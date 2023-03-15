Rant and Rave: Thoughts on trains, traffic and the Murdaugh trial

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
A bonanza of political points for Alan Wilson following the Alex Murdaugh trial! Grandstanding at its finest.
I want to rave to Publix whose BOGO has helped through this inflation. Other stores have raised their prices and taking advantage of families in my opinion. As long as the Free Times and Green's don't raise their price it's all good.
Nikki Haley quit her last two jobs.
The pot hole in front of my house keeps getting worse and the city won’t fix it.
Sunday, I was reminded that for so many of us who called and have called Columbia home, Preach Jacobs is more than a special treasure. He is a precious natural resource whose contributions have fed our collective consciousness, challenging us to stretch, grow, and imagine new possibilities for our individual selves and each other. At the listening session for his new project, Frances, Preach not only introduced us to great new music, but he beautifully curated a container for us to share joy as we bore witness to his wit, wisdom, and vulnerability.
The endless amount of apartments being made in Columbia but we can't get good parking anywhere.
Lack of blinker use. Is your whole right hand broken?
The "new and improved" Forest Lake Elementary is completed and serving our young scholars. The large vehicle access area south of the school seems scheduled for completion by 2030. The roads around the school - Brookfield, Greenpines, Wedgefield - look like former Army artillery target ranges - with a LOT of direct hits! Inadequate patching every three years is absurd. Will these high traffic areas be replaced?
I am amazed that so many drivers are illiterate. Stop actually means stop. Yield, not too surprisingly, means yield. And would you believe this? No parking translates to no parking.
You know I appreciate Rant and Rave, but Alex Murdaugh, you be very aware, he’s cut from the same cloth, parents and parents and parents and parents that are crooks. He’ll look you in the eye and take your money from a lawsuit, he will stand before a judge and say ‘I didn’t shoot my wife or kid,’ and his voice puts him in the spot and the blood splatter puts him in the spot. And this is the world of Trump, you are guilty beyond all doubt, and they say ‘no, I didn't do it.’
Welcome Scout Motors to Richland County, home of your new vehicle manufacturing plant! We're sure you'll appreciate the cheap labor costs that our region offers to pay your workers. In fact, we understand that Alex Murdaugh will be starting his new career making all the new South Carolina license plates for your EVs at a substantially reduced hourly pay rate!!
CREIGHTON WATERS FOR GOVERNOR!!
Wow, can’t believe they found Murdaugh guilty of murder. Me and my friends thought there was a lot of reasonable doubt. Wow.
We have taco Tuesdays, why don’t we start weiner Wednesdays?
The deadline for the blind vendors is a constant waste of time. The investment is taxpayer dollars. The usage is ridiculous. It only puts a lucky feel in employment and maybe gainful employment. Other than that, it all is a joke. At the same bid, they closed out on Valentine's Day, 2023, still on the bid line, it’s now the 4th of March. They need to have something else on there, what needs using taxpayer dollars?
Wanna quickly stop inflation? Imprison the CEOs of big Oil, big Pharma, big Food, RRs, etc. 'til they reduce their artificially high prices. Profiteering IS illegal. 50% tax on their windfall profits.
SC AG Alan Wilson, how come you disallowed a death sentence for Alex Murdaugh? He murdered his wife and son in cold blood! Was it because he is rich or a lawyer or white. If he didn't deserve to die then SC should end the death penalty.
Foreigners may and do purchase American farmland. No one in China including Chinese citizens may own land. Why, then, are Chinese owning any land in America? Especially near military bases. Bugger that.
Republican deficit Hawks, where were you when Bush, Trump and Reagan gave the bank away to Rich folks, wealthy stockholders and corporations then hugely ran up US debt during Good Times, huh? Biden and Obama inherited recessions. Hello? I'm still waiting.
DST is this Sunday, March 12, 2023. Guess what? It's the last one for Mexico. What are we waiting for, amigos?
My little 1,900 pound camper has brakes. CSX, why doesn't your 147,000 pound EMPTY rail car have brakes?
My wife bought me a ready-to-eat salad. The only problem was, I wasn’t ready to eat salad. Yeah.
You really can't make this stuff up. Nikki just said "wokism is more dangerous than any pandemic"
I don’t think I could trust a pharmacy that allows politicians to dictate which legal prescriptions they can or can’t fill. That decision should be made by doctors and patients.
I’m so old, I remember playing Pac-Man. Yeah.
I'm responding to a Rant and Rave that was in the March 8th issue, where the person says that rail cars do not have brakes or something similar. Rail cars have all got brakes. But when you pile a mile's worth of them all together, it takes a long time for all of them to stop. But in the meantime, when you cross a railroad track, that is private property. So you should stop, look, listen. I'm not sure what, what he was aiming at but yes, that’s what them air brakes are on all them cars for.
Politicians denying women their reproductive health rights are headed for a reminder of an age-old admonition: "When Mama isn't happy, nobody's happy. When Granma isn't happy, RUN!
And here's the bad part: 80 percent of registered voters in South Carolina believe everything on Fox.
Trump is a lying, cheating, thieving, douche bag. How can anyone not see that?