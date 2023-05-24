Rant and Rave: Thoughts on restaurant specials and banning drag shows

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
It's BeeJee the Blind Guy. So I answered the phone and it says that it's going to give me a $50 rebate because I haven't paid my electric bill so if I wanted my rebate, press one. So I press one and the lady gets on there and she says, "Oh, so you want your rebate?" and I said, "How much do I get?" and she says, "50 bucks." I said, "Well, who's my electric company?" And she says, "(Expletive) you." And I'm like "(Expletive) me? (Expletive) you, (expletive)." Ya know, That's bull(expletive).
A minute man truck was blocking me in. I asked if he could move and he said he would be done in a minute.
I thank the Lord for you folks for putting up with me, I'm sitting down and The Price is Right is on and they're paying homage to Mother's Day. Wonderful Mother's Day. And all these, and I hate to use the word chick, but I came through England when I was a kid, chicks are pregnant and they're showing, which is great. This is a rave for all these dear new moms on The Price is Right and I hope every one of them stays home with their kids.
Why do so many women that work as cashiers... never mind actually.
Why do so many women that work as waitresses and cashiers call their customers honey, darling and sweetie? Don't they realize how stupid and redneck they sound?
In response to the banning drag shows article. NO ONE CARES about drag queens doing their thing or any person who is gay/trans etc. NO ONE is after you or what you do until it interferes with children. PERIOD!! Why is this such a difficult concept to understand?! Drag shows are adult entertainment and a child has no business watching such. Plus, why are some so insistent to cram this down children's throats!! I DON'T GET IT! I've seen drag shows and have gay friends, so don't come for me with your "anti-gay" "homo/transphobic" responses. STOP THE DAMN MADNESS!! If you print this I'll be surprised. But it needs to be said.
Yup, a certain state relaxed restrictions to the point anybody can tote a death machine without training, licensing, mental stability, safety protocols, etc. So, who is this leader in massacres now? Come on, I know you can figure it out. No? Well, send in your best guesses next week, pilgrims. Spoiler alert- it ain't NY.
The arguments about voter suppression and voter fraud coming from the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, just do not track. People who do not vote in the United States (roughly 40-50 percent of the eligible population) largely choose not to because they despise the establishments of the two major political parties. There is no conspiracy to prevent people from voting via Voter ID laws, and there is no conspiracy to allow ballot harvesting or other forms of so-called "voter fraud." If you want more people to vote, stop putting forth unworthy and unfit people like Joe Biden and Donald Trump as your candidates.
The USC softball team lost to Tennessee in the SEC regional championship. The chicken curse lives on. Yeah.
The election in Turkey looks to be very close. President Erdogan is on the phone right now coming up with just enough folks to win. Trump that.
Rep. Todd Rutherford, who is paying you to get murderers out of prison? Tell us, please.
Guv, I did not see this coming. You appointed Brian Gaines to fill in as SC comptroller general until the next election. A competent, experienced professional; the first Black constitutional officer since the 1800s. Excellent! Best wishes for his success and many thanks for your sage choice. This really is a great day for South Carolina!
Why do restaurants wait until mealtimes/almost mealtimes to post daily specials? Those of us who enjoy variety (i.e., not the usual menu items) and have limited budgets to eat out or don't want to eat LATE lunches or LATE dinners would LOVE to see specials posted early enough for us to make informed dining-out decisions. You won't get our attention by posting yesterday's specials on your website!
Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia are in dire need of better designers and developers. The new building complex in WECO across from Terra is out of scale and character. A giant mess casting a huge corporate shadow on what is (or was) the wonderful character of State Street.
I can guarantee one thing, the weather is great on June 31. Yeah.
At the risk of sounding like a wimp, I went to a New Brookland Tavern show this weekend and nearly lost my hearing. Great vibes and great artists, but definitely be sure to wear some earplugs to shows there. We're all gonna be walking around shouting "What?" in 40 years.
To rave and rant, I hope some of your contributors will always be in the room that I'm in so that I will never be the most stupid in the room. Please understand that you can't keep spending and spending and keep a nation's finances in shape.
I always scan the comments on rant and rant just to confirm their and still very ignorant and ill meaning folks that we should be very aware of.Suggestion:Instead of spewing anti conservative and Trump blather, attempt to research a subject instead of shouting Dem PC--look at a mirror and the reflection you see is a uninformed hater--Sorry asses indeed.
This is for the pit bull ranter. Bro, have you looked at the average owner of pit bull dogs? They want to be considered dangerous.
Three of the most misused words in the English language are they, them and their. Those words are plural and it is improper to use them to refer to an individual person. I’m sorry but the LBGTQ community is going to have to use different words to refer to individual people of that persuasion. They are already taken.