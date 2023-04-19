Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Lindsey Graham's plea and post-Easter outfits

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
This is BeeJee The Blind Guy. The reason why blind people don't have great jobs is because the public entity, the people you pay taxes to, the municipality, the county, the state and the federal government does not comply with the law. It gives permits out to five companies to take over commissary vending.
I just got in and sat down and this is ABC and they're trying to talk gloom and doom, but they can't get around the fact that 236,000 people found jobs. And they're still saying that, you be very aware of what's coming right around the corner.
First I want to commend the democratic law makers in TN who stood for what they believe in and had more guts than most politicians. Second I feel so stupid when our senator is begging for donations for a guy who is facing 34 counts in NY. I can't get him to help me here in S. Carolina and I don't don't have any charges facing me. Guess if I was a Republican and white he would. What happened in TN was a modern day hanging. I will never visit that state every.
Took Luke (our boxer boy) to the vet for his 2nd annual visit. Bad news, says she. He has terminal conditions. I'm heartsick. No, not yet, I plead. Please! We love him. Sorry, but he will always act like a pup, jump to the moon, love people and dogs, hate squirrels and have muscles in his sh*t. Dammit, Luke, I reckon you're ours to the end.
I'm so old that I remember when Cracker Jacks had good prizes. Yeah.
Bruce, Lyle, Taylor. Love you. Not at $250 a performance. Reckon I'll just go to New Brooklyn. Hear some great music up close. For cheap. Also, I like the smell of the place.
It seems the scammers have discovered texting now. In the last week I have gotten three texts telling me my payments were late. Funny thing, I don’t have accounts at two of the places and the third had a zero balance. I recognized one of the phone numbers as one that my spam catcher keeps nabbing. SMH.
Heard someone talking about Swamp Cabbage. Man, I miss that place. A lot of new breweries in town just don't have the soul that one did.
My bro, retired colonel making huge bucks in the military-industrial complex, is an avowed libertarian. Not remembering the tax dollars that educated, fed and housed us AND his children and HIM. Funny how the high-income earners don't want to pay taxes.
I watched our Senator Lindsey Graham cheerful plead for us to send a self-proclaimed billionaire and I quote "$4, $5, $10 or $1 and prayers." My question is, is this plead heart-warming or pathetic? Thank you for listening to my rant. Bye.
I recently heard the 45th president say that he is the only one that's stopping them from coming after me. Huh?
Have you heard of the new soap opera on tv especially for the senior set? It's called "The Old and the Senseless." Turtle saw it on the 'Net' so it must be true.
It's so inconsiderate when people don't bus their tables at Drip. It's a busy coffee shop, there are limited tables, please pick up your plates and cups when you're done so that someone else can use the empty table.
Turtle notes that while the far right espouses freedom from government intervention, their brown shirts are burning books and attacking librarians. What's up with this?
Good for NPR on leaving Twitter. Take that Elon!
Is it okay to have a guy wear pink and yellow after Easter?
It looks like Fox News is just as crooked as Trump and the My Pillow Guy.
May God bless her family. I understand the justice dept has said no charges in her death. Where is the advocates the NCAAP, the governor of n.c. She deserves justice. The Mexican cartel are questionable but damn they turned over the people responsible for the kidnapping of 4 Americans. Why is there no justice for Shanquella Robinson. Are their standards higher than American values?
The man who fell into an upholstery machine has fully recovered. Haha.
No one condones slavery, but those who are survivors should be thankful to not live in Africa now. Thank you.
We would like to know who is responsible for allowing illegal clear cutting of 15+ acres in the Town of Lexington on property that borders The Old Mill Pond and what zoning requirements are in place for this massacred property. Our neighborhood would also like to know the plans for development in this already terribly overcrowded part of Town. 141 Parker Street.
Everyone always talks about how Columbia isn't as great as Charleston and Greenville, but we really kill the game when it comes to trivia in town. Art Bar has great trivia and offers a variety of categories, Rockaway on Rosewood always has a good showing and is a close race. There are so many good trivia things to do.
The new Super Mario Brothers movie is really cute. It's no Oscar-winner, but it's a fun watch and it really leans on nostalgia. I can't wait for the upcoming Barbie movie.