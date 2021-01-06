Rant and Rave: That ugly flag, more COVID thoughts

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

In his all-knowing wisdom, our President has told us that the CDC is publishing false numbers on COVID deaths in the US. He claims the death toll from COVID is not that high, that they are counting other deaths as COVID deaths. It's good we have Dr. Fauci to clarify that the COVID DEATH NUMBERS ARE REAL.

Did he know he was being recorded on the phone? He should be forced to resign immediately. Waiting another week or two for him to leave is TOO LONG.

Gotta change my PPE brand. Every time I put on a new one it smells like something died in it.

As I type this, it is now 1:42 AM on January 01, 2021! HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ONE AND ALL, even to Trump supporters!

Just read that the White House staff is going to spend $44,000 to deep clean carpets in the White House. BOY, there must be quite a load of bull excrement worked into those carpets over the last 4 years. After Trump is moved out, will they also be tenting and fumigating?

Isn't it funny how some things seem to work out? According to a news item, the Lt. Governor of Texas offered a million dollar reward for proof of election fraud. A counterpart, the Lt Governor of Pennsylvania, is claiming the reward. Seems Pennsylvania HAS found actionable evidence of election fraud. A man registered both his dead mother and mother in law, and voted his mother's vote. For Trump! Another man is being investigated for something similar! If THAT ain't election fraud, I don't know what IS!

Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, didn’t travel with the team due to COVID quarantine. Wouldn’t you think he had pretty close contact to the head coach, other coaches, players (especially Etienne), trainers, yet none of them were quarantined.

Things that make you go, hmmmmmm!

Perhaps if Dabo had kept his mouth shut and shown a little class/sportsmanship, he wouldn’t have stirred up the Buckeye hornet’s nest. Serves him right.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 19.5 days till Joe and Kamala arrive!

The drawing for a new SC State Flag is ugly. UGLY!! As a lifelong resident of SC, I would never fly that flag, have a T-shirt, drink coaster, license plate or anything depicting that flag. There is no reason to update our State Flag. It’s beautiful and timeless just as it is right now.

WIS wished me a Happy Kwanzaa so many times, I expected to see Lyle Schulze come on wearing a dashiki!

Why don’t we clean up Percival Road? Maybe Waste Management could “Adopt a Highway” and help clean it up, their trucks travel this road continuously on a daily basis and they should help clean it up….. It’s a disgrace to Columbia! If you announce it in the paper I will come help too.....

I saw a flag outside somebody's house that read "Jesus is my Savior - Trump is my President." I wonder which one the flag's owner worships more.

McMaster says people are letting their guard down as it relates to large gatherings. This is coming from a guy who just went to a Christmas party at the White House, and shortly after tested positive for COVID-19. And while insisting masks work, he refuses to implement a statewide mask mandate. What we have seen in our state amounts to a complete abdication of leadership.

What the price of water is going to be like gold? Uh the price of water went up three times the amount, why’s my water bill $100 for the same amount of water that I bought back last year at $37? What are you kidding me? That’s what I’m talking about. I’m talking about, yeah, how do you make South Carolina stronger, why don’t you smell the water.

You know apparently a whole bunch of people have never heard one of Shakespeare’s best lines. "Thou doth protest too much." Because that’s Trump in a nut — in a sentence. "Thou doth protest too much." If somebody wants to investigate something, tell me why it takes 20 days to get my credit card bill from Texas. I think the powers that be tried to slow down the mail and still lost the election.

We’re in a new year now. One of the things I want to do is not speak ill of others.

Uh now that it's 2021, I feel very adventurous, I think I’ll go to McDonalds and get a Spam and Oreo burger, yeah.

You know for years we’ve been told ‘be kind to each other.’ Wear your seatbelts, use your turn signal, use your headlights in heavy rain. All these things are things that could help save your life and now they’re telling us to do something simple like wear your mask. But we don’t want to do that, nobody wants to do that, because we’re effing idiots, that’s why. We’re just ignorant dumb people, thank you and happy near year.

Why are we suppose to listen to any public officials when they’re doing an interview and they’re not even wearing a mask. They’re telling us to wear a mask and stay in isolation and stay socially distanced and they’re not doing a damn thing about it themselves. They're doing the interview without a mask on! What am I supposed to do, believe you? I don't think so.

See what you get when you play favoritism?

Just want to tell everyone before 2021 get in here i don’t want nobody carrying my last name messing my name up acting a fool out here.

Uh the weather’s been crazy lately. Today was cold. Chilly today. Hot tamale.

I see where you can get in lines to get tested for COVID but i don’t see where you can get in line where somebody can give you the plan of salvation.

I’m so cheap. The only places I shop are Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

You know, the president of Boeing, since these 737s are flying again, he repeatedly calls what happened to those plane crashes, jet crashes, as engines. Which is kind of a psychological way of cleaning it up, it just happens. It's just happenstance. And that’s just totally wrong. Those were tragedies and that gentleman should learn to use that word. Because they were tragedies. 346 people died.

Will you guys stop printing pro and anti Trump rants. We got stuff on CSPAN and talk radio. Let's talk about Columbia for f#!ks sake. Here I’ll get it started, Shane Beamer is one of the nicest guys who will ever go 3-9. Is it classic Chris Trainor, no? Is it a start? Yes.

I just want to say thanks to Free Times. I’m in the process of moving and y'all have really helped me out by being insulation to my dishes.

When I went to the post office to mail a letter, my 11 year old grandson said grandpa is that still a thing? Yeah.

Trump will go down in history as the worst president the United States has ever had, period.

Voter fraud has been now proven to be a fiction. So let’s eliminate the voter suppression ID and signature requirements and the laws denying extensions. I would say, for Democrats, it's time to begin suing for those changes. Election fraud is not true. Thank you.

There’s a new era in South Carolina football. Hop on the Shane Train, Choo Choo!

My friends drank champagne and other drinks to celebrate the new years, I drank Fireball.

I think there’s one cuss word in here, but when my dear mother died I would walk around the cemetery and straighten other peoples flowers up and you’d see a lot of graves that say this gentleman was a man among men. Just a little cut above. A man among men. This is a rave. Doctor Jack Gottlieb died and he was in that category. A man among, a man above, i can’t even say it, he was really a good guy. But a rave for Doctor Jack Gottlieb, he was just a good smart gentleman. Thank you!