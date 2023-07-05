Rant and Rave: Thoughts on the Devine Street construction, Columbia's murals

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Time to get vacation sured up!! What time is the game? Nov 4 week is going to be GOOOD
Where's the update on the status of the game in NOTRE DAME?
Turtle offers a quote from James Weldon Johnson, "The staggering force of brutality might, That strikes and leaves us stunned and dazed; The long waiting through the night to hear some voice of justice raised." This was written in 1913, but is still true today!
Our former Commander-in-Chief is now our Traitor-in-Chief as he is alone in the free world to cheer on Putin as Putin begins his quest to retake the former SSRs. And yet, Bear wonders, some "sheeple" still want him back in the Whitehouse! What are they THINKING?
Love all the murals and mosaics in and around Columbia - thanks for making daily dashes of happiness accessible to all.
Bear has a quote from Gen. Mattis, "A tyrant uses NAZI tactics on his citizens and then retreats to his bunker." Is it too soon or too late to recall January of last year?
As I recieved a "pink slip" while clocking out at 8am, I realized I too had become shiftless. Class Clown
The Republican House Freedom Caucus wanting to purge the Georgia Peach for not being true enough is like a Leper colony kicking someone out for not having enough open sores. Yuck.
Good morning. My rant is that Republicans, while you are rejoicing and believing 100% that a drug addict Hunter Biden, when he says that his dad is sitting right there beside him when he's trying to get money, you believe it, you rejoice it, 'I gotcha' moment. Please be consistent when that same drug addict stands before you and tells you that he is 100% drug-free forever. Believe that, too.
You're beautiful when you're angry, Lady G.
Have you seen the YouTube video where an ex-Navy submariner points out the flaws in James Cameron's Avatar sequel? Me neither, just wishful thinking.
Hopefully, you're on board to collect those solar rays in our beautiful sunny state. Now, time to capture those rain drops from your roof gutters. Irrigation, toilets, showers. Waterline out of service or contaminated? No problemo. Go see old houses in Charleston. What will you find? Cisterns. Google it. Get a game plan and be the first on your block. Save money. Be proud. Thank you, good citizen. R
Like meat? Me, too. But, I've been to a slaughterhouse. So, I don't eat meat. But, lab-grown meat was just approved. Try it. Let me know what you think. Thanks
I want to send out a Thank You RAVE to the Legislature (Senate and House) for boosting the base pay for the lowest paid state employees!!! I appreciate you for looking out for those who make less than $50,000 annually. Thanks again and keep up good works like this!!!
I just sat down and CNN came on this TV, said that the White House was caught off guard about what's going on in Russia. Nobody knows what's going on in Russia, are you kidding me?
Amen to the person who complained about the pricing at Dollar Stores. Shelf versus register. There's a Family Dollar store on 378 that routinely has different pricing at the register as to what you see on the shelf. I'm done with that bleep-hole and the manager, she's got an attitude, too.
My wife and I went out with my cousin who was visiting from out of town. He was wearing an NRA hat and a Clemson shirt. I said, 'It's alright to wear the NRA hat, but you're gonna get hurt around here wearing that Clemson shirt.'
I talk with taxpayers all the time because I am one, BG the Blind Guy. You know, you don't have to rip us off, okay? Taxes are there to help stimulate the economy, not for your slush funds.
Trump is GUILTY. Accept it.
The Erie Canal was constructed in the early 19th century without benefit of power equipment, is 363 miles long, 40 ft wide, and 4 ft deep, and was completed in 8 years. The Hardscrabble Road project is 7 miles long and has been ongoing for 7 years. They predict completion next year, but I am skeptical. If so, they will match the duration of the Erie Canal project. Hardly an impressive advance in construction speed for 200 years!
The Supreme Court can go straight to hell after denying thousands of people debt relief. How many PPP loans were forgiven? And the average person is still shackled with college debt. I hope this country goes down in flames.
As a former firefighter and paramedic, I share the same concerns of the Firefighter's Association. I'd like to know why so many firemen are inside a fully-involved building. Mutual Aid with Columbia could've been a part of the problem — you know, lack of communication, such as that. Shades of tragic Charleston fire, I love all firemen because I was one. Peace.
Does anyone else think reducing Devine Street from four lanes to two is going to be an expensive mistake?
My Ukraini grandfather was always one to speak his mind. When the asked my (then) teenaged son what he was going to do with his life, the boy proudly told him he was going to be a lawyer. Good! said my grandfather, Maybe you will be the first lawyer in heaven!
There's a new 50th anniversary magazine on Journey. I think a lot of people would like to find it. The copy I found came from Dollar General. Thanks, bye.
Trump has claimed to be a multi-billionaire for years, yet he begs his supporters for money all the time. Is he playing them for suckers like he has done to so many other people so many times?
The Guardian headline reads: Christian hate groups fund US anti LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion organizations. Christian HATE GROUPS. It doesn’t get any more American than that. Jesus would be so proud.