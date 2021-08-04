Rant and Rave: The virus that divides us

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I usually vote Republican and am delivering a message via Rant/Rave “Guv-na” — wake up you DA! You’re responsibilities are to the state of South Carolina. The Republican Party and ‘your’ appointed king are distant 2nd & infinity. Get off of your backside and start implementing measures to slow Covid 21. You’ll shut down then interstates if the wind changes direction, but sit on your ass when a real threat crosses your desk. Seriously considering Democratic ticket next vote.

Fairfield Electric, YOU want US to reduce power usage during peak demand. OK. We will. How about you setting the example and installing solar panels over your headquarter parking lot? Cool asphalt. Cool cars. Rain protection. Show your climate change commitment! Et tu, Dominion?

Congrats to Cola Parks Dept. for the exercise area at Canal Park! Brilliant! Would you put one in all the other parks?

Motorcycle helmets. Covid vaccines. Don't want them, well, then have a ton of medical insurance. I don't want to pay for you.

It is time to respect the right of our fellow citizens to die if they want to — or even if they don't care one way or another. By not being fully vaccinated, a majority of South Carolinians have indicated that this is the case. Let's accept this, and end masking. The Delta variant of COVID is so contagious that everyone unvaccinated is going to get it, so why mess around? The trick is to forbid treatment to anyone unvaccinated who comes down with COVID. No Medicare, no Medicaid, no private insurance.

Dear Restaurants, We want to help you get back on your feet, we really do. But of the ten take outs (not fast food) we usually patronize, nine of you have, in the last two months, screwed up an order, served bad food, jacked up prices 50%, given us poor or rude service, or given us a legit reason not to come back. Only the Chinese restaurant across from the chicken plant gets it right EVERY TIME. They are nice and happy to see us. Sometimes it’s not us, it’s you.

The class clown says some idiot in the gym put a water bottle and the Pringles holder on the treadmill. What was he thinking?

Seriously think about this! Who cares more about whether you live or die today or tomorrow? Donald Trump, God or you? Trump didn’t care about over 4 million dead COVID victims! God gave you a brain to use to make your own decisions! Save yourself and your family and friends from being exposed to the new, very contagious COVID variants so God doesn’t have to greet you at the Golden Gates exclaiming “YOU IDIOT!!” Get the vaccine, NOW!

I wonder, if cannabis is ever legal here, someone would start a delivery service called fo’shizzly. Remember, you heard it here first.

Man, your wife's a nice lady but she got so much eye makeup on, looks like her gall bladder busted!

I've had it with all you lazy lima beans! I'm gonna jump in the pewwwwwl!

Dog. Walk. Bread bag. Perfect fit!

I recently came up I-26 from Charleston to "Our Fair City." On the way I counted 28 billboards advertising the "services" of our local ambulance chasers. On nearly every one the chaser-in-chief leered out at me! None of the people are oil paintings (especially George Sink), so why should I be exposed to them? This also goes for those selling insurance and real estate.

Dear “Christian” craft company — Thou shalt not steal. It’s in the Book. Read it sometime.

The Cayce Art District is a joke. The colors are something from a third world country.

I am vaccinated. Why should I wear a mask to protect clueless trumpies? I have done my duty and taken trump's vaccine. Let evolution take its course and be done with it.

Well, ANOTHER unkept promise from Trump, from Sep.19, 2020: "If I lose to him, I don't know what I'm going to do," he said. "I will never speak to you again. You'll never see me again." When is he going to start keeping his few worthwhile promises?

1938. Fair Labor and standards Act. Minimum wage and overtime pay. Specifically excluded was domestic help, farm workers and wait staff. Southern senators and representatives believed Black Folk should not get paid the same as white folk. I wonder who's holding up raising the national minimum wage now?

Divert police funding. DC and 16 states use radar cams at intersections. Run the light, fail to stop, cause gridlock and you are sent a ticket. Private company owns/operates it. Local police share the fines. RCs have greatly reduced accidents and increased safety. Police resources are then diverted for real crimes. Test run at Gervais and Sumter? The only folks who won't like this are scofflaws and attorneys.

The comedian Jackie Mason passed away. We're glad we knew ya. Rest in peace Jackie.

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. The other day I saw an owl on the University of South Carolina campus. I don't give a hoot.

I was watching fencing, badminton, and yachting in the Tokyo Olympics. I also like watching paint dry.

One thing I've noticed, since Trump has been in command of the Republican Party is that ardent Trump supporters will turn on anyone, even their own, faster than a stepped on snake.

I'm gonna try this one again. I sent it in, phoned it in about two weeks ago, hadn't seen it in the paper yet. This a rebuttal from the Turtle. Turtle will not be silenced by the bullies or intimidated by ignorant outrage. But we'll continue to use the First Amendment right to speak about what needs to be spoken. Watch this page in the future for more of these rants. Thank you.