Rant and Rave: The saga surrounding the Free Times strip club ad continues

Have you seen McMaster’s latest political ad? He starts out saying, “One thing we can all agree on is Washington is a mess.” Or something like that. I don’t agree. Typical Republican propaganda. Reagan started it. His platform was that government is the enemy. Yet he increased the size of government like no previous president and no president since WW II has come close to increasing the deficit like Reagan. Most over rated president ever. He says Washington should not have closed schools or churches during Covid. It had to be done. It saved lives.
I can’t believe election deniers. One would have to be incredibly STUPID to believe a national election in this country was rigged. Make that beyond STUPID. Brain dead STUPID. Even that doesn’t describe it. I challenge just of you deniers to describe how it could be done. Trump and his butt kissers have not presented one teeny piece of evidence in spite of many opportunities to present it. Not one. If you are a denier, look in a mirror and tell yourself the election was rigged and try to keep a straight face.
I read this article about Covid. Before vaccines were available, Republican deaths were 22% higher than Democrat deaths. Post vaccine, it got worse. Seventy-six percent more Republicans died than Democrats. Wonder why that is?
There is no doubt that the pandemic was rigged. Not to mention hurricane Ian.
A few points about Hank McMaster's TV ad. . . . SC does not spend money it does not have because legally it is required to balance its budget. . . . NO ONE in the country has de-funded the police. . . . Keeping places open likely led to thousands of deaths during the pandemic.
Even better, make the Platinum Plus ad the CENTERFOLD!
Barry Bonds should not be considered as a home run king, he cheated, using steroids! Just sayin’!
It may be true that Hunter Biden is guilty of something but least you forget, he is not the president nor does he have any government position. On the other hand, Trump’s children had government positions.
You know, I don’t like abortion whatsoever, but I leave that to the Lord and women that have to have an abortion, period. You be very aware in South Carolina there’s a hospital and they show a mom and two kids showing up and one kid has cancer, nowhere in this picture is a dad. Nowhere in this picture is a dad. Nowhere in this picture is a male father that got this lady pregnant. This little boy has cancer now.
This is a rave for good moms. My mom was always by my side, but I thank the Lord there’s not a first alert pseudo-mom in my family tree.
I was very worried during Hurricane Ian. I had a friend that lived in a van down by the river. Yeah.
All the critters are fed. The little woman at work. It’s so nice to sit down, but I’ll start and stop this with the same declarative statement: “You don’t beat the Lord.” The Bible tells you that you cannot serve two masters. I sat down and flipped some channels and one of them was pro-Republican and they were pro-Putin. Did you get that?
Russia has a record of annexations. An example given would be 2016 when Trump annexed the Republican party, which it still owns.
Why can’t Cracker Jacks have good prizes like they did 35 years ago? Yeah.
If you don’t understand the genius of John Madden, who’s now in heaven, ex-football coach of the Raiders and he was an announcer on TV, John Madden. M-A-D-D-E-N, what are you doing buddy? If you have a chance to take some coins in the game of football, take your coins and go home.
Up all night and up all day, which is cool, but if you watch a little bit of Dateline about a murder where a young man in his mid-twenties strangled a PhD Indonesian chick and she’s 50 pounds less than him, but a whole bunch smarter. The Bible tells you over and over, and Dateline said they couldn’t figure out why this crime would happen, but the Bible tells you that envy and strife are the basis of a whole bunch of crazy stuff.
The news is over and I think this, I’m watching Jeopardy and this Palmetto Gun dealer has a commercial right after the news. Well you be very aware to start any local news channel, there’s like five or six shootings and then after sports and the weather and all that, then you get Palmetto Armory saying “Buy some more guns.”
There are celebrities named Ice Cube and Iced T, what about Ice Tray? Yeah.
A great country western singer, Loretta Lynn, has died. Rest in peace, coal miner’s daughter.
One of the best things you’ll learn about debate class is just to put an end to the bull(expletive). I didn’t feel like cussing, but that’s about the most appropriate, B.S. isn’t strong enough. This gentleman from Florida, Mr. Scott, he’s a senator, he’s fussing about Mr. Biden’s policies and the Democratic policies, hurting poor families.
What do the Iranian government and the Republican party have in common? They love pissing women off.
I’m reading a rant for the dumbass who said he or she said they had one word. Who looks like the fool now? What a stupid comment, alright thanks.
My wife told me that I’m the cheapest man in the world. I’m not buying it. Haha.
I went to a flea market. One of the tables had used batteries, free of charge. Ha.
Even in South Carolina, it’s 4/20, fire one up for Joe. C and Joe B. Vote, vote, vote.