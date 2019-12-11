Thanks City Council for trying to close the Taboo sex shop after eight years. Thanks for nothing, that is.

We have really made great strides: From Free Mandela to Free Melania.

Trump’s supporters look at him and see a prince. The rest of us look at Trump and see a frog.

The U.N.’s 2019 Emissions Gap report, released recently, determined that, in order to avoid climate catastrophe, we need to cut our carbon emissions by 7.6 percent per year every year for the next 10 years. The European Union, in response, has declared a “climate emergency.” In this country, Congress is conducting emergency hearings to determine how to hit the 7.6 percent reduction targets. No, I’m kidding about that last part, of course. Congress is going to hold more hearings on something much more important: Trump’s Ukraine phone call.

Just because I started growing a beard, my friends think I’m in the witness protection program.

I was watching the news the other night and I see Mighty Moe the city councilman, and he’s raising havoc about Taboo on Devine. Then again, I’m riding down Two Notch Road a while ago and there’s two adult bookstores and XXX novelty item stores a couple miles apart. What’s up with that? How come he’s not raising havoc with them?

If the University of South Carolina football program wants to win, they should hire Mark Richt. We want Mark! We want Mark! We want Mark!

I think someone should remind that person in Northeast Columbia who drives around in a Bentley that some kids have no Christmas and that one in five kids in South Carolina goes to bed hungry.

I’ll say it again: All you youngsters need to rise up.

I think the cops ought to hit the interstates, 20 and 26, with full force and pull some of these knuckleheads that are speeding, tailgating and causing all these accidents. Thank you.

I wore my favorite sweater to work. My co-workers said, “I didn’t know it was ugly sweater day.” Haha.

I decided not to shave this month. I hope I don’t look like a gray wolf.

If ESPN gave us the wrong scores every time we’d be raising hell. So why do the weather persons get away with getting the weather forecast wrong?

A headline regarding a tattoo parlor’s plan for Columbia’s Main Street may have hit snag because of a church proximity [Free Times, Nov. 27] grabbed my attention for its absolute ridiculousness. Sure tattoos must be the devil’s work, which is why we can’t have them near a church. What other business (churches) hold such sway as to mitigate what they will allow near them? And make no mistakes, churches are moneymaking businesses. Also don’t forget if you see someone with the tattoo, try to save their soul!

Instead of taking Ex-Lax, I just eat chocolate chip cookies. Yeah.

Hey folks, this is not like a holiday topic, but doesn’t the Bible say that, if you take a life, you should be ready to lay your life down? There are all these shootings in America.

Well, we got f#!ked by SCE&G. Well, bend over again citizens. Looks like Richland County might have $40 million unaccounted for in the penny tax.

Styrofoam is the WORST choice for food containers. It will NOT biodegrade. What it WILL do is break down into tiny pieces that get into the air and water everywhere. Then animals eat them by accident and get poisoned.

Your deeds have more influence than your words.

Rave, rave, rave for South Carolina for possibly taking Confederate out of the name of the Military Museum. Granted it is to win corporate donors. But, you know what? It’s like Malcolm X said, “By any means necessary.” If you can get that name out of there, get it out of there.

Maybe some people knew Joe Azar was a friend of mine. We had a friendly banter back and forth. I supported him when he ran for elected offices, mayor and council and all that. He also, God rest his soul, before he left this world to go to God, told me about cumin spice. He said, “Cumin is what you need.”

For whoever does the graphics on the Tour of Homes, sometimes you have the floor plan completely opposite, mirror image, from the house picture. It can be confusing.

This is a helpful hint from the Swiss Kid. Whenever you take a shower, be sure to scrub your feet good. That’s what the Swiss would tell you, because we skied a lot. Make sure you scrub your feet good in the shower.

Every tree helps us by improving air quality. Please plant one tree this month. This is the best time to plant a tree in the Midlands. Thank you.

Let’s be realistic about the office of President of the United States. One candidate is well into his 70s, is obese and has heart disease. Maybe he’s not the best candidate for our future.

President Trump and his enablers are working to shift the blame for meddling in our 2016 election. Russia did it but now we are to blame it on Ukraine instead. Once they secure blaming Ukraine, sanctions for meddling can be lifted from Russia and Vlad Putin can move his money and his ambitions around the world a bit more easily. Whatever Vlad wants.

Well, I tell you what, it is as obvious as the nose on your face what side of the aisle WIS TV news is. They are so liberal it sucks. Their coverage of the impeachment hearings is only to give the view of the Democrats. They didn’t show anything for the Republicans.

I believe it was Edgar Rice Burroughs (Tarzan, John Carter of Mars) who wrote that since the U.S. Constitution does NOT require a presidential candidate to be able to read or write in English, or any other language, we will eventually have a president who is functionally illiterate. It looks like we finally got there!

Hi, I’ve just been watching NBC Nightly News. They are having a segment on the so-called impeachment hearings. Lester Holt came on NBC and called the president “Mr. Trump.”

ShotSpotter technology may make it easier to find the body, but it hasn’t prevented one homicide. That’s the best use of the CPD’s bloated budget since they were paying Randy Scott’s salary.

It has been said that the final test of greatness is how the person functions under criticism. I guess Trump fails that test miserably.

Just got my letter from Blue Granite about their wanting to raise water and sewer rates. “Blue Granite, Serving the Midlands.” Yep, the way a boar serves a sow?

Hi, I’m watching WIS news. They come on with a thing saying, “Live. Local. Now.” That’s a crock of horse crap. I’m watching Leland Pinder give a report about two men stealing a credit card and driving away in a Honda.

Jeffrey Epstein was murdered.

Turkey’s invasion into Syria did not limit overeating on Thanksgiving and excessive public flatulence on Black Friday.

South Carolina might be too large for an insane asylum, but the Osborne administrative building at USC has just the right size to contain overpaid “deciders” who do the same things over and over and expect different outcomes.

This is an oldie but goodie rave for the writer of a Free Times column from the 1990s called “Hey, What’s Your Problem?” in which Tutti Fragonia offered a special brand of advice to readers. RIP to Tutti, aka Richard Sanford, who passed away recently. He will be missed.

Is a fat pee doctor called a meaty urologist?

Blaming Senator Mitch McConnell for no work being done is asinine, and hypocritical. Harry Reid kept several House bills from reaching President Obama’s desk to be signed. There are several bipartisan bills gathering dust on Nancy Pelosi’s desk just waiting for a vote! The trade deal between Mexico-Canada-United States comes to mind. You have to admit the whole Pelosi-Schiff kangaroo court has been a farce. Not one fact showing quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, or collusion was presented by any Democratic witness, rather hurt feelings and presumptions! Frosty.

Yeah, b#!ch about that sewer bill. Before that solid waste bill ended up being higher, they built a brand new building. I was supposed to do the vending there. This is BG, the Blind Guy. They hired a private vendor.

Instead of “Hail to the Chief,” the lead in music for President Trump should be “Friends in Low Places.”