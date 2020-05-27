Rant and Rave: Taking a paycut

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email{span} {/span}RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words

Gosh, three USC coaches took a 10 percent pay cut. Woohoo! I’m yearning for the days of Bear Bryant. He would not take a paycheck higher than the president of the university. Now that was a responsible coach.

Deborah Birx has been in the White House too long. She is showing signs of Stockholm Syndrome.

Half of Americans are worried about becoming victims of terrorism, that’s the same half that is not worried about getting COVID-19.

Some of y’all think you’re way more important than y’all actually are. Especially some of y’all at 1607 Main St.

In praise of our exalted and glorious leader King Donald. COVOD-19 salutes covfefe.

Can anyone believe our Moron in Chief referred to Obama as the most incompetent president ever?

President Trump can rant all he wants about Barack Obama and Michael Flynn and the media and super-duper missiles, but it won’t change a few realities. Tens of thousands of Americans are dying and there are NOT enough tests and there is NOT enough PPE. It is NOT only about the economy, stupid.

REI, I love your products. However, you cut down our old oaks, paved paradise, no grove of trees, no solar, no rainwater catchment, no thanks. Half Moon for me.

Why would any parent in their right mind take their family to the Myrtle Beach area from May through September? That stretch of coast is nothing more than a festering cesspool of vermin. Bullets flying, gangs on motorcycles, sex acts in public places, etc.

Bruh, like you realize we in a store and a man standing right behind you? This happened to me. Like, SOCIAL DISTANCING.

What’s up with allowing a twice-confessed federal lawbreaker to go scot-free? It should be called the Injustice Department. This is the Turtle.

We’ve been cooped up for two months, so you might want to walk in the woods. If you come upon a log laying down and take a wide step over the log, be very aware that a lot of snakes lay in crevices under a log.

I hate to cuss, but baseball announcer Bob Costas has the shittiest hair since our President Donald Trump. I saw Costas on CNN and his hair was as f#!ked up as Trump’s.

Turtle has a comment to the Trump liar deniers: When he said he was bringing our troops back home, he sent a couple hundred to Syria.

I have some facts about America’s foreign entanglements. About $6.4 trillion of the U.S. budget has been spent on foreign wars. Over 800,000 people killed in direct combat, in the last 20 years.

God always holds leaders accountable for their actions, because they are given far more responsibility.

May 18 was business as usual in South Carolina. Well, except for those people dying.

No, you don’t want to inject yourself with bleach and Lysol. Snorting sanitizer is the way to go.

If you don’t understand the definition of white trash, go jogging with your black friends in Georgia. What happened down there was not happenstance.

I just talked to someone who got their unemployment $300, and the government unemployment for $600. That’s fantastic. I’m happy for them. But us self-employed drivers aren’t getting anything at all. And we are constantly filing. Can somebody please tell me why that is happening.

If you want to beat the coronavirus, do the things God loves and avoid the things God hates.

I asked my husband for a hummingbird feeder for Mother’s Day and instead he told me that I wasn’t a mother. We have been trying to have a baby for a few months. Now I feel like it’s probably a good idea to stop that.

When you eat angel hair pasta, is it all right to say, “I have a hair in my pasta?” Yeah.

So, the management of the chicken plant in West Columbia is supposed to care about their employees? They don’t even care about the environment. How come in the summer time when it is so damn hot all you can smell is chicken s#!t and chicken waste?

First we had Sheriff Metts and Senator Jakie Knotts. Shady characters. But now here comes Katrina Shealy, taking over.

My friends and I are going to do some cornhole. We know we should social distance.

Coming up with lies that Trump has told would be like going through the Old Testament, and would be beating a dead horse, anyway. While he breathes, he lies.

Little Richard is dead! He dead! Tutti fruity, good booty.

President 45, it might be me, maybe, but it seems like you are begging. You just do stupid stuff.

You know you are in trouble when the Democrats can’t find a man that can beat Hillary. Now they’ve got this old man running against Trump.

What’s more important to you: Money or a life? With this ‘rona out here, y’all better sit your ass down somewhere and wait for it to pass.

A screwdriver walks into the bar and the bartender says, “Hey, we have a drink named after you.” The screwdriver replies, “Really? You have a drink named Dave?”

Lying around the house during the quarantine, I’m hungrier than a runway model.

That’s it, rock ‘n’ roll is officially dead. It died with Richard Penniman.

Be very aware that in World War II, Queen Elizabeth did not try to get out of the military. She went and signed up and volunteered.

During this pandemic, I’ve eaten a lot of TV dinners. I should try to find my TV tray from the 1970s.

Hey, I love Rant and Rave. I just got less than one percent interest on a $42,000 certificate of deposit. The banker was slick with finances too.

The newsbreak at noon was horrific.

I pressed “1.” Alex Trebek talks about insurance to people. He has pancreatic cancer. He f#!ks with people, and the Lord says, “I’ll f#!k with you.”

I’ll tell you what Trump hates: That Mr. Cuomo is on TV as much as him. Cuomo can tell you in one minute what is going on, and Trump will still be lost in half an hour.

The COVID is really bad, but South Carolina doesn’t make it any better. Neither does Georgia. My family is in Georgia, where the governor is being a knucklehead. Here, Henry McMaster does good, but there are hits and misses. Restaurants shouldn’t be open at all, as far as dining rooms.

Rest in peace to Little Richard and Jerry Stiller.

Why was Cinderella dropped from the soccer team? She kept running away from the ball.

I just wanted to say that I hope all the people who support Donald Trump have a spare bedroom, because within a decade you are going to have to live with your grandparents.

My grandkids watched the new Scooby-Doo movie. Now that is a movie to watch when you’re high.

The gym plans to reopen in two weeks but I don’t know if I will be brave enough to go there with all those people in a small space touching everything.

The weather’s getting warmer. Let us gather one and all! Sure hope our summer fun times won’t kill our neighbors in the fall.

Trump blasts Pennsylvania’s governor for not opening up his state sooner. He would not have said ONE word if Wolf was Republican.

TEST, ISOLATE, CONTACT TRACE, REPEAT. Around the world this sequence is the best there can be to get the pandemic under control. Why can’t the great USA get a clue? Our people are dying in droves. TEST, ISOLATE, CONTACT TRACE, REPEAT. NOW!

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? A New Jersey overrated U.S. Senator and “former” presidential candidate has lowered himself far enough to extend his endorsement to lowly Richland County District 8’s election. I’m very sorry to candidate Grant, but ALL other candidates just took a giant step ahead due to Mr. Booker’s endorsement.

I live in the University Hill Neighborhood where much ado had been made of Five Points bars and drunk kids. I can’t help but notice the homeless sleeping in the shrubbery at the Five Points Post Office less than 100 yards away from Group Therapy. How about flexing some of that political muscle on that problem and lay off the college crowd.

Why is my kitchen manager in the office 20 hours a week?

Trump is a greasy, lying, ignorant POS. What’s worse is we put him in office. How could that happen in a civilized, free country?