Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Nikki Haley and traffic

Remember when a yellow traffic light meant caution. . . . Now it means "floor it!!!"
This is a good rave that always had our butts in church no matter where we were, even if we were in different countries, our butts were in church of some fashion. I can’t begin, Presbyterian, Baptist, Catholics. You just went with it, you’re in church. Proverbs 22:16 says that if you support somebody that oppresses the poor and that’s alive and kicking in South Carolina, that you’ll come to poverty.
To the AG and the heads of the various law enforcement agencies in SC, here is a word on behalf of the constituents who gave you your jobs and the taxpayers who pay your salaries: we know it is fun and risk-free to bust local merchants who are selling legal products derived from cannabis and arrest college kids, but we would much prefer you focus your time and resources (which we also paid for) on the proliferation of guns, gangs, and deadly violence which has adversely affected most of the state.
I can get gas for $1.29 at Taco Bell. Yeah.
Looks like the battle of the balloons has begun.
This is no joke, calling all people, this year is the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and Breaking and I am calling all b-girls and b-boys to go out there, do some demos, do all kind of things to pass on the message to the public that in 2024, which is next year, for the very first time in history, breaking, break dancing, windmills, pop and locking is gonna be allowed in the Olympics and it’ll be a competition. Of course the Boogie Down Bronx in Brooklyn is where it started.
The scripture conveys that only through people allowing the love of God to convict their hearts, will true equality become a reality.
I thought loud mufflers were against the law. If not, they’re very disturbing and often very dangerous. Thank you.
I see a sentence in the rant and rave about people not signaling when they’re going to turn and that’s good, but let’s put in there also that you’re supposed to signal so many feet before you turn. It seems like we have so many people that just as soon as they turn their wheel, they put their signal on. I don’t know, it seems like it’s 100 feet, that seems too much. At least 50 feet before you turn you’re supposed to signal. Okay, thanks for your attention on it.
Haley, DeSantis and Trump, does the bottom of the barrel have a basement? Item two, Democrats should banish Biden, hustle out Harris and try to find someone who has energy and can fight fire with fire, maybe they could entice people to switch parties, that’s my question.
Our country should be the laughing stock of the whole world because we allow clowns to run for office.
Hey, All South Federal Credit Union, you’re giving me a reminder that my payments coming? Well, hey, how about this? You don’t have to remind me, it’s already on a draft you dumb (expletive). This is Beejee the Blind Guy saying that All South Federal Credit Union and JT’s have a monopoly.
WE pay McMaster and Graham's salary. Donald Trump does NOT pay their salary yet they are both working for the Rump.
Sheriff Leon Lott, do you not want to run the jail because so many of your deputies are in it?
Boogity Boogity Boogity!Let's go racin', boys!! Except you, Ricky Rudd. Pee pee on you.
I paid $2.81 a gallon for gas. . . . Impeach Biden!!!
Roundabouts. I like them. Save lives. Save time. Except one. That one roundabout between I-20 and Little Pigs BBQ on Alpine Road. Hangry, I am.
They say you can tell if someone liked being married by how fast they remarry after losing a spouse. My wife would never remarry and I'd propose to someone at her funeral.
Why's the mayor asking us to donate bus passes to the unhoused when COMET is tax funded service and shouldn’t rely on homeless folks for revenue
Hate seeing cans/bottles on the side of the road? I do. Charging a deposit disappeared roadside recyclables almost completely in states I've visited. Deposit laws work.
Did AD Ray Tanner forget that of those 850 acres only 50 are not swamp? Look at a flood map. Uninsurable. Mr. T said "I pity the fool..."
I don’t understand why Trump supporters still support him. Don’t they know how crooked he is? Also, they must only watch Fox News.
When you consider notions of the absurd, nothing but absolutely nothing can top the idea of a Donald Trump presidential library? Yeah, right.
Authoritarians, totalitarians, and autocrats have the same goals; Attack intellectuals, cause division, and control education. Book banning is a priority and dictating what is taught is schools is imperative. Even cartoon characters are attacked. (M&Ms, Porky Pig, etc.) Beware of the actions of the radicals, both left and right. Vet your elected officials! Don't vote for incumbents. We need fresh blood and ideas or America is doomed as a "shining light" to the world!!
If you see Kay, tell her the Class Clown sez "hey!"
Why rant here when I could just yell into Facebook and get a million immediate responses from people who think just like me?