Rant and Rave: Take a nose dive

This pandemic is so bad that even cocaine use is taking a nose dive.

Let’s all start making love. I’m horny!

To all you Trump haters out there: The number one job of my country and president is to protect its citizens and when I go to bed at night I feel safe because everybody in the world knows that if they do anything to the USA, we will blow their ass off the map. In the past I didn’t always feel safe under certain administrations — Democrat or Republican. Sleep well for now everybody!

Do better Free Times. Stop widow worshipping. What happened to [Kassy Alia Ray] is sad, but doesn’t make her an expert on needed social justice in this city. But then again, should we expect you to do better when your reporters are predominantly white, too, and you give the same damn people a voice over and over again?

I hope Donald Trump lives long enough to see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected president of the United States.

The primary reason for such discord in our society today is laziness. The secondary reason is selfishness. We are a nation of 330 million individuals. No longer a societal unit. We can’t get even two people to agree on ANYTHING! Let alone police, masks, vaccines ad nauseam. Blame it on digital devices.

If you think a mask mandate encroaches on your personal freedom, what about the mandate to wear clothes in public? Show your patriotism and get naked on Main Street, to demonstrate your freedom to do as you please.

Listen, children. Through the din of the eastern swamp one can hear a Potomac orange-faced fabulist baboon screeching, “Open schools, no masks!” In the distance, a Southern Lickspittle McCaw echoes the sentiment, “Open schools, no masks!” Now, my sweeties, isn’t it great that we are the superior species?

I have friends in Columbia and Charleston who told me that because they are free Americans, they don’t choose to wear a mask during this pandemic. You know who you are. You need to have your asses kicked. Wear a mask. Save a life.

English Harry and American Meghan wanted privacy so they moved to Los Angeles, the city with more paparazzi than all the rest.

I applied to be a Walmart greeter. They said I talk too much.

You know what gets me is all the people out here crying and whining about wearing a mask for maybe 10-15 minutes at a time. Think about those of us in the service industry who have to wear our masks six or eight hours a day. Quit your whining, quit your bitching. Do it, if not for your selfish selves, then for others.

The Democrats lie all the time. Y’all haven’t been watching TV? They are the liars. The Democrats are the liars.

I came home and cut on the news. There are tens of thousands of COVID cases in South Carolina now. Just remember, there are only five million people who live in the state of South Carolina. Don’t think it can’t affect you. Do your part.

The president can see the writing on the wall. He’s had so many bankruptcies in the past, he looks at America right now, and he can see the writing on the wall.

The bottom line is: You don’t beat the Lord. You can hook and crook all you want to, but you don’t beat the Lord.

Yesterday I had some jerky.

I was saddened by the death of singer Charlie Daniels.

O’Reilly Auto Parts tried to recharge my air conditioner and almost blew up the system. Don’t you dare go there.

My dear old boat is almost 32 years old. It almost didn’t survive the Trump parade on Lake Murray.

This is a rant to our governor. He doesn’t seem to understand we are in a health emergency here. If this were a hurricane approaching the coast, there wouldn’t be any discussion about local ordinances here and there. How many people have to pass away from COVID-19 for him to understand we are in an emergency?

I just want to say one thing: I’m tired of all this, “Maybe they’ll play college football this year and maybe they won’t.” As far as I’m concerned, we only have to play one game, and that’s the Carolina-Clemson game. Don’t play any more games, just play that one.

I’ve done my 26 years, nine months and 15 days with the help of the good Lord. I pray to God to guide me to my next mission. If I don’t see y’all around, I’ll see you in the funny papers. This is Sheriff.

I have a message. I am a resident of Irmo. We are tired of speeders coming through our neighborhoods and throwing trash out the windows. How many officers does Irmo police have? Two? Three? Somebody needs to do their job. Somebody passed me on Harbison Boulevard going 90 mph, headed toward the interstate.

I was watching a gentleman explain how they are going to reopen schools in South Carolina, and he was dragging in the European countries. I’ll put it like this: He had the audacity to say these people running these other countries are no smarter than South Carolina. COVID-19 is not rampaging Europe like it is South Carolina. What a jackass.

This is for Rant and Rave. I wanted to call the Social Security Administration office, but I didn’t want to give them my social security number. Yeah.

Why do Chinese buffets have French fries?

Yes, I’m trying to reach Rant and Rave. Is your life better than it was four years ago?

The governor of South Carolina, there have been pictures of his rental properties with roaches in the oven. If you think this gentleman cares about your kids’ education, that’s just dead wrong. This is just politics.

The Bear has a comment and question. Happy with your $1,200 check? 43,000 of the richest Americans got an average of $1.6 million each in tax cuts just for the COVID thing. What better use of billions of dollars can you think of?

The dear post lady left me another letter from Donald Trump in the mailbox. He doesn’t like the post office, but we are up to seven or eight letters from the president. Who’s paying for this?

That football team in Washington doesn’t need to worry about its name. Keep the name and remove the logo of the Native American brave. Replace it with a logo of a redskin potato. It will be the first football team NAMED AFTER A POTATO.

It’s amazing that people still complain about Trump pardoning his lawyer. Obama pardoned over 1,700 people. You Trump haters are fools.

The pandemic teaches us that we should shut up about body positivity for overweight and obese people. Their condition is a pre-existing health problem that causes them to be more likely to suffer and die from COVID-19. LOSE THE WEIGHT.

So homeschooling is fine for religious reasons, but not for health reasons?

So Lindsey Graham thinks Mr. Harrison is too LIBERAL for South Carolina. a) Who is Graham to impose his personal failed ideas on all South Carolinians? And b) doesn’t liberal mean open minded as opposed to closed minded?

Given there’s a pandemic and everything’s closed and meetings are conducted via Zoom, why do county council members need $1,000 a month walking around money? Somebody needs to remind these parasites that revenues are going down. Incredible that they shove up to the trough for free daily lunches while kids in this county go hungry.

To the county council member who “pulled the wrong card out” to buy $1,000 worth of sports clothes with tax dollars: That dog won’t hunt. Bet you wouldn’t be able to tell that to your grandma with a straight face. If you are so careless that you don’t notice what credit card you are using, why should your constituents trust you with the county budget?

If the government requires kids to attend school during a pandemic, they should expect the same backlash the church received when it allowed children to be harmed. Most people’s only legacy is their children. If you hurt their kids, they will neither forgive nor forget.

It’s summer. Yea! Eat a SC watermelon today.

Things are always changing and now the presidency of the USA seems to have changed into a joke. It’s time for some enhanced prerequisites for people who want to run for president.

[In reference to Rant and Rave, July 22] Hey hillbilly, what’s up with all the murals in Cayce? It’s called ART, you philistine. And it’s beautiful.