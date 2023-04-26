Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Beyonce and the Carolina Gamecocks baseball team

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The young fellow arrested for illegally sharing classified documents is 21. He got his security clearance when he was 19. Since when do we give federal security clearance to people not even allowed to drink alcohol? And why are we shocked that he shared said documents on sketchy social media?
We have an average of more than one mass shooting daily in this country. McMaster goes after prosecutors and judges. He forgot to hand out band-aids at that press conference.
You know I appreciate Rant and Rave. It's been a long day, but I thank the Lord for good parents. Our butts were always in church and don't you think for a second I can understand the Lord, but I'm glad the Lord put some people in a wheelchair.
Some kids are spoiled because nobody will spank grandma. Yeah.
It's been proposed that Puerto Rico use $8.5 billion in FEMA funds rebuild money for solar panels- and some residential batteries- for every home. For ALL 3 million people. No power lines. No coal. No more Huge bills. No failed dangerous nukes. But...you, like me, love our SC power companies. Dumb idea. Can't work here. My bad. Sorry.
Driving down country roads throughout SC, I've seen multiple fields turned into solar "farms". How does that make sense? No food produced there anymore. How about parking lots/garages? Shade and inexpensive direct power for the coming electric car wave. Your car filled up for cheap while you work. It just makes economic sense.
Willie Nelson is almost 90 years old. Can you believe it? Yeah.
Overheard in the garden shop: Are these plants guaranteed to grow? The reply: Yes sir, or either die trying.
My 60-year-old cousin is nicknamed Tadpole. Shouldn't he be a frog by now?
So, with Jim Clyburn on "Awareness" supporting his new bill to close loopholes in background checks, WISTV ran an assault rifle commercial following a minute of silence for the Emmanuel AME Church victims. Isn't that like openly admitting "We're a white racist television station and proud of it"?
When is the last time you've seen someone stopped for speeding?
This is a rave for the biscuits at Drip. It feels like Columbia has so many subpar breakfast and brunch places, and everyone's being showed up by a coffee shop (that also has great coffee).
I could tell that United States citizens, especially taxpayers, everyone is so numbed out. We don't need drugs, we don't need alcohol, we're already numb baby. Why? Because the rest of the world is up and rising, protesting against their governments. Look at them, in Europe, in Israel, in Afghanistan, in Iran, in China. All over the place, everybody is protesting against their governments. Why? Because they're tired of the bull(expletive).
I've got to rant because I am so sick of it: to SCDOT or whatever contractor is working on I-20 PROJECT...(Not hwy 1 project)....ARE YALL EVER GOING TO FINISH THAT 10 MILE STRETCH BETWEEN 51 AND 61??????....YALL HAVE MILKED THAT PROJECT TILL THAT TIT AIN'T SPITTING NOTHING BUT DUST....ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!!....LANES ARE ALL OPEN...GRASS IS OUT....WALLS UP...SIGNS UP, BUT YET I COME THRU AT 10PM AND YALL GOT 2 OF 3 LANES WESTBOUND CLOSED DOWN FOR WHAT??? FIXING CRACKS IN THE ASPHALT?...PUTTING REFLECTORS DOWN? WHATEVER....SPEED LIMIT HAS BEEN 60 TOO LONG...AND THEN IT GOES TO 45....GEES PEOPLE...REALLY?...I can see project being 10 years, but dang it seems like it's been longer...is there even a finish date? Have yall passed it?...WILL IT EVER BE COMPLETED?????
Harm reduction as a policy approach to substance use is every bit as wrong headed as the War on Drugs. Instead of the wrong-headed approach of imprisoning and criminalizing people who need help getting off drugs, harm reduction creates conditions for them to continue using addictive substances through well-intentioned but deleterious policies like “safe injection sites,” “needle exchanges,” “Narcan distribution,” “safe smoking kits,” et cetera. Perhaps a better approach would be to decriminalize substance use, discourage people from using in the first place, front load information about the harmful impact of addictive substances, mandate treatment programs, punish drug trafficking harshly, and punish the pharmaceutical companies and health care providers who continue to manufacture and prescribe addictive prescription medications!
I wish that the folks who say they are so concerned about fetal life would turn their energies towards the preservation of the lives of the MOTHERS of fetuses. A 9% maternal mortality rate translates to one in eleven minority mothers DYING as as result of pregnancy. SC should be very ashamed of this statistic, given our purported concern for human life.
When I was young I was poor. After many years of hard work I'm no longer young.
The Dominion Fox settlement is unacceptable. Alternative: strike a match, light it up, watch it burn.
It's BeeJee the Blind Guy. I'll say this, hey darling Graham, I know you flew to Washington on the weekend with your brother. I know that your brother means a lot to you, but your job was to be at the annual meeting for the commission for the blind for the business enterprise program.
Again, the Republicans' policy is to remove history from the history books so the whites won't feel offended. If that's the case, you white protestants go to Baptist churches. You want your Bible to be written because everyone in there that did it was your race.
Beyonce Knowles is the most overrated singer in the history of recorded music. How does someone so mediocre become so celebrated?
So, the Republican U.S. Supreme Court—the highest court in the land—doesn't have a Code of Ethics? Why are we not surprised?
This is a rave for the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team. What a season they're having — do we think they'll make it to this year's college world series? I'm going to predict so and when they make it, come back to this rave so I can say I told you so.