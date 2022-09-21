Rant and Rave: Tributes to Queen Elizabeth and dad jokes

It was a remarkable life marked by 70 years as a reigning monarch. An era ends with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, of England.
A mailer came from SC Rep. Joe Wilson. He's a big supporter of our military and our veterans. That is fine but I never hear him talking about making peace instead of war.
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews, you lost my vote this fall with your racist comments. Tim Scott won't get my vote either. I am still voting. Any other candidates available?
Hey, republicans. How about putting a referendum this fall on a constitutional right to abortion? Direct democracy. Are you afraid of what the voters will say? It certainly will bring more voters to the polls.
Congrats on the new mayor/council starting to finally fix Finlay Park, the Canal/electric station and address homeless shelter. Those Pallet brand structures. Brilliant. Does city code allow me to put one of those up in my backyard?
Finish North Main street! Finish North Main street! Finish Main street! Do you hear us, City Council?
It stuns me that many people think Trump was our best president ever. Come on. We are talking about a compulsive liar, a cheat, and a con man. The simple facts are he incited a riot to overtake the government, he refuses to believe he lost a fair election, he ripped us off charging the government to put up guests of the government and the secret service in his own hotels, and he stole government documents. Irrefutable.
I am so old that I remember when people were embarrassed to be caught stealing money.
History is not the enemy. Families are not the enemy. Education is not the enemy. Teachers are not the enemy. If you agree, vote BLUE for South Carolina Superintendent of Education!
The leftists claim to be tolerant until someone disagrees with their narrative, then their true colors come out.
Queen Elizabeth passed away today. She was the Queen of England, but I think she was the queen of the world. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.
This is a rave for good common sense. A whole bunch of people hopefully aren’t too deceived by Mr. Cunningham popping a beer in the legislature, which God knows I’m not against. When we were kids in France, they’d let you have a glass of wine, that wine and I loved a dry glass, so dry, dry red wine that would almost take your breath away, but one glass was all you got.
You know what they say, tell me what you think. WIS had a minute’s worth of memorial for Queen Elizabeth and 25% of the page was a commercial for watches. Don’t believe me, go back if you can go back and look at that. But that was three quarters of the page on WIS and the other quarter of the page and the other quarter was a commercial for two watches, a smart watch. Don’t you dare forget what state you’re in. I hate to be so picky but my goodness.
Hello taxpayers of South Carolina. You don’t believe, you sit on your hands and you be naive, you want to pay a percentage for everything that you do? I can’t continue to pay those percentages to the procurement offices throughout the state. Percentages paid to procurement for permits for services and supplies that we’ve already paid for and what are paying the kick back for? Oh, holiday celebrations? We’re still using that excuse? That’s right, it’s Lindsay Graham’s trust fund.
The South Carolina football team lost to Arkansas. The chicken curse lives on.
The nicest thing about new friends is they haven’t heard your old stories. Yeah.
Well, damn Republicans, every time that I bring up this slush fund, you get all personal, acting like ‘Oh, you’re trying to say we committed a crime.’ Yeah, it’s called breaking the public trust, it’s been done. It’s been spent for the last 70 years, right along with Queen Elizabeth, too. You know when you have to take a percentage to pay for those services that aren’t even existing and the flush fund for real ends up being party money.
I went to a military reunion and said ‘I’ll never forget what’s his name.’ Yeah.
I’m calling in reference to something that was in Rant and Rave and I want to applaud the person that actually knows what’s going on in the intervention and military aid to Ukraine. It’s nice to know that there are intelligent people in Columbia that aren’t falling for the BS and that’s all I had to say. Thank you for speaking the truth.
I have one word for Cindi Ross Scoppe. Please retire. Just give up. Retire.
I just saw on the news that it’s baby safety month, isn’t every month baby safety month?
It is disgusting.
I drive a taxi here in Columbia and I hate the owner of my company.
I have so many dad jokes I had to make up a DAD-a base.