Rant and Rave: Thoughts on the January 6 insurrection, voting

These governors who are hell-bent on controlling people’s lives need to remember that to forbid something makes it that much more enticing. Florida is going to end up being the gayest state in the union the way they are trying to outlaw books, drag shows, internet, and anything else that even hints of gaiety.
Okay Republican legislators, the January 6 public hearings are on-the-air! Go ahead and start your nonsensical rantings! The only people who will be listening to you and believing your b******t will be yourselves and the rest of your followers who still kneel and kiss the ring of Donald Trump!
I am old enough to remember when Child Protection Services were designed to protect children, not to punish parents for teaching tolerance. CPS=the Gestapo.
Usually, countries concern themselves with having jobs for everyone. In the USA, we've flipped it. There are jobs and people don't want them.
It's got to be a lie that companies can't pay workers living wages. My husband is reliable and competent and has to follow a dress code at his job. He earns $11 per hour. Welcome to poverty.
The US Capitol was the site of a deadly siege on Jan. 06, 2021. History will remember it but we need a cleansing. I propose that the Capitol be razed to the ground and a new one built. Donald J. Trump will put up the money for the teardown and the rebuild IN ADVANCE from his own funds.
Let's remember to support SC farmers by enjoying produce grown in SC. Those Carolina watermelons should be widely available in a few weeks.
Are Columbia's the most poorly trained — or clueless — traffic control cops in the state? They've long had my vote from a hundred incidents, but Friday evening near USC took the cake. Has no one told them that "control" encompasses both stopping or blocking AND effectively moving? There seems not to be a full measure of common sense per the score, or peck, or whatever they come in.
It took determination and a long wait to get my new patient doctor appointment. After being there for an hour, someone came in and told me that the doctor was not going to show up. Since I am quite ill, I was devastated. No apology or explanation was offered. I will not go back.
The good news is things are looking very bad for Trump. The bad news is it is difficult to get anything to stick to slim.
Every politician wants to spend leftover Covid money on their favorite pork project. Here’s a thought: why not another round of taxpayer rebates or some sort of cash infusion? Virtually everyone I know is struggling- to put food on the table, gas in the cars, and pay rent and other payments. Some extra cash sure would help me fight rising prices.
The Governor of a southern state wants to stop giving taxpayer money to businesses like ball teams and festivals and other “revenue generators” in his state. Fair enough. EXCEPT: he’s only targeting those businesses who promote diversity, protest gun violence, or in some way disagrees with his world view. Sounds like he is using public revenue money to promote a private agenda, one that appears that be faith based (his faith). Well isn’t that interesting?
Trying to pare our budget a bit, we cancelled cable. When asked why, I told them we couldn’t afford them anymore. Rep got a little snarky and asked if we had tried to work with them to bring down costs. When I told her they had just raised our rates for the second time in less than a year. I can’t work with that.
The president has not "canceled" any student loans. He "transferred" the debt to taxpayers. So those of us who did not go to college have to pay more taxes for the benefit of those who did go to college and got worthless degrees.
Actively abstaining from voting in elections is the new “lesser of two evils.”
Please don't put the Ukraine flag on your profile page if you support a ban on assault weapons. You may not see the irony, but others do.
Conservatism is an infectious disease that is destroying the country. It gave us Trump.
You know I thank the Lord for good parents because you can always find humor in something because this, believe me the British gentleman, filmmaker talking about filming the Proud Boys the night before the insurrection on January 6, but you could see everybody, this is the essence of this because apparently Donald Trump owns a whole bunch of hotels, motels, whatever. Didn’t that son of a bitch kill Holiday Inn and that’s where we used to stay, but that’s a different issue, but these Proud Boys they stayed overnight at a lousy probably roach-infested hotel.
U.S. Capitol police has informed that if Trump people try to do this again they have buck shot waiting for them in the face.
Well hope you’ve ever seen Jerry Seinfeld where some chick puts him on speed dial, but I thank the Lord that I got to vote today. But you be very aware the neighbor across the street is morbidly obese and I’m a retired nurse but they keep calling me to work and that’s fine I love nursing, you get to talk to people, give meds, but uh I guess he smokes like two packs a day. And see that’s none of my business, the business is that he loves Trump and he still lives with his mom.
You do not need a machine gun to shoot a deer. You need one bullet properly placed. Thank you.
You know there’s that motto or saying that one straw broke the camel’s back and I love animals, but the point is sometimes all you need is one glimpse. My grandmother, it’s hard to imagine how much cash she watched over and yet sometimes I’d go see her, I loved my dear grandmother and she’d say “Craig, my pension is only $1200 a month,” and she lived on her pension and that farm has been in the family for what 217 years now and still in the family, but the bottom line is sometimes you just need a glimpse, but what she would say is if the bank president steals butter in the cafeteria, get your money out of the bank.
The color brown is trademarked by UPS. How do you trademark a color? Huh.
I would like to nominate Liz Cheney for person of the year. She is a hero to democracy and whoever supports Trump, you are not a Christian, you are not an American, you are not a human.
My teenage grandson plays the ukulele. He thinks he’s Tiny Tim. Yeah.