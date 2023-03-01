Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Busted Plug, Murdaugh trial

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
What do you call a cougar that can’t hear? Def Leppard. Ha ha.
Let me urge Rep. Jordan Pace, R-Berkeley, who wants to do away with license requirements for many professions (H. 3515), and all his fellow House Freedom Caucus members, to have a triple by-pass from an unlicensed, unqualified surgeon as soon as possible!!! [I’ll gladly volunteer!!! :-) ]
Hey Free Times/Post and Courier. Did y’all do this last edition on purpose? Is the irony on purpose? Because on the front, ‘USC honors Black female trailblazers with bricks on its iconic horseshoe,’ and on the back, you’ve got a nice little confederate flag, and letting people know that the Civil War comes alive in Aiken, every flipping year, like that’s just a thing that’s OK. I’m amazed, I mean it’s OK that they want to celebrate, but really? What if the front page came to the back page event, now that would be worthy of some news?
The giant fire hydrant downtown is being moved. I guess that’s for great danes.
Here, we get tornado warnings and the occasional hurricane warning ... in Alaska, they'll be issuing Balloon warnings!! Yeah!
Anyone but me sick to damn death of hearing all the juicy details of the Murdaugh trial ? The fact that the proceedings are taking place so quickly tells me that this is justice for the privileged and not connected to the brand of justice served to the majority of South Carolinians. Kudos to this paper for not rubbing our noses in this circus all day every day.
Enjoyed your mini-winter? Welcome summer! NOT climate change, though.
The rich get richer but the Republicans want to cut their taxes.
How can NASA detect a 3-ft asteroid before it struck in the English Channel yet our nation has not detected balloons over the US? Tell me.
Congratulations, Irmo! You’re now one of the trashiest towns in SC! Homeless people and litter all over the ground everywhere! What a nice place to live! Not!
I think the city of Columbia government is foolish to spend near 20 million dollars to fix up Finlay Park while the other city parks can't get working water fountains or decent playground equipment. Everyone who is familiar with that park and area knows it will just turn back into a public toilet sleep center for the homeless. We need more police so please, why can't ya'll use those funds to attract and keep more needed police officers? Wasted money!
There comes a time in everyone’s life when he or she must lower his or her bicycle seat.
I hope Kamala Harris or Nikki Haley become president. We need more WOCs (warmongers of color) to drop bombs in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc and to send our tax dollars to Ukraine, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. It's unfair that only wypipo get to do it! The military industrial complex needs more diversity and inclusion!
This is a Columbia yeah guy. On Sundays I have a craving for Chick-fil-a, I go halfway there and remember they’re closed on Sunday. Yeah.
Along with spring coming very, very early this year we again have crepe myrtle mutilation season starting very, very early. Gnarly, dude.
Yo, pedestrians. I'm cool stopping while you cross at appropriate places. However, how about put some pep in your step and stop looking at your (expletive) phone. Okay? My Beast weighs 5000 lb. You don't. Eyes open.
Governor McMaster, we have lost faith in you, and quite a few other politicians here in South Carolina. You all are coming up with some abstract, unbelievable, irrelevant suggestions to become law, I mean, it’s truly absurd. You all need to rethink everything, look at the reality of today, you are very archaic, you and Lindsay Graham and quite a few other politicians.
You be very aware in South Carolina, it’s like 489,000, so you want to round that up to half a million people in South Carolina worry about eating. A third of those people that worry about eating are kids. I hope you vote for Mr. McMaster and Mr. Norman and Lindsay Graham, and if you can beat the lord, have at it. 489,000 people in South Carolina go hungry, a third of those are kids, and the Bible says if you support people that oppresses the poor, you will end up in poverty.
Turtle says unless your family greeted the Pilgrims when they 1st reached North America, then you are an immigrant. Remember this as you "build walls" or otherwise disparage against new arrivals.
Class clown says no one I know is clever enough to come up with an "original" sin.
Bear has a few words to the "sheeple" who blame the Dems and Joe for high grocery prices, esp. meat and eggs. The pols on both parties kowtow to giant agribiz "campaign contributors" to allow a handful of producers to monopolize the market and reap Giant profits at the expense of consumer's expense. Examples; JBS (foreign owned) 70% increase in profits last year; Tyson, 92% increase; Cargill, 60% increase; and lets not forget Smithfield (China) that controls the pork market! Bought bacon lately? Write or call your Congress person and tell them to get off the dole and demand the breakup of these monopolies!!!
Turtle says both major political parties need to purge their ranks. The GOP (Greatest Of Prevaricators) needs to better vet their candidates. The outrageous Liars and Deniers have got to go. The backstabbers must be shown the door. We need people in office who are "For the People" not "Against" the majority of Americans. Its not a government of only the Rich and Kooks who should be leading this once great country.
Bear reflects on inflation, price-fixing and current high prices: The inflation/"shortage" situation is largely caused by giant corporations. Their record profits have soared since COVID by manipulation of Gov't handouts that were supposed to help the general public and poor planning re. shortages and inventory kept low to cut their taxes. Gas, meat and other commodities are held hostage by monopolies which allow them to charge what the "free" market will bear. Ask your Congress person who pays for their campaigns and the laws they passed to sustain big business largess. Inflation is not the Fed. Resvr. problem, but caused by monopolies and Oligarchs.
Class clown says you have tried pro-biotics, but have you ever tried amateur biotics?