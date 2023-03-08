Rant and Rave: Thoughts on daylight savings, Busted Plug, prison drones

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Me 'n Luke (my boxer son) passed the semi totin' Busted Plug on Main Street. My boy damn near had a cardiac. Columbia, you owe me a cleaning for the flood o' puppy pee on my shotgun seat!
Robo umps? Time clocks? The game of baseball that I loved while growing up is getting further and further from its pastoral roots, and becoming alien to old timers like me. Next thing you know they will outlaw fighting in hockey.
Let’s please stop with the trend of referring to political opponents as Nazis, fascists, et cetera. Literally no one anywhere on the political spectrum in the United States is any of these things. Calling someone you disagree with a Nazi or racist indicates that you are unable to produce a substantive, intelligent critique of the argument they are making. People are allowed to have a different opinion from you. Joe Biden sucks. Donald Trump sucks. Neither are “Nazis.”
All Christians, like pianos, need frequent tuning.
What type of music do rabbits listen to? Hip-hop.
You know why the pretty young microbiology students loved their teacher? Because he was really a fungi. He wasn’t a fungus, he was a fungi. Microbiology 101. He was a fungi.
30° last week. Hot, not cold. Centigrade, not Fahrenheit. 86°. And this is the end of February?
Record profits for oil companies, Amazon, railways, Walmart, drug companies, grocery stores; yet they are not responsible for the inflation? Blame those criminals. Don't falsely accuse others.
Whatcha think? Whaley at the RR trestle. Good. Riverfront Park at the canal breach. Better. 5 Points. Best. Oh. Sorry. Busted Plug's new home?
Who is the best narcotics delivery service? DroneDash! Orders limited to prisons and jails at the present. Call DroneDash today!
Governor Henry McMaster, can you make Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott run the Richland County Jail? Will you?
The national debt tripled during the Reagan years (Ronnie said "deficits don't matter"). Trump increased US deficit by a third. Republicans increased our military budget by 10% over Pentagon requests in 2022. Yet now y'all want to cut/privatize Social Security and Medicare. Yeah, you got the backs of working-class Americans.
Nikki, the Confederate flag is indeed racist. You are wrong.
Reject tech. It's undermining our democracy, killing our kids, and degrading our humanity.
Selena Gomez recently surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most followed person on Instagram. If you’re not into celebrity drama, go read about it. But one lesson from this situation stands out: mean girls always lose in the end.
EDT- Eastern Daylight Savings Time, also known as Atlantic Standard Time, starts March 12. It has passed the SC legislature and US Senate. However, the US House has failed to act. Joe Wilson, my Rep, will you lead in passing this necessary change? Well, will you?
Want to save money- drink water; lose weight- drink water; eat out more- drink water; be healthier- drink water. It's cheap or free, leaves no aftertaste and is good for your teeth and body. Drink water. It's good!
Climate change didn't cause this winter without a winter. I did. I piled a cord of firewood on my back deck. There is over half a cord left. Bad karma. My bad.
Given the racial hate in public schools, I would encourage Black mothers to educate their children at home, thereby circumventing the hate agenda.
Before I started going to the gym, I used to think gym bros (you know the type) were really annoying. But the truth of the matter is this - if my muscles were that big, it'd also probably go directly to my head.
Just off of South Beltline Blvd, in my neighborhood, there's an area where there's a giant hole in the road that's literally the size of an entire lane. And what does the city think the solution is? Fill it in with loose gravel? Loose gravel? Does that make any sense at all? SCDOT if you're reading this, can you please come out to Deerwood St. and solve this issue?
6 week winter. 4 week spring. Summer's here!
If I take 60 pills a day, how do y’all expect me to remember everything I did that day?
You know you may disagree with me, I’m trying to be quiet, but attorneys are just parasites, and after everything’s said and done, I’ve had time to flip this on, and here’s Alan Wilson, the attorney general from South Carolina. Didn’t want anything to do with this trial, but now he’s on TV, post conviction. This dear state will always be white trash, you don’t beat the lord ladies and gentlemen. Isn’t that just terrible? You think you can fix it, that’s not going to happen. You don’t beat the lord. Thank you.
Semi trailers have brakes. Rail cars do not. Only the engine has brakes? Ridiculous. Time to move into the 21st century.
Papa Bear wants the American people to know that there is a movement afoot to annul our voting rights and void our Constitution. In many state governments laws are being passed that will allow those states to elect who they want regardless of what the people want. Do the research and you will be appalled at what is happening. Jan 6 of last year is but a hint of what is to come!
Turtle has a comment about the sadly recurring issue of mass shootings; hopes and prayers will nor bring back those killed by military styled weapons. These are not "hunting rifles," but were designed for killing other people! They should be banned from purchase by civilians! Congress get off your asses and outlaw these killing machines!
The people on the right side of the aisle blame everything on Biden and those on the left side blame Trump, but the blame really goes to the oligarchs, ie. the rich bastards controlling everything. Three beef monopolies set beef prices. Three chicken processors control chicken prices and lets not leave out big pharma, big oil and big agbiz. Cameron Curmudgeon is just saying.