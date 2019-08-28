Let me ask you a question: Would you allow Donald Trump to babysit your children for the weekend?
What if we find any size of land to build a Target closer to campus/downtown Columbia? Students, for better or worse, are addicted to Target. This makes it very difficult for normal Columbians to use either of the only two Targets between Garners Ferry and Harbison. Harbison is a suicide mission on a weekend, and the Garners Ferry Target is like the Hunger Games. Columbia is finding all sorts of land for new student housing. Think they can sacrifice one luxury apartment site for, perhaps, a multiple-floor Target?
There’s too much plastic. Pick it up. Put it into a trash can. Don’t use plastic in the first place. Thanx.
I am a female, but I really wanna try Viagra. It’s not fair that men get all the fun.
Trump told students returning to school that they don’t need to worry about their safety. He made that up.
If the buffoon-in-chief has his way, guess what the next endangered species will be? It’s us.
July was the hottest month on record, y’all. This is serious.
It’s not what goes into your mouth, it’s what comes out. Because what comes out is from the heart.
Everybody talks about opioid addiction, what about Uber and Lyft addiction? Think about that.
I pledge allegiance to the Trump, he Twitters while he takes a dump, when he barks, his people jump, he’s got his head straight up his rump. Or, as Confucius says, “Man with head up ass is his own worst enema.”
My 50-year-old cousin has the nickname Tadpole. Shouldn’t he be a frog by now?
I don’t like reading books that don’t have pictures.
A grizzly bear was chasing my friend and me. I said, “Well, I just need to outrun my friend.”
Coach Dabo said that Kelly Bryant wasn’t on the team. I guess those four wins ought to be taken away, so they shouldn’t be undefeated or national champs. Those four games, he won them for Clemson.
Yeah, what’s up with Dawndy Mercer Plank’s eye makeup?
I knew a Dr. Campbell that died at his desk.
You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time.
The one big problem about the Cardinal Newman school threat is we don’t know what the person looks like, we don’t know his name. It should be reported.
Smokey Bear just turned 75 years old. Him and I share the same birthday. When you’re hot, you’re hot.
I learned how to make ice cream in sundae school.
Alicia Barnes is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I can now finally forgive WIS for their unjust termination of Ben “The Hoov” Hoover since they brought this gorgeous angel over from WOLO. I hope Alicia and WIS end up fitting together like Hawkeye and Trapper John, like Starsky and Hutch, like Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Alicia is going to turn me into a news junkie. Rock on.
The Taste Buds and I went to a restaurant by the football stadium where there was a waiter/bartender named Jamie who was treated like a rented mule.
I’m so old that I don’t know what Apple Pay and PayPal are.
Saturday morning question: You know who else in America had violent followers who follow him blindly? Charles Manson.
If you think Trump’s rhetoric has led to bloodshed now, just wait until what he says should he lose the next election.
I read in the paper that Uber says they lost $5 billion. I don’t believe that. They are constantly surge charging and they don’t pay their drivers crap.
President Trump has done more for this country in the last two and a half years than any president in the last 50 years. Trump has done a great job. You think a Democrat is going to straighten out what Trump’s done?
We went to Seawell’s. We’re members of the Clean Plate Club.
Fear the electoral college. It is the weak link in democracy. It should be abolished.
Trump learned from the Russians how to get the next person over the barrel. If you look at Lindsey Graham lately, I don’t know what Trump has on Lindsey Graham. But Lindsey Graham is done.
Hey, I love Rant and Rave.
Nineteen people were killed in Texas and Lindsey Graham is talking about a wall. The Russians own Trump, and Trump owns Lindsey Graham.
Bear would like to know when those gutless Banana Republicans in the Senate will step up to the plate and defend the Constitution that separates the powers between the three branches of government.
That guy who stole the police car the other day wasn’t the only one who got caught with his pants down.
Turtle wonders if the economic geniuses in Washington, D.C., including the ungenius in the White House, would realize that tariffs against other nations are paid for by the American consumer, not the nation that the tariff is put up against.
I left my job. The day after I left, they threw me a party.
You see what’s going on now, where are we going to be in six or eight more years?
This is Figaro. Me and the old lady were shopping down at the Dollar General, picking up a few things for the kids, and we noticed one thing. I didn’t know we were on camera. So, I smiled as I walked out. Oh, that’s right. I forgot to give them money for my purchases.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. You might be form Columbia, South Carolina if you know how to say Huger Street and Gervais Street.
Chuck Schumer says a wall would be expensive and ineffective. I think Congress is expensive and ineffective.
The Justice Department is considering making mass shootings a capital offense. It does no good if the shooter is dead.
Hey folks, I love ETV. You can really tell the difference between ETV and WLTX.
This chick on the CBS News, Norah O’Donnell, she’s brilliant.
After almost 40 years, my wife thinks she can cook. I said, “Bless your heart.”
I wonder how many people come to USC from Cockeysville, Maryland. That’s where Cocky was born.
I think we’ve got it now. Taxi cab drivers are professional drivers. That’s all they do. Uber and Lyft drivers are, well, we haven’t quite figured that out yet.
I just want y’all to know that I didn’t ask for this coat I’ve got on me. God gave it to me. If you’ve got any problem with it, see God. You don’t want to mess with God. You don’t want to mock the maker.
This goes out to all the car and truck owners in South Carolina. Don’t lose your title. Because if you have to go to the DMV to get a new one, it will cost you $35.
More mental health services are needed. But mental health services are not the answer to the horrifying gun violence problem we are having in our country. Mentally ill people are more likely to be victims of violence than to be perpetrators of violence.
Can we put the SCANA executives in the same jail Jeffrey Epstein was in with the same cellmate?
Is scatology in cyberspace e-scatology?
[In reference to Rant and Rave, Aug. 14] There’s a kitty cat in the White House because the Richards voted for him.
What’s a Willie Wood Chip & who is Amy?
Taxi cab drivers make taxi cab faces, while Uber drivers take their fares and their spaces.
Help me pick! Columbia Arts Academy or Freeway Music? I need pros/cons people!
[In reference to Rant and Rave, Aug. 7] The Battle Hymn of the Republic was not a hymn? Did you notice the third word of your submission? Also, the refrain is “Glory! Glory! Halleluiah!” The first verse references Revelation 14:19-20. The fifth verse begins “in the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea, with a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me....” The point was, even if it is not a hymn, it is song with explicitly Christian lyrics which was a poor choice to commemorate ALL of our war veterans, including the non-Christian ones, on the recent Independence Day event in Washington.