Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Rickenmann's plan for homelessness, Drip's biscuits

If you’re the adult who took a huge dump in the men’s room at 1850 Laurel Street on 06-09-23 and didn’t flush, then you totally deserve what you have coming to you. Your parents failed you. Apparently you never learned bathroom etiquette. And don’t think that paper towel with your poop on it wasn’t noticed in the trash can. You are a disgusting human being and the world doesn’t want people like you in it. It goes Pedophiles, Nazis and then people who don’t flush their turds. So congratulations! You made the list. I hope you drive off a cliff!!!!!!
One I thing I heard when I was a kid, that Donald Trump never heard, was one day you'll have to stand on your own two feet.
Remember when there used to be Radio Shack stores?
You need only visit Buc-ee's in Florence for verification that Trump can still win the Presidency.
Sharia law for robbers, thieves, shoplifters.
Funny how both the Democratic and Republican Parties are opposed to gerrymandering until their candidates can stand to benefit from it. It’s almost as if politics in the US is about winning rather than principles! Who would’ve thought?!
If...we are going to ban books then we need standards. War, incest, usury, murder, betrayal, profanity, obscenity, disease, pestilence, philandry, lies, homosexuality, out-of-wedlock sex, wedlock sex, any sex, circumcisions, slavery (though not transgenerational 'cause that was OK in SC), misogyny, idol-worshipping, lust, sloth, false witness, rape, gluttony. BAN THEM! Do not poison our young minds. Myself, I always enjoy curling up with good math book.
There's this new queer poets club around town. They're doing a cool event at All Good Books. I really love the idea that more members of the community are comfortable in our town and I think it's a testament to the great work that queer people have done over the last few decades.
The Columbia Police Department and USCPD seem to ignore the incredibly loud exhaust noise of cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as the tribal thumping noises produced by loud automotive sound systems. My family and I live in the University Hill neighborhood one block south of Gervais Street where inconsiderate motorists seem to abound. Our neighborhood is subjected to noise pollution that I'm sure would be ticketed in the neighborhoods of law enforcement officers.
Love the “rant and rave” as it gives the loonies a place to go and keeps them off my turf. Please keep them on your Richland side of the river.
Hey, this is Nick. The Eastover guy. It's Sunday afternoon, June 11. I just had the joy of driving from Lexington to Eastover in the pouring rain, a bit of it on the interstate, but anyway people turn your headlines on. As a reminder, some cars have automatic lights that come on with the windshield wipers. Look into that, check the model and read your owner's manual.
Vegas and Florida in NHL playoffs? Sounds wrong to me. Having said that, bring back our Coliseum minor league team. Cheap tickets. All weather. Great music. Reasonable priced tasty food and drinks. And...only 3 fast, hard 20-minute periods! With 18-minute intermissions! R
Hey, P&C and R&R, how 'bout delivering your paper on time Wednesday mornings? I am tired of missing same day events. OK? R
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. Why is the Murdaugh story still on the front page of the paper? Yeah.
This is my Rant and Rave. A thought came to me this morning about the two times the former President Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin, the two interpreters weren't permitted to take any notes so we the people don't know what they discussed and another thing that troubled me is that his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared, recently within the last few months received $2 billion from the Saudi government. What reason does he have to have these foxes at his house? This should be troubling.
To all the married guys. Do your wives make you buy the 40lb bags of off brand cereal with those ridiculous names? Or how about that huge jug of “ketchup”, what a great value! I don’t care what you say. There’s a reason why it’s only $1.89 for 228oz of that red sludge. No matter what you say or how many times you say it, it doesn’t taste like Heinz!!! Sometimes you just need to look in a mirror and say “I’m worth it!
The best part of having kids is making kids! Happy Father’s Day’s
Okay West Columbia, stop spending so damn much money trying to attract more people and business to this side of the river, it's already quite crowded and fix the door at the fire department which has been visually damaged for months now. Please show a little more respect for firemen and buy a few less fancy police cars. Shame, shame! Peace.
I see Herr Rickenmann now wants to label all the poor bloody homeless as criminals - what a nice type of person he is!
Do we know who wants to control guns and who don't want to control gun reform?
Why waste time sending Lindsey Graham to Russia? We've got plenty of prisons here, rather him than someone else at Alvin S. Glynn.
The fact that police exist is such bull(expletive). The overall vibe of cops is horrendous. Their ego is massive to make up for their tiniest insecurity.
This is a rave for Drip's biscuits. They're so delicious. Quite literally the best in town. I love the new renovations and props to them for making it 12 years in town. Feels like they've been a staple in this town for so long.