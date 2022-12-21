Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Brittney Griner and the West Columbia Christmas parade

Hey folks. I just sat down to watch the news for some ungodly reason. If you’re a good reader, in Newberry this young lady was given a marijuana edible, but where am I heading with this? When they showed the school, they had a sign out front that said class of '65 like when you leave your school you leave them something to remember that year by. That school in Newberry was built before 1965 and so put down your pencil and your paper and do the math in your head.
The high school teacher arrested for having a gun improperly stored in her car was an absolute fool to tell a bunch of teenagers that she had a pistol in her vehicle. The school and the police handled the situation like a bunch of morons and social media has ruined her reputation. Yes, the gun could've been used for nefarious purposes if it was stolen, but the school board member who brought a gun to the meeting could have killed some of her fellow board members and all she got was a slap on the wrist. The school board and police seem to be befuddled. Not surprising, Heaven help us.
Where’s all them hippies gone? That flower power and them protests songs? It’s me the blind guy, I’m pretty damn disgusted. Why? Because women are being tortured in Iran and I mean it’s sickening, we need to do something, not just kick them out of the woman’s council of the UN, but we need to kick their ass.
I just wanted to say, in America, ABC’s National News, they do call them the royal family, Princess Diana’s kids. But apparently it makes national news in America when two brothers yell at each other. Do you get that? Show me two brothers, my brother is in Heaven, but show me two brothers that never yell at each other. Are you kidding me? This makes national news in America?
I identify as a very sexy 22-year-old billionaire.
Every time I see a privacy notice I am aware that it is a manifesto on how the author tries to justify their deliberate betrayal of our privacy. Otherwise it wouldn’t be necessary.
I recently ate too much Taco Bell food. I had a natural gas leak, if you know what I mean.
Our dog swallowed a bag of Scrabble tiles. The vet is checking him out, no word yet.
Why are “flesh” colored bandages and “nude” colored underwear always caucasian?
Someone in the Biden administration was charged with stealing luggage from the carousels at two airports. Nothing but the best for Sleepy Joe!
Democrats and Republicans know how to rig elections. But Republicans choose not to.
I guess I was foolish to turn on the TV and the news and this is ABC and I like that Lindsey chick, but this darn chick will read whatever they put in front of her and she’s still saying recession. Kroger’s hiring, Sam’s is hiring, everybody in town is hiring.
Hey, this is Nick. Anyways, I see they’re going to build a pond there and tear down the car wash, you reckon we can get that guy from City Roots to grow some of them jumping carp in there? Because those suckers are great for skeet practice. Okay, bye.
As suspected, every Republican in this state, elected or unelected, participated in the attempt to overthrow Democracy. Pray for Republicans, for they shall never see the second life.
My wife won a Korean karaoke machine. Oh no.
A dance office down the street had a water pipe bust. Why don’t we go ahead and have the play Swan Lake? Haha.
Hold on to your wallets when you ship via USPS. The cost this year for a two pound package to eastern Tennessee was TWICE what it was last year and more than the gift cost.
I don’t care what laws they pass in the Washington, D.C. area or in the state of South Carolina, if they don’t line up with the word of God, they’re wrong.
Congratulations to all involved in the release of Brittney Griner. My question is, had she been a white Karen, would you feel the same way?
The blessing about hanging out and working in a hospital is that you talk to so many people. My dear pop used to say that he used to love to walk through a factory and he never did brag about this, but he said that he had 2,500 employees working for him.
My friend reads a magazine called outdoor life, I want to read one called indoor life. Yeah.
I appreciate Rant and Rave, eating peanuts, up all night. I appreciate Rant and Rave, I’m eating peanuts.
Why is it that any deal made by the power company in this state is never really a deal? First we had the debacle at the VC screwover plant that cost ratepayers millions to protect stockholders and now Domination energy has a special rate increase on top of their regular rate increase.
Winter is coming!
Our friends came down from Vermont last week. We belatedly celebrated their marriage. They are now street legal in all 50 states and territories. Thanks, Nancy Mace and Tim Rice. There ARE some good Republicans.
Brittany, couldn't you have just waited until Amsterdam to get a refill?
Look out, South Of the Border. Buc-ee's is here.
I must say this, I am the blind guy. That darn West Columbia parade, man, I’ve never been to it, but I just went over the weekend. The most awesome Christmas parade I’ve ever been to.
Pres. Biden wants gun control but just released on of the most dangerous weapons dealers in the world in exchange for a basketball player.
Is racism stupid or is racism stupid?
Crude oil is selling at $71.46 per barrel. When it was selling at $100+ per barrel a while back, we were buying gas at a much lower price than now. Turtle wonders why this is the case and why others don't seem to see a problem here. Monoplies? Price gouging?
Class clown says no one I know is clever enough to come up with an "original" sin.
What do you call a dog with no legs? It doesn't matter what you you call him, he ain't coming
Bear has a few words t o the "sheeple" who blame the Dems and Joe for high grocery prices, esp. meat and eggs. The pols on both parties kowtow to giant agribiz "campaign contributors" to allow a handful of producers to monopolize the market and reap Giant profits at the expense of consumer's expense. Examples; JBS (foreign owned) 70% increase in profits last year; Tyson, 92% increase; Cargill, 60% increase; and lets not forget Smithfield (China) that controls the pork market! Bought bacon lately? Write or call your Congress person and tell them to get off the dole and demand the breakup of these monoplies!!!