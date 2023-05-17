Rant and Rave: Thoughts on talking loudly and the Richland Mall

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Making fun of things that are traditionally/stereotypically "girly" things is rooted in misogyny and hatred of women, but it's so accepted by our culture. Why do you think pumpkin spice latte is the butt of every joke? Why do you think taking selfies is seen as silly and immature and frilly? Because women do it and women enjoy it. And if she says "like" every other word, who cares? Language is complex and filler words are normal in every single language and culture, you just hate women.
Hooray to the 4 Richland County Council members who voted not to give FN, the gun manufacturing company, any more freebies! No public give away tax incentives for an industry in the business of selling guns to the masses. The council people who voted for it and tried to shame the ones who refused to vote for a toxic industry are the same persistent type who always put money above morals. Those types are always around, bringing the state polluting chemical plants and toxic air industries. They say it's about jobs. But it's about filling their own pockets. Do you know that some enlighten states will not even allow gun manufacturers or retail sellers to work in their states?
The GOP is now concerned about the national debt. Turtle wonders where was their concern when they gave the obscenely rich that huge tax cut a few years back? And how about a windfall profit tax on the mega-corporations that have been screwing us lately?
Please amend this letter to 3__ Council members, not 4. (Unfortunately the gun lobby won some over.)
Right wing guy pretending to care about poor people and the environment, but who doesn't care about Russians murdering Ukrainians: the federal government can set safety standards. It doesn't control local water supplies. If it did, you would complain about Washington interfering in states' rights.
Turtle has a timely quote for the readers of R&R: The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass from your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work, then they get elected and prove it.
Bear says peaceful protesters beware! It is now not illegal for you to be arrested, shot or run down by an angry anti-protester in many states now while you are demonstrating your 1st Amendment rights for speech or public gatherings of more than 3 people. ALEC has spoken and the rightwing state legislators have passed new laws that prohibit your Constitutional rights of speech and peaceful assembly. What's wrong with this picture?
Cameron Curmudgeon questions the wisdom of SC legislators' passing of the school voucher law. It has been proven that voucher systems not only decrease test scores, but are not held accountable for education standards in test scores or teacher accreditation. In other words students suffer for political points.
Bear says, I don't know about you, but I am very concerned about the amping up of military weapons being used or proposed by some police . Robots, chemical agents, armored tanks, etc. are being deployed by police agencies across the US. Is this really necessary? While I understand that the police are out-gunned by gangs and militant groups who want to overthrow the gov't, the answer is to keep these types of weapons off the streets. Gun control is needed to prohibit these people from acquiring these weapons in the 1st place.
How can any human being with at least a level of average intelligence justify owning a pit bull? Overwhelming evidence of human suffering involving these animals is voluminous. Perhaps the owners of these animals should be considered dangerous as well.
It's Friday night and I'm watching Jeopardy and I had no disparities, if ladies like ladies, I'm fine with that. But the lady that's supposed to be extra smart as the host on Jeopardy and the lady that is the current winner. Did she call her honey? Did she call her honey? She said, something like 'Good guess, honey.' Honey.
Richland Mall. Why in the world would our government subsidize replacement of a place that is economically viable now? And. And. The new structure, at least by the rendering, is butt ugly. No tax money for Richland Mall demolition and renovation!
I had my own coronation party. I bought a case of Bud Light. Yeah.
How many weather forecasts do we really need in a 30-minute newscast?
Richland County council, prostrate yourselves to your Idol of Death named FN. Did your master give you at least 30 shekels? You sold us out, you spineless dung heaps!
I have two dogs, one named Shane and one named Beamer. Yeah.
Thanks for your donation during Midlands Gives — this entitles you to one cover appearance in the following year, and an unlimited number of favorable reviews for any show you do. I guarantee, all will be life-changing, groundbreaking, and raise the bar for Columbia.
I'm kind of thinking that the Representative George Santos is not a Republican. He hasn't said one time yet, with all he's going through, that this is a witch hunt. So I don't know, that's one lie he forgot to tell, obviously. That's my Rant and Rave. Thank you.
Being called "nasty" by Trump is like being called "ugly" by a toad.
Basketball has always been boring enough to me as it was, but now that it's a big game of H-O-R-S-E, it's even worse. Too many 3's.
Bears asks the far right and the far left: Is it about "We must win at any cost," or "What's best for the common cause?" We are all in this together! (As Red Green would say.)
I am in a restaurant having an excellent sandwich. Naturally, people are having conversations. There is a woman across the restaurant speaking so loudly she is practically drowning out everyone else. And the people she is speaking with are just across a narrow table. People today think they have to scream at each other. My mother would have slapped me off of my chair. Think about that next time you are in a restaurant. Seems to be women more than men.
My grandson and my granddaughter, they work every day. My great-granddaughter is harassed and bullied in school every day. It has been reported to the counselors, it's been reported to the assistant principal to the principal and it still continues. Nothing is going on to correct it. If it don't correct, I will be going to the superintendent of the school. If that don't happen, I'll go to the chief of police and file a formal complaint to these students.