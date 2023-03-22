Rant and Rave: Thoughts on the Scout Plan, bar shooting

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Glad Georgia is able to open their new Augusta Nuclear Plant with some spare parts from South Carolina.
Well, it's about time somebody comes out and says, education has failed. Well, this education has to be disabled adults, children, veterans. And it just seems not to be fair, when you have a program, the people who are constituents should be a part of the program. Their input should adjust the way the program runs, if their input is adequate to be able to make it run correctly. But with too many hands in the taxpayers pot, y'all are too high to understand that. Y’all are smoking dope, you need it so you go on Sunday to forgive your sins of stealing money.
If you or I bring something banned through airport security it is confiscated and disposed of. However, if you bring a gun they'll hold it and give it back to you later. If you bring a gun you should lose it. And be arrested. And convicted.
Only 4 nations do not require ANY paid leave. 3 Pacific islands and the USA. American capitalism. Ain't it great. We love our workers.
The current legislative powers that be would have us believe that the whole January 6 insurrection was just a bunch of true American tourists wanting to see how laws are made. Because you always take weapons, gallows and nooses, and hand grenades when sightseeing. Don’t forget to fight/kill your tour guides and be sure to check out the gift shop where you can pick up actual laptops belonging to famous people. They were just TOURISTS not TERRORISTS.
Noted in passing is Napoleon XIV who brought us the classic song « They’re Coming to Take Me Away, HaHa! » Well, they finally came for him. Thanks for part of the soundtrack of my life.
Benjamin Franklin was the 1st U.S. postmaster. I heard they told him to go fly a kite. Yeah.
Woke? Really? That's all it takes to get a response? Woke? Hell, I reckon Pavlov was right. Some folk are just drooling creatures, waiting for the bell, kind of like “squirrel” to a dumb dog. And most dogs are smarter than that.
I want AST. Same as EDT. Not EST. UTC minus 4. UTC is GMT. All year. K?
Our cat Snowflake is white, but with the pollen, we’re going to rename her Lemon Drop. Yeah.
Guy goes to bar. With gun. Not allowed in. Too full. Pissed. Shoots. Horribly, permanently damages employee. 5 year sentence. So wrong. The shooter. The punishment. Sickens me.
Our planet's largest auto maker is moving near me in Blythewood. VW/electric Scout. Good deal! 1.3 billion SC dollars for 4,000 jobs. Gov. McMaster says "good investment." Here's a GREAT investment: $200 million a year to medically insure 500,000 lower-income workers. Medicaid expansion is a huge investment. Let's do it now. In 2023.
How many of you readers of FT say "PIN number?" That's like saying personal identification number number! Even tellers make this mistake. Cameron Curmudgeon is appalled at the error.
Turtle has a comment about the sadly recurring issue of mass shootings; hopes and prayers will nor bring back those killed by military styled weapons. These are not "hunting rifles," but were designed for killing other people! They should be banned from purchase by civilians! Congress get off your asses and outlaw these killing machines!
Papa Bear wants the American people to know that there is a movement afoot to annul our voting rights and void our Constitution. In many state governments laws are being passed that will allow those states to elect who they want regardless of what the people want. Do the research and you will be appalled at what is happening. Jan 6 of last year is but a hint of what is to come!
Richland County is planning to subsidize a gun manufacturer's expansion? Whaaat? Noooo! How about subsidizing metal detectors in schools instead?
38 years since we eloped and coupled in the Horseshoe Garden. Grazie. Ti amo, mon Cherreen!
What Henry McMaster is saying, regarding South Carolina Chief Accountant Richard Eckstram's $3.5 billion accounting error: "If you are an elected Republican, you can do whatever you want and commit any crime without ramification."
This is the Columbia Yeah guy. The other day my grandkids were texting me, but they were in the same house. Yeah.
It seems that UNC is trying to send a message by refusing their invitation to the NIT tournament for men’s college basketball teams that aren’t selected for the « big dance. » To me, that message springs from a victim mentality and a tone deaf approach to sportsmanship. I hope I am wrong.
Thank you for printing my thing about railroad cars from the March 8 edition, I’m reading the March 15 edition. Who is this person that keeps insisting that railroad cars do not have brakes on them? Whoever they are, they’ve never had to try to move one to line it up with the loading dock. There’s a lever or a wheel and one person has to hold that and the other people got to use this special railroad-moving pry bar and they do have brakes.
I will go to my grave secure in the knowledge that NOBODY sang “One Shining Moment” better than Teddy Pendergrass.