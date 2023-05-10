Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Nikki Haley and Cinco de Mayo

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
I wanted to say if you look at The State paper today, this is front page news in South Carolina, I'll say that again, this is front page news in South Carolina, 2020 election denier elected to lead the Lexington County GOP and she is the director of the Columbia-based Women for Trump. You be very aware some of the most sadistic guards in the Holocaust were female.
I found my UPS driver friend turning left, that's not right.
We should make use of the National Guard, to counter rioting, looting, and shop lifting!
My upstairs neighbor, who's the worst person to ever exist, I might add, had a tree fall on her brand new car. Karma's a (expletive).
This is BeeJee the Blind Guy. Here's one, check this out, okay, so 22 years the Commission for the Blind has been ripping off blind people, blind, yeah, with the fund for their retirement.
Joe Wilson voted to essentially eliminate Meals on Wheels. Just wow!
I'm calling to see if I can help the chief of police, Columbia police department. It appears that he has given some great, great information on how much things cost. Well, that is not the only thing after me retiring from there that the problem just might be the chief.
Hey there sports fans. Did you know that the abbreviation vs is short for the word versus, which is Latin for against? It’s not a plural that needs to be shortened. So if the matchup is USC vs LSU, the vs is pronounced VERSUS not VERSE. Same for court cases too- Roe vs Wade is Roe VERSUS Wade. It sounds like the word that means multiple stanzas of a poem, song, or scripture. Thanks.
In Europe, governments are barred from offering businesses incentives to locate in their area. So will Belgian gun manufacturer FN move because Richland County Council declined to underwrite its expansion? Hmm. Let's see. Ooooh, they gone. Ripe Pickens
Will the Irmo Police please pull the speeders on Columbia Ave. in Irmo? Somebody’s going to get killed!!
I don't really like Lucky Charms cereal. Are those even real marshmallows?
So, that poor old Joe Biden "...would make it... until he's 86 is unlikely." Nikki, what did you say about 100 year old Strom Thurmond? Maybe YOU are past your prime.
How is it that liberal media outlets aren't paying HUGE defamation penalties? Not scratching my head. Are you?
Know this, April and May are high tick season. My hacienda is in the forest so I usually slather myself in protection. Recently one of those girls got through my defenses. Got a death grip on my right nipple. Oy! She resisted mightily 'til my beautiful mate removed her. But her sisters had latched on two other more delicate targets in past times. Be ready, friends and neighbors.
Cinco de Mayo. What is it, really? I mean beyond elote, piñatas, and guac. It's really a celebration of not just the 1862 battle victory in Puebla but more the many cultural contributions of Mexican-Americans. So, a tip of your cerveza to our hermanos and hermanas. Ole!
The only reason Trump is running for President again is to keep out of prison.
So I hear Biden wants to run for president again? His new gimmick is to finish the job. What job, Joe? Bankrupting the country? Making all of us suffer? Making your little game be where you can go and smell more children's hair? Or is it that you're going to have crack parties in your basement with your son?
Hey you younger generation girls, could you please, like, quit using the word “like” in your conversation, every other word?! Do you think, like, you are a Valley Girl, or like what? It is very,like, annoying ! Like, thank you!
The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to acknowldge an interesting bit of unreported data. Tax evasion by the rich amounts to an annual trillion dollar crime! This is more than 1500 times the total of ALL reported robberies in this country!! No wonder the uproar over the increase in IRS personnel to catch these crooks.
How hypocritical are the pseudo-christians and right wing-nuts when they "save" the unborn, but deny help once they are born? The inquiring mind of Turtle would like to know.
The people on the right side of the aisle blame everything on Biden and those on the left side blame Trump, but the blame really goes to the oligarchs, ie. the rich bastards controlling everything. Three beef monopolies set beef prices. Three chicken processors control chicken prices and lets not leave out big pharma, big oil and big agbiz. Cameron Curmudgeon is just saying.
Once again I participated in the local give-a-thon and once again I was disgusted at the 5% convenience fee charged to either the charity or donor. Try to remember that there are ways of donating that help the charity directly. I feel sure the mediating entity earned the $220,000+ on giving day, and I am just as sure that each charity could use that extra 5% in their budget. Give well. Give often. And give wisely.
If Mrs. Haley wants us to take her seriously, perhaps she should spend less time talking smack about others and more time laying out her agenda, if she has one.
I think there will come a time when our economy and the world’s economy will be based on preserving the planet and the ecosystem. Can’t happen too soon.
Wow, Nikki Haley never made more than $30K a year before entering politics. And that was working for her parents. Last week she was given a $300k stock bonus for sitting on just ONE corporate board. Part-time. To paraphrase Sammy Sosa "politics has been very, very good to me."
I'm just so happy that your left-handed newspaper would not publish anything against the chief of police. I called last week and for some reason that is news, that he is trying to circumvent his failures with moaning about too many calls.