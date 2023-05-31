Rant and Rave: Thoughts on the abortion bill, loud cars

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Three of the most dangerous factors facing us are climate change, economic inequality and political instability. Though many deny it, 100% of the countries with a scientific community agree that man has had a tremendous negative impact on the world’s climate. We may have already done too much damage to recover from. There is an ever increasing gap between the rich and poor which limits access to education, healthcare and basic necessities to lower income families. The erosion of democratic values is leading to authoritarianism, lose of human rights, corruption, the undermining of the rule of law, and increasing refugee crises.
A loved one was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. In networking I discovered an alarming number of men who are battling the same disease. Dammit, dudes, get yourselves checked! A PSA test can signal oncoming problems while they are still still solvable. No excuses guys. Get it done-for yourself and the people who love you.
I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave. The horses and dogs got walked, I'm sitting down eating leftover pizza. In America, these people just get dumber by the day.
I previously was able to get the Free Times online. I can get the latest issue, but I cannot get the Rant and Rave section.
With the present cultural and philosophical climate in Florida these days, we've been given a glimpse into what it might look like if Mickey Mouse were ever called out for a street fight by Goofy. *Goofy impersonation laugh*
Woah, lighten up Hildegard. You're looking for women haters behind every tree. The ranter in that issue simply pointed out that the overuse of the word like suggests shallowness or perhaps stupidity in the speaker. Most people agree on this. So save your militancy for the real issues or maybe you risk being viewed as shallow, too. By the way, I'm guessing you weigh in at about 350 and have a face like a French Bulldog. I'm out.
My friends have bad knees. She sprayed WD40 on each one every day and felt better. Yeah.
I don't think there's anything to be scared of. I just had a beautiful train of thought, but I need a little whiskey. This is pathetic, even if I am a little *unintelligible*
This is BeeJee the Blind Guy. Now I just found history. One, the Commission for the Blind is stealing money from the blind. Your taxpayer dollars.
I loved the old State Farmers Market across from Williams Brice Stadium. You remember it, too? Lots of small vendors, a little run-down, cozy. Tough for the big trucks, though. New Market is great for wholesalers but not for the little guys. Solution: devote a corner the State Fair parking lot for them. Close to many buyers. Open-air with solar roofs. Using that severely underutilized area. Vegetables, flowers, crafts, live plants, fruits, Food Trucks! Yay! And the State Agricultural Society, owner of that asphalt, gets an all-year rent. Win-win.
Five SC cities were ranked in the top 150 cities to live by US News and World Report. Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston and Columbia placed. Good. Seems logical. But which placed at 18. Beaufort, Rock Hill, Aiken, Camden. Nope. Leading the SC pack is...Myrtle Beach. What were they smoking?
Birds do it. Bees do it. Even Puritan teens do it. And they had a 50% out-of- wedlock birth rate. Gasp! So, go against the call of the wild. Just put a cork in it and tie a knot in it. No over-the-counter birth control for SC women.
What is up with people driving cars and riding motorcycles with ear splitting exhaust? In spite of what the perpetrators think, it is a tremendous annoyance to the huge majority of people. Cops used to give tickets for too loud exhausts. I wish they still did.
Remember, you would not be dealing with any of this if Bill Barr hadn't sabotaged Hillary Clinton's presidential election.
Fellow Americans, we need to stop this abortion madness. We all know that the rich and well-connected, married politicians' girlfriends will always, always have access to abortions, so we need to stop this. My faith tells me that we'll all have to give an account to the Lord God Almighty for all the actions we've done in this life, whether it be good or whether it be evil. It will not come down to a politician's assessment of how I live my life. That's my Rant and Rave, thank you for letting me Rant and Rave. Bye.
Just found out that Ron DeSantis was married at Disneyland and now he's trying to divorce Florida from Disneyland. Trump that.
After seeing my doctor for a few visits, when I had foot surgery he said, "You can go back to ballroom dancing." I said, "That's good, I didn't know how to do it before." This is the Columbia Yeah guy. Yeah.
Some A-Hole started his late model Camaro right next to me while I was getting into my automobile. It was so LOUD I thought it was an explosion. Scared the poop out of me. There is no reason for that. Loud exhausts don’t add one horsepower. It is just a public annoyance and should be outlawed.
This is a rant to all the family dollar and dollar general stores who have the wrong prices posted and don't honor them at the register. I brought something that was marked $4 and at check out rang up $5.75. It's terrible, the excuse that we have changed the prices on the shelf olis getting really old. I just wonder when S. Carolina going to do something to protect tax paying citizens from stores scamming them. Like we don't know basic math. How disrespectful.
Hey, this is Nick out towards Eastover. Anyway, why does Mike Fitts refer to cornhole as a bean bag game? I thought it was a corn bag game haha. Uh, yeah. Rest in peace, Tina Turner, pretty legs, and oh yeah, you can't abort your child. Can a woman just drop the child off at Foghorn Leghorn's house uptown? I think I'm about run out. Oh yeah, and all you people stop leaving all your damn trash when you go fishing down at the Wateree river. That's all, bye.