you’re in. But if somebody …

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. What part of the fish do we get fish sticks from? Yeah.

I really really hate to say this but it's getting almost impossible anymore for me to watch the news.

You know some people don’t like dealing with numbers and here’s a couple of numbers you wont like to deal with. Trump and the tariffs against China according to two studies in correlation Oxford Economics and The American Chinese study, found that the tariffs cost America 245,000 jobs. Yesterday's economic news. I just wondered how many of those dear people at the Capitol know they lost their job due to the gentleman they support.

You know I think it's in Corinthians, this is Sunday school, verse 11, when I was a child I spoke as a child I understood as a child I thought as a child, but when I became a man I put away childish things. Somehow all of these protesters, rioters, insurrectionists, whatever you want to call them, and even our president that loves fast food loves a burger. Kids love going to Mickey D’s, it's like a mass bunch of children.

Uh my friend talked about bare markets. I thought he meant bears work at Kroger, yeah.

Yes, in these trying times it's an absolute rave for Krantz Heating and Air. My AC Heat pump and my heat quit working Sunday afternoon. I called Crance, they had someone there within 10 minutes on a Sunday. Thank you so much Brandon Krantz Heating and Air. It was cold outside. Now it’s toasty and warm. Thank you again.

You know I have to say this, apparently Trump is going to spend how much of your kids and grandkids money and dollars, you understand your kids and grandkids are going to pay for his send off. This is what he does.

The class clown wonders if you heard about the aged chameleon that could no longer change colors. He had a reptile dysfunction.

Biden’s new motto is make American Venezuela again. He’s not even president again and he’s destroying the country, what an effing idiot.

You know I wanted to ask, hasn’t Donald Trump brought to the surface the same hatred that you saw in the 1950s in the south in Mississippi and South Carolina. Prior to the Martin Luther King era, which was short lived.

You know I guess Trump is two days in office, one day in office, and these Americans are still trying to figure him out. The bible tells you really wonderfully. You don’t beat the lord, but you can always tell people by the fruit they bear. Who taught Eric trump to come to North Charleston, taking $10 million from investors, and this was documented by the Post and Courier. Who taught this little boy to take in investors and then do what?

A little rant with the PC police in charge, how does Joe Biden get by with his catchphrase, “C’mon man.” Isn’t that sexism to the extreme?

Ex-president Donald Trump says he is leaving this country like they’ve never seen before. 26.7 trillion 26.7 and 12 zeroes this country is now in debt. Up from 18.9 trillion when he came in from office. He didn’t stick around but he will bankrupt your ass.

The Democrats don’t want a wall at our southern border, but they sure threw soldiers a wall and .50 calibre machine guns up pretty quick around the us capitol to keep we the people out.

Yeah you guys have an article in the Free Times today, okay? Plane crashes in Rosewood neighborhood. You got December 13th, last I checked I believe it's January. It’s not even once you put it in the story, you put it twice. I mean c'mon, you got three people working on a story and can’t even proofread? Pitiful.

Hey Trump supporter, the biblical woman who was being stoned would not have been trying to bring down her nation. Having illicit sex is an anarchy.

Hey I wanted to know Trump was pardoning people. Did he pardon Mike Pence for like 400,000 COVID-19 deaths? I thought Mr. Pence was in charge of COVID-19. Did Donald Trump pardon Mr. Pence for 400,000 deaths. Thank you!

Uh I saw a Coyote outside, he ran when he saw a roadrunner, beep beep.

They found a coyote in a public bathroom and turned it over to the Wildlife Department. That’s kind of like giving Anne Frank to the Nazis.

Say hey goofy, keep your need to pee to yourself. Body functions should be private. By the way folks, what fast food place serves curly fries? Yuck.