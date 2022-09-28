Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Richland County jail director fiasco

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Falafel King is a hidden gem: weird location with a liquor store and a gas station, but GREAT FOOD! Clean, affordable - the chickpea salad is a tasty meal in itself.
Why are there blank tombstones scattered around the intersection of Harden and Washington in Waverly?
Have you seen Chuckie Truck? I used to see an old green car decorated with Chuckie dolls in the Rosewood area. Recently I saw a black pickup decorated with Chuckies near Earlewood. Same guy but he moved/got a truck? Or is there more than one?
Why are we spending $15 million to build a bike/walking trail between Columbia and Lake Murray if the public isn't welcome at the proposed park on Pine Island? Or is the trail one-way?
The good news is most of the people who died from Covid were right wingers. They would rather believe politicians than scientists and doctors.
We have now seen that the Sanctuary Cities are actually Hypocrite Cities.
What is wrong with Trumpers? Threatening FBI and DOJ agents or anyone who is opposed to Trump. And they call themselves Americans.
Mobile food markets. Great idea! Use WIC standards and allow EBT and get going to neighborhoods that need it. Great programs exist in other cities. Copy theirs. Super idea, County council! Don't study it to death. Do it.
We wake up. Shuffle to the bedroom door. Crack it open and two beautiful kids run in. Love fills the air. Our dog and cat tells us it's another wonderful day. We win the daily lottery. Everyday.
Ugly game, I know. But, number 15 Oregon didn't even get a touchdown against the number one team. Have faith, my fellow Cock Commanders!
I hope these “gun safety classes” will teach kids what to do when the responsible adults stand outside in formation for an hour while a psychotic killer roams the halls with an automatic weapon.
Have you ever been in a conversation with someone and think, I would rather try to get my title back with Title Max than to hear the rest of this story? Maybe even rather watch Sharknado totally sober
Be mentally strong. Work the hell out of your brain kegals.
If Jesus was real he would have changed the water I put in my mom's vodka bottle back into vodka
Leon. Yeah you, Sheriff Leon Lott. Time to take over the jail and get a good raise to go with it. Richland County Council is not competent to hire a qualified director. I vote for Leon for Richland County Jail director.
Gov. McMaster rails against Frat Boy Joe.Ask him about all of the McMaster boys who have lost their law licenses.....disgusting family.
The "Witch Hunt" has been over for some time. Comrade Trumpski has been found!
Wait, the City of Columbia is only NOW requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen guns, or risk getting fined? And to all those Russian sympathizers reading R&R, take a look at what your beloved Putin is doing right now to his own citizens. To quote Antony Blinken, “One man chose this war. One man can end it. If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.”
Please consider starting a section in your paper dedicated to landlord reviews. No other tenant should experience what my landlord is putting me through. I've never felt hate before, and now hate is all I feel. It's a horrible sensation that I wish passes soon. But for now, I hope, with all of my bitter heart, that there is a hell, and my landlord goes straight to it!
Looks like the former president is a big fan of Professor Harold Hill. He says he used the “think system” to declassify documents found in his resort residence.
The loud and righteous Rep. Boebert of CO, preaches from the Bible in her speeches. She read a passage about "wonton killings." Since when does the Bible talk about Chinese food?
One person, one vote. Please remember that foundation of our democracy and please VOTE.
A lot of Republican politicians would literally get on their knees and pull down Trump’s pants and kiss his butt to stay on his good side. How disgusting is this?
Don’t you dare forget this state is, what, number one and number two in the top five for domestic violence for men that hate women. And our dear Vice President came to the state and all these politicians they just hate her. Isn’t that, that’s South Carolina in a nutshell.
The United States Air Force is 75 years old. It doesn’t look a day over 55. Yeah.
A’ja Wilson hit the trifecta — most valuable player, most valuable defensive player and championship for the Las Vegas Aces. Yes A’ja. Trifecta. Yeah.
Good morning. I love rant and rave. Looking at The State paper — all these Republicans versus Democrats and Democrats versus Republicans, but these dear folks that are being bussed to Martha’s Vineyard in New York City and they’re at the vice president’s house, I bet as long as their family’s are not being split up, which that’s despicable to split up a family, we’re not going down that road. I would think every Hispanic group that came, all they wanted was an opportunity.
What are the operating hours for a 7-11 store?
When I was in junior high school, we actually defeated our high school football team. And it wasn’t like 13 to 14 it was like 40 to 14, we shlacked them. Black players, white players, nobody gave a damn. But fast forward, doesn’t Mr. Beamer have a winning quarterback right under his nose? Mr. Joytner.
I love the free times I'm just appalled every time I go to the rant and rave column and there's a huge half page ad for platinum West that....that is disgusting I can't stand seeing s#!t like that
Why isn't CPD Enforcing HANDICAP parking at Walmart on garners ferry rd. No stickers on cars parked and I have to walk from a regular spot!!!
Oops, pushed sent by mistake...trillion $ budget for the Pentagon!!!!
Turtle asks if this is a song from your Sunday School days in your Evangelical right-wing church: Jaysis loves the little children. All the children of the world. Just as long as they are straight and and white, they are precious in His sight. Jaysis loves the the little children of Holly Hobby and Chick Filet.
Bear reflects on inflation, price-fixing and current high prices: The inflation/"shortage" situation is largely caused by giant corporations. Their record profits have soared since COVID by manipulation of Gov't handouts that were supposed to help the general public and poor planning re. shortages and inventory kept low to cut their taxes. Gas, meat and other commodities are held hostage by monopolies which allow them to charge what the "free" market will bear. We were receiving 2-4% of our oil from Russia. Ask your Congress person who pays for their campaigns and the laws they passed to sustain big business largess.
The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to acknowledge an interesting bit of unreported data. Tax evasion by the rich amounts to an annual trillion dollar crime! This is more than 1500 times the total of ALL reported robberies in this country!! No wonder the uproar over the increase in IRS personnel to catch these crooks.
The Class Clown has heard that many secretaries have excellent typing skills, but many are "hunt n peckers."