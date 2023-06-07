Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Bud Light, liberal media and the size of our paper

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
A week ago - friend attended meeting in local church; accidentally leaving her keys in church. Didn’t realize until she got to car & everyone gone then. She called security # listed on church door & received this message “The person you are calling has no voicemail set up yet!” Calling another church #, prompt to “press # for PASTOR on CALL”. She did- received message “Pastor ON CALL NOT available at this time.“ She called “head pastor’s” home & left message hoping to retrieve her keys the following day. 2 days later - call returned. Are you kidding me?? Methodist church has No mercy for others!
If any human is to have a relationship with God, is it necessary for another human to be part of the equation? If yes, then it is necessarily true that all religion is ancient hearsay. If the answer is no, then all religion is unnecessary in order to reach a relationship with God.
South Carolina is a state with a history of hate, but I think South Carolina hates women. Call me a liar, that's fine, but you be very aware, that 30% of young ladies think about suicide, adolescent young girls, one out of three think about suicide, but now if they turn out to get pregnant, what are they going to do?
In the May 10-16 issue of Free Times in the Rant & Rave section, some joker writes “How is it that liberal outlets are not paying HUGE defamation penalties.” The answer should be obvious. The main stream media, usually referred to as the liberal media by right wingers, is telling the truth. I have never read or heard anything they say that cannot be corroborated from other sources. They aren’t referred to as main stream for no good reason.
Yo, retired remodeler here. When I gave a bid and my time went over because I did not accurately bid, I had to eat that cost. So, tell me why we taxpayers should pay you overtime for not finishing your work in a timely manner? Huh? Balance the budget and go home. On time. Sine die. OK?
This is the liberal redneck, I'm no longer requesting, I'm demanding all Republicans turn in their pay and stop getting paid. All of you are nothing but terrorists. Return your pay and resign.
To the ranter about "honey, darling, and sweetie..." Those are called "colloquialisms." I haven't been addressed in such terms in 50 years; it would make my day! And really - is it any worse than phrases like "Leroy done gon to de sto."?
Why is the Veteran's Affair Campus ripping up all its beautiful trees and very nice landscaping area and putting in parking area after parking area? They're also tearing down many of the old buildings and putting in atrocious new things there. What happened to multi-parking garages and why are they ruining what used to be a very pleasant looking campus for veterans into nothing more than the usual bureaucratic building blahs?
Your paper folding machinery has been out of adjustment by about 6 mm for many weeks. I can't handle the eccentricity! PLEASE adjust your apparatus.
Your reporting on the battles of Command Sergeant Teresa King to clear her record was sobering. For over 10 years she paid a huge price to win her personal war with Dept of the Army with the help of many honorable people. "I gave my life to the Army and they tried to take my good name." She got her reputation back after Herculean efforts, but how much damage has this case done to the Army's reputation? Think upon it!
My eight year old daughter visited my office and met my coworkers. She said, 'They're all nice. I thought you said you worked with a bunch of clowns.' Yeah.
Thank God for Florida! We in South Carolina no longer have to say, "for Mississippi."
We've ĺong ago done this trick. DeScamtis is Florida's Coleman Blease.
They have outlawed squat trucks, they now need to outlaw loud mufflers. They're very disturbing and often dangerous. Thank you.
Anheuser-Busch Inbev, you screwed up! I personally know several dudes who have quit drinking Bud Light because of your trans commercial. Me, I'm cool with it. A lot of Joe six packs are not.
I find it rather curious that TV station websites go to great lengths to debunk rumors that often originate from the clickbait on their own home pages.
In the Ottoman Empire, the queen was not allowed to eat a cucumber unless it was chopped so she wouldn't please herself, but the dildo was created 15,000 years before the wheel. That's pretty damn powerful. This is BeeJee the Blind Guy, I just wanted to say this: if that was true, then the broomstick that the witch flies, yeah, that was a dildo which had hallucinogenics on it and it would represent the witch that they called her when she was getting off and she felt like she was flying. Damn right, she was high as (expletive) (expletive) hitting that g-spot, baby, yeah.
My wife is growing things in a garden from A to Z, asparagus to zucchini. Yeah.
I see that the Russians have issued an arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham. Well, it's past due and me and four million other South Carolinians will be glad to tell you where to find him any time you want, but you have to promise to keep him.
Where's the $3.1 billion dollars SOUTH CAROLINA hidden by the comptroller?? We as veterans here haven't been paid our benefits, payments, plus up, push up kickers, licenses,, contributions and others!!(RANT &RAVE)
To the man who called me Hildegard, get with the times. Now is the time to hate men! Get on the wagon or be left behind with the losers. In the words of Regina George, "Get in loser, we're going shopping."
Support supporting and supportive of DOCTOR DAWN M STALEY Carolina Girl by way of Philly staff and lady GAMECOCKS SEC CHAMPIONSHIP undefeated team.