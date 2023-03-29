Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Columbia's food scene, local commercials, the gym

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Once upon a time at a pleasant intersection, there lived some lovely restaurants. On one side, the elegant Olive Garden; mere steps away, its close cousin, Red Lobster. For less pretentious fare, we humble folk could enjoy the hearty food of a hometown favorite - Rush's. A popular chicken place occupied the remaining corner. But then things changed. Over time, ALL these places went away. Some, empty for as long as 20 years. Several other establishments have tried - and failed - to fill the gap. Decker and Oneil Court - where eateries go to die.
When I first heard about the game called corn hole, I was like, ‘I don’t want to know what that is.’ Yeah.
I want to sneeze without someone saying, “Bless you.”
Since Republicans and Christians do not know the meaning of "justice for all," perhaps we should add the following clause to the Pledge of Allegiance, "Justice for all, including gays.
I am WOKE. My wife is WOKE. My kids are WOKE. Oh my, we are destroying America!
For the ranters out there saying rail cars have no brakes....well they do...two types actually..they have air brakes and as long as the compressor on the locomotive is providing air through the lines, that 2 inch brake shoe is not in contact with wheel...but if that line breaks or engineer applies them then yes they do have brakes..BUT...still takes a half mile to stop due to weight (tonnage)...and they also each have a handbrake, which is used when parked on sidetrack without loco...just clearing that up...
Conservatives talk about their ideals and values. I didn’t think they had any.
If the former President gets arrested, he wants us to protest against it. Well, sorry, but I'll be in the group that's celebrating and asking what took so long.
March is Women's History Month. Let's upgrade the status of women to include equal pay for equal work.
We must ask if voting is important in the USA, since the candidate with the most money always wins. Just figure out who has the most money and that person gets the job. Easy.
Some lawmakers want restrictions on discussing monthly periods of females. How stupid is that? I'd say more information will be helpful. I've met people who don't know they grew in a uterus. It's biology and anatomy. There's nothing damaging about it.
Hey, that blonde girl on the all nines commercial, if she ever looked to the left, maybe she wouldn't get run into. She'd pay attention to her driving. Okay, bye.
To the dilettante who imagines herself a "dance leader" on social media: actual dance professionals can't afford to drop $100 on tickets.
I paid $4,800 for a weight loss program for me and my lifelong best fat friend and he said no. I could not cancel it. And two months later I gave up, which is why I needed someone to do it with me. Oh well, so much for friendship.
Poor old Mike Pence, he must have a splinter the size of a two by four (expletive), from perching on a fence all the time. What a know nothing. Peace out.
Parents need to be held accountable to when their children makes threats towards the school. The parents need to either be charged $5000 or do 5 years in prison. A change needs to start, parents should not be allowed to just sit by and chastise their children or watch their children go to jail while the parents are sitting there free and not being held accountable for their children's behavior and the children's actions. The parents need to put a stand to this and know that the children have behavior problems and need to somehow get them the help so they can stop this nonsense.
I AM INNOCENT! I AM THE VICTIM! I BLAME OBAMA OR HILLARY OR BIDEN OR HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP!
Men, if you're at the gym and you see a woman, don't help her. Unless she looks clearly confused or lost or she ASKS for help... don't help. It's condescending and chances are I wouldn't be at the gym if I couldn't handle it myself.
Overheard at Drip Coffee this week: "Tell him you're a WOMAN and you're a DEMOCRAT." Barf.
Bear has a quote and a rant to the exclusionary "Christians." Please read 1st. John Chapter 3 verses 16-20. Then explain, if you can, why you exclude anyone that is not exactly like you. Skin color, sexual persuasion, homeless, etc, etc.
To the Trump fan in last week's R&R, he's right behind Brandon, but at least he's not incompetent.
What's up with the Columbia Food Scene? All the Chefs in Columbia trying to screw everyone on all social media platforms, behind their woman's back. Like excuse me you have a wife sir. NAhh.
I can’t stand for our DOT road crews start grass cutting along our trashy highways. Instead of the signs that say “Mowing Ahead next 3 Miles” it should say “Litter Shredding next 3 Miles”. I saw them run over an old discarded mattress on US 321 and bags of trash. No wonder our state looks so bad to visitors.
As a follow up on Litter Shredding by the grass cutters in SC I noticed in Florida they have crews going ahead of the grass cutters picking up debris. Way to go Florida.
Here in South Carolina, everybody’s talking about this Murdaugh case, but buster is Alex Murdaigh’s kid, and he plays the Trump card, which means they're going to exhume this Smith kid’s body, and already he's playing the victim, ‘I'm trying so hard to ward off all these vicious rumors.’ This is Trump, ‘I'm a victim.’ And this is what these dear people do, and Americans, the dumbest voters that you’ve ever met, and they say, ‘Oh, I think he's probably right, you know.’ But you don't beat the Lord.