Rant and Rave: Thoughts on influencers and french fries

Can you believe Trump describes himself as honest? Come on. Any idiot can see he lies about everything.
I appreciate Rant and Rave and I'm trying to be quiet. Like half a year ago on Saturday Night Live, Alex Baldwin would pick at Trump and Trump would pick back, Donald Trump would pick back. These two guys picked at each other, but they're absolutely cut from the same cloth. They are cut from the same cloth.
I'm very disappointed in Free Times. In the last issue, you mentioned all of the great venues that are coming to Columbia in the next few weeks, but I didn't see anything in there about Styx. No one mentioned Styx, they're one of the rock and roll bands of the 80s and 90s and even to this day, and they're coming to the Township and you didn't mention it at all. What are you, anti-Styx or something? Thank you very much and have a nice day.
So, if mass shootings are solely the result of mental health issues in this country, as Republicans say, maybe they should ban ownership of guns for anyone who prescribes to an anti-depressant.
This time of year, I have to drink a chocolate flavored Yoo-hoo. I'm thirsty after that and have to get a soda, but I just love it.
It's that time of year, folks, when we all need to come out and support our local police. Please give them all the opiates, speed and anxiety agents they need to function. Of course, looking out for you gives them a natural high. Protect yourself and serve the same. Peace, brother.
About a half century ago, I was an army information specialist and I have a coded message for 21st century persons calling themselves influencers. Message reads: GOLF FOXTROT YANKEE REPEAT GOLF FOXTROT YANKEE. Message out.
I was on TV once, but then my mother told me to get off because she wanted to dust it. Yeah.
RIP Dame Edna Everage, aka Barry Humphries. And stuff it, DeSantis, you big bully, she was more woman than you’ll ever have, and more man than you’ll ever be.
This rant is for WIS weather...Well folks, here we go yet again with the ALARMIST station...last night watched forecast for today Sat.....DOWNPOURS......GUSTY WINDS......LIGHTNING.....Ok......WHERE?????.....Here in Lexington it's been mostly sunny all morning, not a DROP of rain, much less a downpour...I've looked at the map and the front has come thru...so now, nothing today.....Why do yall do this? Alert day this, alert day that?? Bullcrap....most of your alarmist days turn out to be nothing more than seasonal rain or thunderstorms that we get every year...yes, yall used to be better with weather, but here lately...terrible....right now the most accurate weather goes to John Farley at WOLO....yall need to stop exaggerating seasonal weather into an alarmist event...tornadoes, yes....regular weather, no............just saying......
My best friends are Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Captain Morgan.
Carolina baseball is running on all cylinders with great pitching, batting and fielding! Looks like their scoring secret is out, the two out frame followed by a hitting and scoring RALLY!
Food deserts. Lack of nearby supermarkets. Mobile grocery stores and smaller markets size ala Trader Joe's may fill the gap. Bulk high-quality cold, dry goods and produce will provide fair-priced nutritious edibles and, importantly, reduce theft, an important reason stores close. Leave dollar stores and gas stations to sell expensive, small quantity, low nutrition.
Hosts and hostesses of the local dining scene: thank you for doing your best under difficult circumstances - I really appreciate it. A request - please stop cramming all diners into one small corner of the restaurant. I know it is more convenient for the wait staff, but some of your patrons still have concerns about COVID, or just want to dine quietly and with some privacy. If space allows, please spread out the customers more. Thank you.
Training for new Columbia "classic rock" radio DJ's: first, play one of the three approved songs from each artist on the approved list of corporate "rockers" (Aerosmith, Journey, Billy Joel, Elton John, Tom Petty). Next, play that promo that lets everyone know what bad-ass rock and roll rebels you really are, and follow it immediately with ten minutes of commercials. Repeat.
You are badly mistaken if you think I want to hear your loud music or your loud exhaust. It is a public nuisance and very inconsiderate.
Kudos and many thanks to Saluda Shoals Park for its April 21 concert featuring the amazing Flat Out Strangers in a beautiful setting. Music for grown-ups never sounded so good.
This is a rave for french fries. They're so tasty and warm. I think McDonalds has the best, but Chick-fil-a's are pretty good too - sometimes they're too thick or potato-y.
Last year, I was dismissed as "right wing" by a fellow Ranter for wondering why our tax dollars are being spent in Ukraine on a proxy war with Russia rather than meeting domestic needs.. like ensuring clean water for people in communities like Jackson, MS. This was apparently inappropriate because the "federal government cannot do anything about local water supplies." Earlier this week, The State newspaper ran a front page story saying that two-thirds of all waterways in South Carolina are tainted by chemicals that exceed the federal government's safe drinking water limits.
I'm done ranting now....thank you R & R for listening....I feel so much better...yeah....
DeSanta's (sic) claws are ripping the truth out of Florida schools with his "anti-woke" rhetoric. Disney is considering leaving the "Sun Don't Shine Here Anymore" state. I wish! The Curmudgeon is aghast and appalled at ruin he is heaping on our near neighboring state. WTF??
Jim Jordan R-Ohio, tries on old trick of the House, lying thru his teeth! Once again, Cameron Curmudgeon sees how the Republican party lies and distorts the truth to win points with their constituents. They falsely claim that NYC is rife with crime. A reality check shows that last year there were 78 homicides in Manhattan, a borough of 1.6 million people, while Strumpf's home of 1.5 million people, Palm Beach County, had 96 killings. Which area is safer? You do the math.
It's Nick. I don't have a problem with plastic bottles and cans and all that, makes a whole lot of sense to put a 10 cent deposit on the little cans. I've been to California and Michigan, you don't see any bottles of cans laying around because people nab them up, they're worth collecting.
Richland County sponsored a free document-shredding operation on April 22 just off Two Notch Road. Kudos to everyone involved ! The staff were all personable and helpful and the whole operation was creditable. Please pass along a pat on the back for the organizers and the on-site personnel.
How is yallmart going to reject me, not once but 3 times then get mad when I partake in another market that actually accepts me?!? GET OFF YOUR HIGH HORSE! You’re not the only eclectic market in town! ***How will I know if you accepted my rant?