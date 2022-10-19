Rant and Rave: The State Fair is back, Folks aren't fond of McMaster's TV ad

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Columbia is spending $600,000 on Assembly St pedestrian safety. You could run every light from Millwood to Rosewood, no muffler, music blaring, weed smoke pouring out your windows, hitting pedestrians like Grand Theft Auto, 24/7/365 and never get a ticket. But let's spend some taxpayer money instead.
All these places calling their cooks (nothing to be ashamed of) "chefs" is like GrubHub saying a professional driver will deliver your grub — kind of, but not really! Signed, Mel.
$1.5 trillion in tax cuts for the already obscenely rich ... stimulates the economy! $1.5 trillion for infrastructure ... inflationary and a waste of taxpayer money! Your vote decides whether we support the oligarchs or enhance the country for the common good. Cameron Curmudgeon advises you to consider this when you go to the polls next election.
Bear has a quote from John Adams: "Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." Please forward to Faux News.
Bear suggests an addendum to the Texas slogan: "Don't Mess With Texas, We can mess it up enough by ourselves."
I don't read Rant & Rave that often but I see in the latest edition of the Free Times nothing's changed: full of leftist rants & slamming of Trump. The first rant for Oct 5-11 edition is about Joe Biden isn't it? And the idiot who said if Hitler came back & ran for office he'd get no Democratic votes is ignorant. Come on, man
Bear says he will miss our 250+yr experiment in democracy. The republic is being dismantled state by state with the help of the partisan supreme court. If we don't vote the bastards out in the next election, we can kiss the USA goodbye. Our rights and fair courts will seem like a distant dream.
Funny how South Carolina doesn't want anything to do with Washington until it needs money.
It may be true that Hunter Biden is guilty of something but least you forget, he is not the president nor does he have any government position. On the other hand, Trump’s children had government positions.
You can tell how profitable auto insurance is by the huge number of TV commercials the insurance companies run.
Regarding the lack of diversity at UofSC … No one can force candidates of a particular background to apply for jobs, and you cannot hire candidates simply to fill a quota. This would be a violation of the Civil Rights Act.
Covid 19: "If Henry McMaster hadn't stood up to Washington thousands of South Carolinians could have lost their jobs" Instead? More than 18,000 South Carolinians lost their lives.
I meant “thieving,” not “thriving.” Darn auto spell.
In their current fundraising, SC public radio touts NPR's "fact based" news coverage, and then presents coverage of Richmond, Vermont's water fluoridation that leaves out the facts, and presents lies as facts. NPR is taking part in the biggest public health coverup in American history. Liars, liars, liars! I won't give you a cent, ever!
Is anyone concerned about the widespread slavery that exists in Africa today?
Why is the press glorifying Deion Sanders by giving him so much publicity? I say get that pimp out of coaching, he’s a joke!
The message in McMaster's latest TV ad is clear: JOBS OVER LIVES! Never mind that his mismanagement of the Pandemic is in part responsible for 18,468 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
So, Electric Co-ops, you'd like me to voluntarily reduce my electric usage during peak demand. OK, I will if you give me a reduced rate for off-peak usage (9 p.m.-5 a.m.) and retail return for excess solar generation. Insulation on the no interest plan. Fair deal? It's done in other states.
Asphalt art. Street painting. Visually appealing. Safer for walkers. Fewer accidents. Lower temps. Horizontal palette for muralists/illusionists. Mini-grant demo outside Cola Museum of Art? Go online. Will knock your eyes out.
The State fair is very expensive this year.
Did you hear about the new McBiden burger? When you order it, the person behind you has to pay for it.
What do you call cheese without any friends? ProvALONE. Yeah.
I thank the Lord. I was outside with the critters and I came in and turned on the TV and CNN is talking about the disparaging frustrations of these people in Florida, but I don’t know if it was a Freudian slip, I don’t think it was. She even was just reading something, I don’t think she was that smart to wing it, but she said that some of the people that leave, that FEMA, there’s a group of tents down there with insurance people and FEMA people and she said quite a few people leave that congregation of helpers feeling pretty good.
Why do crabs never share? Because they’re shellfish. Yeah.
You really want to straighten out the state deficit of South Carolina, you want to do away with the gas tax, you want to make the treasury larger. You know what you should do? You should take every single highway patrol in the state of South Carolina, put them all the 77, either way, either direction corridor on I-77, exit 5 to exit 9 for a week. And I guarantee you, with the amount of reckless driving tickets that would be wrote, we wouldn’t have a deficit in South Carolina.
I’m so glad the South Carolina State Fair is going on. Meet me at the rocket.