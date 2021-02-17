Rant and Rave: Trump and COVID linger, Super Bowl thoughts

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Acquittal is not the same as innocent. Trump remains guilty as hell.

The right wing is rampant with extremist groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Boogaloo Boys to name a few. And they are all violent. What is the matter with those people? I can’t think of any equivalent left wing extremists groups.

That guy in the Progressive insurance commercials who is half human and half motorcycle is gross.

They, them and their are the most misused words in the English language. Remember those words are plural.

Giving Lindsey Graham another term in the U.S. Senate is a TERRIBLE THING TO DO.

Some people do not want students to learn about Black history, slavery and racism. While we are educating, let's include these important subjects.

Donald Trump might be prevented from ever holding federal office again. But they didn't say anything about running for governor of Florida!

Whatever happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

Trump is considering starting his own political party; he just can't decide whether to call it the Bull Moose Shit Party or the Wig Party.

The biggest immediate improvement from Trump to Biden is no more lies, no more name calling, no more chaos and most of all the feeling that someone is in charge. I will never, ever understood why so many people support Trump. It is indicative of a malignancy coursing through the veins of American politics.

Which is worse? Propaganda poisoning 70 plus million Americans, or half of our federal government being complicit it’s own chaotic downfall. -from Russia with love-

First. Lindsey. The statute of limitations for presidential high crimes and misdemeanors expires at noon on January 20th? Really? You should lose your law license. Second. Tim. You've never not toed the party line. I really thought you might be able to think for yourself and vote your conscious. Shame on both of you.

No. 1 personal responsibility, No. 2 less taxes keep the fruit of one’s labor, No. 3 sanctity of life, not aborting a baby the day before it’s bor1n, No. 4 free speech unlike Twitter and Facebook who censor individuals they don’t agree with, No. 5 very limited government meaning less regulations which stifles job growth, No. 6 self protection being able to own a firearm! I could go on and on! Read the United States Constitution, it's full of conservative values! Frosty!

You been to open carry states? I have. White men (only ones I saw) were armed with AK-47s and Uzis. They looked like me. I did not feel safe. I felt threatened. Here. In America. SC legislators, DO NOT PASS OPEN CARRY!

Goodbye Mayor Benjamin. Hopefully future congressman/senator. Also Tameika Isaac Devine is not the right person to lead Columbia. The liberal whites and some Blacks still don't trust her and her husband. Science funding ... yeah right. The democrats need to find a better candidate unless they want Finley or Mo to win.

The Republican Party is stuck in an abusive relationship with Trump. No matter what he does, they always take him back because they can't imagine how they could get along without him

At USC basketball home games, how do the Chick-fil-A cow posters rate better seats than the live, paying fans?

Pre-fab DNC response for every legitimate criticism of Biden/Harris: “BUT TRUMP!” Joe Biden voted for the 1994 Crime Bill and the war in Iraq ... BUT TRUMP! Kamala Harris kept people in prison past their sentences to use as cheap labor in California ... BUT TRUMP!

Why are athletic trainers in line to receive the vaccine before teachers, police and daycare workers? Looks like McMaster is blinded by the Friday night lights.

Look, My Pillow Guy, it's not about "cancel culture." The Invisible Hand of the Market just gave you the finger.

Dear Uncle Sam, please mail my stimulus check so I can pay my income tax.

Hey Redneck in the lifted black studded truck trying to make up for his small manhood at the Chapin Recycling facility — I hope you got off cussing out a 50-year-old woman trying to to unload her trash. You MF are IRRELEVANT (remember saying that when I told you I was sorry I cut you off but I might have been distracted talking to my Mom right after my Dad just died). You might want to watch out — my Dad in the other world is coming to get ya!!! Watch your SIX!

You know everybody in America is too smart, which means that all these people that love Trump. What is their mean, what is their average annual salary? The guy with horns that loves Q'Anon lives with his mo and that was documented. But tell me all these people who love Trump and the insurrectionists what their average annual salary is and you’ll get a real good whiff of this mess right away.

You know everybody talks about getting people to wear a mask. Wear a mask. Hell you can’t even get people to pull their pants up in public but you want them to wear a mask? Good luck with that.

My 12-year-old grandson really needs to have classroom learning. The other day he said grandpa, my french fries taste like potatoes. Yeah.

Henceforth the Republican Party will be deemed a terrorist group.

Uh, I didn’t really enjoy the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with The Weeknd, maybe they should rename him The Weekday.

When this pandemic is over, tastebuds and I advise the governor to be an honorary member and go out to restaurants. Yeah.

Uh, instead of just calling Tom Brad the GOAT, let's call him the camel.

I have both a rant and a rave, this is Sheldon. My rave is yay Buccaneers beat Kansas City! This is my rant, I do not like Tom brady at all. I’m a Seahawk fan. Sheldon has always been a Seahawks fan. I know there’s a lot of 12th man Seahawks at Free Times. Oh I have another rant. Just like Kansas city lost, you lost too. If you believe you won, then in essence Kansas City won.

The Cameron Curmudgeon says regarding our former president, let lying dogs sleep.

The class clown says, regarding our former president, nevermind.

Another one from the class clown, time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like bananas.

On the Super Bowl Halftime Show, marching bands are vastly underrated.

This is The Bear, a few friends and I have decided to honor the fact that the losing president got 74 million votes. In recognition of that, we’re getting together to send him a huge dingleberry pie. Enjoy!

Uh, my friend drives a school bus. Last week, he leaned out and mooned somebody, he has to be in good shape to do that. Also that’s a multitasking, yeah.

Gorilla Glue is not a hair product.

You know, I don’t like to use part of a Bible verse without using the whole verse, but Proverbs 29, might be 18: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” My dear pop would say that people look at the next payday or the next vacation like next summer and that was in a non-pandemic world. And he said. Some people look 30 years down the road to figure, to see what’s going on. To open schools and to push for opening schools without vaccinating teachers, isn’t that just asinine?

What is wrong with workman's comp? My husband got hurt a week ago. They say, "OK, you can’t go to your primary doctor, we’ll get you an appointment." He’s got broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder. Over a week, and nobody does anything. What is wrong with workman's comp? What should I do?

Ah yes, the CDC. The Center for Disinformation and Confusion. Your tax money at work, thank you America.