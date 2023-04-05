Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Shell gas, peanuts and a certain indictment

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Circle K, why are you taking away my Shell gas? Circle K, please bring back my Shell gas. I love my Shell gas.
It’s B.G. the Blind Guy. I must say this: Just because you work for the public sector, doesn't mean you own the public sector. It’s owned by the taxpayers. You don't talk to me like you belittle me, because I have to use an agency to help me find work. There are people that aren’t disabled are sitting on their (expletive), collecting all kinds of social program money, taxpayer dollars, ain't doing nothing, drug addicts, and (expletive) that is sitting on their (expletive), not doing nothing. I'm out there trying to find a job.
Nikki is at it again. She said "90 percent of schools have Critical Race Theory." Yet another fear tactic about a problem that does not exist.
If you don’t eat any peanuts, how do you know you have a peanut allergy?
When I go to the grocery store, the person in from of me always has a bunch of coupons. Let’s just say, my frozen food isn’t frozen anymore. Yeah.
The right wingers continue to claim that the cases against Trump are purely political. That is a pure crock. We all saw the real time videos of him egging on the rioters when he had the power to stop them. We all saw him try to pressure Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes that did not exist. He openly admits he took hundreds of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago and refused to return them after he was first asked then subpoenaed and he still refused. The FBI had no recourse but to confiscate them.
The talking points that Trump and Reagan gave the bank away to rich folks etc. is patently false. W, an establishment Republicrat worked with Dems and TARP greatly benefited the banking industry along with the wealthy. Anti-establishment, Reagan, and Trump deregulated, cut taxes and saw great economic growth. Congress was controlled by Dems during Reagan's years, so it was almost impossible to cut spending. Bubba benefited from the bills passed by Gingrich's Congress. The Clintons, Obama and Biden are in the pockets of Wall Street, banking and the wealthy. Obama's 8 years were a disaster along with VP Biden as Barack's 3rd term.
To the parents who forced their charter school principal to resign because an art class showed a photograph of the classic but naked statue of the biblical David (of Goliath fame.) Get a grip people! Your twisted repression will not prepare your children for a world that is full of the beauty of art and the ugliness of hate. Please learn the difference.
I have no doubt Trump has committed several crimes. I don’t know about payoff money to Stormy Daniels. But he is the kind of slime who would think nothing of it.
I will bet that the large majority of crimes involving firearms are committed by people who own them legitimately. I would say at least 90%.
Why do all pharmaceutical commercials describe a condition as “moderate to severe?”
Foreign policy platform for 2024: End all military aid to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine. End the regime change wars in Syria, Iraq and Ukraine. Normalize relations with Russia and China. Dissolve NATO. Close all military bases abroad. Stop the CIA and national security state’s interference in elections/affairs in Latin America and thereby causing the displacement of people from their home countries. Invest the copious amounts of money saved in urgent needs in the United States.
You do not need a machine gun to shoot a deer, you need one shot properly placed. I have shot many deer, and only one more than once, because I did not put the first shot in the proper place. Al Capone machine guns were against the law many years ago. AR-15s should be against the law. I have been a member of the rifle association for 50-plus years, and I don't agree with the military rifles being sold over the counter. Thank you.
What does Donald Trump and George Santos have in common? They are both corrupt, chronic liars.
I’d like to know why our government is letting the illegal aliens, by the millions, come into our country when we can't even take care of our own people. They're given them cell phones or given them money, they've given them lodging, and we've got people living in the streets, veterans. That’s a sorry state of affairs for the United States of America, the greatest country in the world. Please post this.
I’m high on the idea of medical marijuana.
This is a call for all you lawmakers up there at the state house dealing with sex changes. There is a rather rare but not unknown condition of güevedoces, or something, that’s spelled g-ü-e-v-e-d-o-c-e-s. And that is a case when a boy does not grow a penis until he’s like about 12 years old, google it up. What happens if a person happens to have this? OK, something for y’all to think about. Call your lawmakers, I’ve got my list out. Ok, thank you much.
It seems odd that bad behavior coincides with Trump taking office. It is now OK to exhibit bad behavior.
It seems to me that the NRA should be taking the lead in preventing gun violence instead of opposing any gun legislation period. That gun laws will only keep guns out of the hands of honest people is a complete myth. I will bet anyone who believes such garbage can not explain why that would be.
And in South Carolina, we strive to make it easier to purchase and use guns!
Informed has learned the reason that Republicans want to go back to 1920 is because current Republicans in the House and Senate, families and descendants owned slaves. That explains a lot.
The world has been warming up long before humans, cows, sheep, and automobiles. Go to Google and pull up the Missoula floods. Ice dams across North America with a water equal to Lake Erie ruptured over several 1000 years and formed all the canyons and valleys in the west, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oregon.
Making Narcan available over the counter does nothing to address the availability of, overprescription of, and addiction to opioid medications in the US. All it does is encourage people to continue risking death by misusing opioids, all while the manufacturers of Narcan and prescription opioids continue to make money off of the suffering of Americans who are addicted to these harmful substances. First responders and health care workers should have Narcan available to them for free, but regular members of the public should not be made to feel that they have to intervene if someone chooses to risk death by misusing opioids.
Curmudgeon says all this B.S. about "wokeness" is just a distraction from issues that really matter in country. Homelessness, poverty, income gap, climate change (yes, it is a real thing). Smoke and mirrors from the GOP. Stalling from the Dems.
Turtle notes that while the far right espouses freedom from government intervention, their brown shirts are burning books and attacking librarians. What's up with this?
Class clown says you have tried pro-biotics, but have you ever tried amateur biotics?
Bear has a quote and a rant to the exclusionary "Christians." Please read 1 John Chapter 3 verses 16-20. Then explain, if you can, why you exclude anyone that is not exactly like you. Skin color, sexual persuasion, homeless, etc., etc.
Cameron Curmudgeon would like to remind your readers of a little history. American bankers financed the Bolshevik revolution in the early 1900s. The outsourcing of manufacturing and production American goods to China since the 1970s led to the rise of their prosperity of that nation. It is coming back to bite us in the butt and pocketbook. Hmmm...