Rant and Rave: Toilet paper boogie

The Bear wants to know, while these people are buying cases of toilet paper, where do they think their respiratory system is located? Up their behinds?

With this virus in place, we need to follow procedures and have the power of prayer.

I don’t know why, but my friend likes eating oxtail.

I guess this isn’t a good time to do a flash mob.

This is Figaro. People keep putting things in here about racism. You want to hear some racism? I’m blind and I’ve been blind all my life. You know what I hate? Sighted people and the ignorance of sighted people. They want to say to me, “Oh, you’re an inspiration.” And I say, in my mind, “Kiss my ass, mother#!ker.”

It’s great to see all the fast food chains fall like dominoes. Oh, Chick-fil-A. You say, “It’s so delicious. I crave for it.” Why don’t you just go home and make something to eat?

With the way the world is today, I forgot to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.

I have a sign in my yard saying, “Beware of Dog.” My neighbors say I should have one that says “Beware of Wife.”

Hey folks, Donald Trump wants to give people who are already in dire straits a low-interest loan. Interest on top of interest on top of interest.

Our dear president said on NBC that he was calling this a pandemic before anybody said it was a pandemic. Remember, the main part of this man’s legacy is bankruptcy.

I never would have thought that the greatest sports on ESPN tonight would be cornhole and curling.

Breaking news: Due to institutionalized corruption, democracy is now closed until further notice. You wanted a dictator. You got one.

With the way times are today, I’m testing something. Do I like Pizza Hut or Pizza Cold better? Yeah.

Take a good look at New York’s governor. He talks out of his brain. Other elected officials keep their heads down and they read. Or they read a teleprompter. All these dear people read this stuff off. But Mr. Cuomo in New York talks like a physician, out of his head.

If you ever look at body language, you will notice people will lean forward when they are stressed, like they are trying to convince us of something. But not Andrew Cuomo. When he is talking to New York and America, he is sitting back like we are going to be OK. That is totally different in this f#!ked up world.

What happened to the Crime Blotter in Free Times? Does this mean it has disappeared forever?

So, what happened to the Rant line? Did it get coronavirus? Oh, that’s because people are dumbasses. They don’t know if they can wipe their ass with toilet paper or a stick. You can’t even put a rant out anyway. Write that one, Figaro.

I was all set up for partial retirement this year. My wife and I were going to go to Europe and Italy. That’s not going to happen now. I’m not concerned about going anywhere. Then I cut on the TV and see all these people partying on the beach and saying they don’t care if they get the coronavirus. They should make their ass sign a waiver.

With the times like they are, hopefully these early days of spring will bring the people of America some optimism.

If you change the channel and come back, it takes about 60 seconds to figure out our president is just a bulls#!tter. He said COVID-19 was a hoax.

Hello?

Did Lindsey Graham hear what the ninth commandment was? Also, how long will this state be white trash?

During the pandemic, I’ve been doing homework with my eight- and 11-year-old grandchildren. I’ve learned a lot in math.

The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to chime in on the inequality of wealth in this country. Since Reagan was president, the top 1 percent have experienced a $21 trillion growth in their combined net worth, while the bottom 50 percent have seen theirs fall by $9 billion. The battle is not between the left and right, it’s between the oligarchs at the top and the rest of us at the bottom who are getting screwed.

My mom up and moved to Hawaii. Damn, now I can’t go to Hawaii.

I just want to send a rave out to everyone in our country who can read this to do the right thing and stay at home and don’t infect anyone. We’ve got the rest of our lives to do other things. Right now we have to be patient.

Turtle has a suggestion for the wild swings we see in the stock market. Most of these are led by speculators and hedge fund managers. They should be suspended from operating until the virus levels out.

If you steal one time and get away with it, you don’t feel as bad the second time, and the third time you feel even less bad. As it goes down the line, they just don’t feel bad.

Now S.C. AG Alan Wilson says he never had any intention to sue any municipalities over his “opinion” that it was illegal to issue stay at home orders or similar actions to protect South Carolinians from the ever expanding COVID-19 virus. So, why announce this “opinion” to create so much confusion for your fellow citizens and municipality leaders who are trying to do what is best for their families and communities? Well, like his daddy Joe, it created the much-needed publicity his family craves and he’s creating a situation for someone else to challenge local decisions so he isn’t the bad guy! As usual, those Wilsons are speaking without thinking. Or are they?

Rant and Rave is not as good since the Post took over. No cussing and no bad-mouthing Rush.

I am 63 and just figured out what I want to be when I grow up: Retired.

Let’s call it what it is: anti-social distancing.

Are the TV ratings for President Trump high enough to satisfy the reality TV star president?

We are approaching a future of a one-world cashless society where they will mandate us to receive an RFID microchip inserted in our body. This chip will store all our data and we will lose much more of our privacy due to the tracking potential.

We know the mass media will go to any lengths to take down President Donald Trump. Now let’s see if they can MAKE a president in Andrew Cuomo. They sure are trying, since poor Joe Biden obviously isn’t up to the task.

Some online influencers have created the pinnacle of achievement: licking public toilets during a pandemic. Now that is true e-scatology morphing into eschatology!

The most overrated president of all time is Ronald Reagan. He increased the deficit by 183%, lied about Iran Contra, increased unemployment to a new high and taxed the bejesus out of us.

Free Times contributor Kevin Fisher’s call to “love and trust in our leaders” [City Watch, March 21] is all wet. Everyone would like more love and trust, just like they’d like more of mom’s apple pie. But all of us have at times have been betrayed by others, just as we ourselves have betrayed the love and trust of other people. Loving and trusting someone does not make that person more fair, thoughtful, or capable, qualities needed in a crisis. Many of our public servants have shown for years that they are not interested in serving the public, but in self-serving. To expect that sending them good vibrations is going to get us through these times is like climbing into a leaky lifeboat and crossing your fingers.

Here we go again. The orange blob in the White House two weeks ago said there were only 15 cases and it would go down to zero. One week ago he said, “Oh wow, it’s a pandemic.” The same thing the CDC said all along. Now we find out the White House has known since January this was coming.

To all the ungrateful, entitled lazy people who order food delivery during coronavirus pandemonium: Learn to tip your driver. And if you do, please tip more than a dollar. We risk our lives. Have a clue.

Are the TV ratings for the daily so-called coronavirus updates good enough to please our CHOSEN ONE?