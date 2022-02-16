Rant and Rave: Super Bowl Sunday and loud mufflers

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
'Save America' is a good slogan. I want to save America from a real estate guy formerly from New York, now from Florida.
All I hear these days are "Rights !" "Rights !" "Rights !" . I never hear anything about "Responsibilities" ! Those who live in a community with others and, by their presence, take advantage of the services that those communities provide (e.g., public amenities such as transportation, education, safety/health, stores/shopping, entertainment, etc.) have some level of responsibilities to their community . . . whether they like it or not. For those who don't wish to accept their share of responsibilities, my suggestion is that they pull a "Ted Kaczynski" - move to Montana, live in a shack and shit in a hole !!!
I'm a retired contractor. Customers frequently wanted to pay my final draw before I was finished. I always said no. Why, they would ask? Because I'd have no incentive to finish the job. So, has the road contractor been paid out for Main Street? They quit at Hyatt Park and don't appear to be coming back. Ask your council person.
Your doctor can prescribe fentanyl or morphine for you, if needed. That stuff can kill. But I've heard of no overdoses or deaths from medical marijuana. I have heard of positive outcomes from people who do not drink or do drugs. So legalize it already!
Saw a dandelion pop its head up this past Sunday. Weed? Not to me. But it was reminder to start tomato indoors. Gardeners, sow your seeds! Spring's a'comin!
Wreaths Across America - A wonderful endeavor to honor our deceased veterans. By "donating" $15 (more, if desired) we can sponsor a wreath for a veteran's grave. One source stated 2.4 MILLION were placed recently. It makes living participants feel good. But all veterans - whether they served 30 days or 30 YEARS - will die; most from old age.... like the rest of us. What happens when we hit the 3 million mark? We ALREADY render honors on Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, and Armed Forces Day. Where does it end? Better spent helping LIVING service-disabled veterans.
Seen some mighty fishy stuff going on in this Olympics-weird dress codes, draconian quarantine, secret meetings about winners and so on. Let’s just permanently have the Winter Olympics in Canada, and have the summer games rotate among Brazil, Australia, Japan, and South Africa.
A year aftet President Biden was inaugurated, businesses around Columbia are closing.
Today must be International Trifling Day. Seems people of all ages, races, creeds, genders, and national origins are lining up to get on my last nerve today.
Some people are hard of hearing. But even more people are hard of listening.
Hating our governments has become a passionate topic for some people. It's funny how they want to run for office and participate in governing. Is that so they can do more hating or destroy government?
Service as I knew it is dead. Now it’s “fix your own WiFi” and “do your own banking” but when there’s a problem outside the algorithm, no one knows what to do. No wonder people are hair-trigger crazy these days.
It's a shame that the Cola Concerts organizer has pulled the plug on concerts at Columbia Speedway. I enjoyed the Tedeschi Trucks Band show there and had tickets to the Gov't Mule concert, before it was cancelled. Hope that Columbia gets another outdoor venue for concerts like those in Greenville and Charlotte.
Some of the events at the Beijing Winter Olympics are being canceled because of winter weather. Wow.
Last night I had a dream. I was a muffler. Wow, you must be exhausted.
Five key jumpers were just disqualified from the Winter Olympics for wearing baggy pants. They were wearing MC Hammer pants. You can't touch this.
Yes. The Constitution says quite clearly that insurrectionists cannot run, cannot run for public office. I think people should pay attention. Thank you.
The women's basketball team at USC finally came out with a poster. It didn't even have the schedule. What? I've been working out of my house so long, I converted the kitchen into a break room.
Loud mufflers are against the law. They are very disturbing and often dangerous. Thank you.
How does a penguin build his house? He glues it together. Haha. You get it? He glue.
When I read about the police refusing to wear a mask at Myrtle Beach airport, it reminds me of that classic line from George Orwell's book, Animal Farm. All animals are created equal, but some animals are more equal than others. The police chief says nobody cares about this. It's the cops that don't care.
Cris Collinsworth is just a phenomenal announcer on football. I've only been able to catch some Sunday night football games, which have been really good this season. Damn, Cris Collinsworth, more than this year, he is so good. He talks football. He is phenomenal. He's really good. He said that the one football player was called by another football player and the first football player was sitting in the hot tub in LA. And he called and said, You got to come out here and play football with us. And Collinsworth said, "Well, that's how they recruit you in LA."