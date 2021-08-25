Rant and Rave: Thoughts on Afghanistan, unfortunately

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
In 2001 President Bush sent troops to Afghanistan. Necessary. In 2003 he declared "Mission accomplished." Great! Why did he not bring our troops home then? Don't blame Biden for a debacle he didn't create.
Hey, Protestants. Did you know that most of your denominations supported abortions in 1973 (Roe v Wade) and 100 years ago (eugenics). Why the change?
Democrats putting the Rats in Democrats, or Liberals putting the Lie in Liberals
SC Attorney General (and McMaster flunky) Joe Wilson is suing Columbia City Council for wanting to protect the students and staff in Columbia schools from COVID by requiring the use of masks! Looks like McMaster’s and Wilson’s Republican re-election campaign theme will be LET THE CHILDREN DIE!
Let me see if I have this right. Our tax dollars are being used to sue a locality for having the temerity to look out for its citizens’ health. Is that it? A community that uses sound judgment, common sense, and compassion is being punished by the state and I AM PAYING FOR IT? That is the very definition of arrogance. And stupidity. It seems absolute power has finally corrupted absolutely.
Maybe Republicans aren't worried about losing their base to the pandemic because they've figured out ways to win elections without voters.
Often on rainy days, the mail carrier doesn't pick up or deliver the mail. Even when the weather's good, the mail can arrive as late as 8 p.m. (29205-3543) USPS needs a new postmaster — now!
I know Lou Kennedy (CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals) is a die-hard Republican. But she showed true leadership in requiring vaccinations of all employees, vendors and visitors to her facility. Pragmatism over politics. You're a credit to our community.
Thank you, tenured Clemson professors, for your Wednesday walkout over the mask optional rule. Principles and public health over political policy. Y'all rock!
Local multi-millionaires own 14 Columbia/Florence restaurant locations. Closing one due to staff shortages. Kitchen manned by SCDC prisoners at $7.25/hour. Servers — $2.13 plus tips. Gosh, I feel badly for the ... owners. Why, oh why would someone not want to work for you?
Whatever happened to that Knock Knock guy. He won the No-Bell Prize. Haha.
I asked my nine-year-old granddaughter what her favorite class was. She said recess.
My favorite cereal is Grape Nuts, even though it doesn't have any grapes, and it doesn't have any nuts. Yeah.
You know, this is a rave, r-a-v-e. This is a rave for good parents. Good parents teach their kids to stand on their own two feet. Good parents teach their kids, I can't keep bailing you out. You break a window. I can't pay for the window. You get caught for speeding, I can't pay the ticket for you. Good parents teach kids to stand on their own two feet. It's past time to cut the ties with Afghanistan and let those dear people stand on their own two feet. It's so simple.
You know, the best analogy for South Carolina's going back to school/pandemic response is simply 10 people cooking in the kitchen. It's really interesting how nobody, this is like a FUBAR and you all know what that means. But you just wish the state would do better. But this is just a prime example of the — don't you dare never forget what state you're in.
You know, this is a rave for good friends. The air conditioning in the house went out Saturday evening. And I thank the Lord for air conditioning. The house coasted up to the 80s and I'll say it again, I thank the Lord, we have a little swimming pool. But a friend fixed it on a Sunday for $100 and I thank the Lord, this is a rave for good friends and a rave for air conditioning. You don't know what you have until it's gone.
Okay, so I'm sitting here reading August 18. Free Times and on page A12. Under lots for sale. Here's a picture of something and an ad that says for sale (gibberish for five seconds) and it looks like a picture. I don't know what it is a picture of. A bank deposit box? I don't know what it is a picture of. So was it like the proofreaders day off or? OK. Might want to, you know, kind of take a look at stuff before you print it. All right, bye.
Hello, what's on my mind is representative Jay West. Talking about the new Slowpoke bill. My rave is against him because he says people think it's about allowing people to speed more in the left lane and it's not. Well, that's exactly what the bill is for. It is to allow people to speed more in the left lane. The people that are in that left lane primarily, they're not going 60. They're not going the posted speed limit. So that's exactly the approach, the bill would allow these people to go fast as they want to go.
Good evening, thank you for your time. I was just going through the papers today to see all of the mind box people that believe that certain things occurred because of Donald Trump. Well, let's just look at it a different way, how much are you paying for gas? How much are you paying for electricity? How much are you paying for your groceries and everything else that you use every single day? He canceled the pipeline.
We have gangster hummingbirds. If you don't feed them, they will come to the door.
Well Sleepy Joe, the only person you can blame is yourself. So you made a big mistake, just like Nixon did. And yes, we did get helicoptered off the roof. In fact, I got a helicopter on my roof right now. And so wake up, Joe, we got to go.
Bear has a comment. If you still think the virus is a hoax, or refuse to get vaccinated no matter what, or just burned out due to restrictions, masks, et cetera, just consider this: If we had achieved herd immunity, 80% vaxxed six or eight months ago, this would all be behind us. Back to normal, no fourth wave. Think about it.
You know, what gets me is we have a huge homeless population here in Colombia. But I'm sitting here in traffic light on the corner of Airport Boulevard and Highway 26 in Cayce-West Columbia and there's two abandoned hotels there. Why don't somebody go in there and fix up? Why don't our government go in and fix up these two hotels and help provide people with a place to stay? I mean, they've been sitting there empty for a year now. I mean, it just doesn't make any sense to me. Thank you and have a nice day.
I made up my mind, I'm not getting a booster shot unless I get $100 Walmart gift card or at least a 12 pack of PBR. Thank you very much.
You know, it amazes me that the attorney general Mr. Highfalutin Alan Wilson has sued the City of Columbia to sue the City of Columbia over the school mask mandate, but he doesn't have any time to do anything about regulating the rideshares. He doesn't have time for all this, but he's got time to sue the City of Columbia, for reasons that are apparently for the safety of our children, but he doesn't care about the rideshares. Let them run rampant in the city. Thank you so much for your time. Have a nice day.