Rant and Rave: These readers really, really don't like the NRA

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Why do civilians need to own AR-15’s and other military style heavy duty multiround rapid fire weapons? If you are that poor a shot, take your pistol to a shooting range and practice shooting home invader cutouts so you or your kids won’t purposefully or accidentally kill innocent men, women and children with your AR-15’s!
The NRA did not allow guns in their Texas convention hall last week. Why?
The only "Civilized" Nation that regularly has mass shootings? us. (lowercase intentional) American exceptionalism.
Universal background checks all gun purchases public and private. Tell me, please, why you against this.
We send condolences to the families who lost relatives and friends and who were otherwise affected by the mass shooting in Texas last week.
While he was Vice President of the US for 4 years, I watched him. He was strong and patient and he dealt with a lot of drama. When the moment came, he refused to interfere with the process of democracy in the presidential election of 2020. I'm not much of a Republican but I think the guy named Mike would make a good President for 2024.
Some of them live here and others are migrating. The array of songbirds at my place in rural Lexington County is stunning. Their songs are ongoing. One pair looked as though they stopped by from a tropical jungle. They have feathers of bold orange, chartreuse, bright blue and sparkly tan. Do they even know how beautiful they are?
The NRA is familiar to me. My Daddy worked a high level job for them in Washington, DC. I am sorry they are so tone deaf as to be holding a convention in Texas, right after a mass killing with guns over there.
Each of my sons owns an assault rifle. I had to know why they wanted them. It is because assault rifles are 'cool.'
If anyone is serious about stopping the gun violence in our country, we must demand reform in TV shows. Guns are prevalent on TV. Children can hear the shooting even before they are born. Then they have TV as a babysitter and they watch gun play, gun violence and gun deaths every day!
It doesn't matter if gas goes to $10 a gallon people will still go foot to the firewall at a steady red light then slam on the brakes when there's 10 yards left to stop.
Restaurants that charge more than $4 for a hamburger should put ketchup and mustard on it.
Just for the record: Taking shopping carts away from the parking lot is STEALING.
The first step to take for gun control is to abolish the NRA.
I saw a youngster drinking a $7 cup of coffee in a shop while claiming that capitalism is evil. How ironic
I am stunned that Republicans are seeking legislation to make it easier to change election results that they don’t like. Sounds like Mussolini and Hitler are making a come back.
When tobacco companies were caught advertising to children, legislation was swiftly and effectively passed to curb nearly all tobacco advertising. But domestic arms dealers can pander to angsty teens with video games and sweepstakes to sell sophisticated multi-round guns on credit to people like the latest (as of now) school shooter. Since when does the Constitution protect murderers?
Young people are now victimized twice, according to the media. First, they are victims of the drug war, persecuted by the police for using and selling marijuana, a safe recreational drug. Later, they become mentally ill, and are again persecuted by police, after their relatives call for help. The media cannot find any connection between these two events, despite a whole book ("Tell Your Children," by Alex Berenson) documenting the link between teenage marijuana use and later mental illness. Colorado, the leading recreational marijuana state, agrees. The media's unimpeachable source: Dr. Willie Nelson.
Some Starbucks workers now say they are "partners" rather than employees. Do those partners plan to help pay the company's bills?
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX/NRA A+) says the solution for gun control to protect our school children is to have only one door in each school as an entrance/exit, manned by one or more armed resource officers, policemen or former military members. This totally disregards local fire codes requiring multiple exits appropriately placed in today’s large school complexes with hundreds or thousands of students and teachers and other personnel. Oh well, Cruz can find another solution for fire safety after all those kids die in a school fire trying to exit one door at the same time!
South Carolina needs a state hospital like it had for 150 years. A significant number of our street people are not mentally well, they need the state hospital providing three good meals a day, clean clothes and clean beds to sleep in. There were no people living on the streets during the time of the state hospital, thank you.
You know, you like gardening, that’s fine. But this is the rave, R A V E for the Swiss ski instructors I knew as a kid. Taught us as a kid how to ski and some kids wanted to learn how to jump 10, 20 and 30 yards, yards and these are 8, 9 and 10 year olds, but I never really wanted to jump that far.
I remember when MTV used to play music videos.
I just watched the former president’s speech at the NRA, or let me correct that, his reading from the prompter, at the NRA, and I would like for someone to remind me please during his term, what did he do about mass shootings? He seemed to have all the answers at the NRA or whoever wrote his speech for him had all the answers for what to do about mass shootings.
This is for the Republicans: you’re quick to say that we need to solve the mass shootings is that the teachers need to be armed and if someone tries to enter a school to kill people they should be put in like a trap where they can’t actually enter the school. Has any Republican thought that someone who has a mental illness and has bought an AK-47 plus body armor can just wait outside until the bus drops the kids off in the morning or picks them up in the afternoon and just have a mass shootings, would that solve the problem by trapping someone who’s coming inside the school? Would that stop someone? They don’t have to come in the school.
If you don’t want the postman to read your postcard, put the postcard in an envelope.
Nineteen big kids on one side of the door. Nineteen heavily armed cops on the other side of the door. The kids and teachers are heroes. The cops are cowards.
If you put a cowboy hat on a bee, what would it say? Bee-haw.
The best way to stop all the killings in the schools — arm the teachers with pistols and teach them how to use them. We have enough law enforcement that can be done, but nobody wants to do it because it’s liability.