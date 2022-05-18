Rant and Rave: Student loans and earthquakes

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Y’all really need to stop grooming our kids. Stop teaching them to hate people whose belief systems are different. Stop showing them how to use violence against people who look different. And stop telling them that people in power are above the law. This grooming has got to stop!
Disinformation is fine as long as you are not stupid enough to believe it. Unfortunately, too many of us do believe it.
The deep state within the U.S. government and the bipartisan establishment within the two corporatist political parties continuously shriek about purported "dictatorships" in Russia, China, North Korea, and Syria. Yet they have no problem sending taxpayer dollars to support the Islamist dictatorship in Saudi Arabia (and its genocidal war in Yemen), the Zionist ethno-state in Israel, and the corrupt neo-Nazi adjacent regime in Ukraine.
A few tips for waiters and waitresses. My wife and I are not "you guys." Never return a credit card to a customer by placing it on the counter or table. Hand it back. I have seen other people snatch them and quickly disappear. If you serve me something and I say, "Thank you," I never considered it a problem. Please do not squat near the table to take our order. Remain standing.
Smokers, please use your car ashtray. We've had more forest fires this year in South Carolina than all of 2021.
Name calling. What you do when you can't support your ideas with facts.
The best way to adapt to a post-Roe v. Wade environment: Embrace the framework that nearly 50 percent of the US public supports — safe, legal abortion codified into law with commonsense regulations and restrictions alongside robust access to family planning and contraceptive services. The extreme, polarized positions (and unfortunately the loudest) of “illegal abortion” on one hand and “permissible in all circumstances” on the other are minority opinions and actively work against the health and well-being of American women and their families.
People who cannot repay their student loans simply chose the wrong major. Graduates get very high starting salaries if they studied computer science, engineering, accounting, finance, marketing, etc. Otherwise, just know that Walmart pays their truck drivers $120,000.
The "In God We Trust" license plate is available at no extra charge because a generous donor covered the additional cost for everyone who wants it.
Looka here y’all. As long as it’s going to be shakin’ and quakin’ around here, it’s a good idea to take your Dale Earnhardt plates off the top shelf.
Come spring, and a young man's fancy turns to ... shooting other young men. The Founding Fathers realized this and gave us the 2nd Amendment and legalized dueling. We need to restore a legal outlet for the natural violent impulses of young men like the Columbiana shooters — regulated dueling areas where they can shoot to their hearts' content without threatening bystanders. No ambulances. If you are gut-shot, you die like man, just like the old days. It would be a fair fight between willing parties, in the tradition of Burr vs. Hamilton.
The good news is Biden finally decided to tap into the US supply of oil to bring down exorbitant gas prices... The bad news: IT DIDN'T WORK!!!!
I sure hate having to pay for gassing up my Lamborghini Aventador Coupe!
If a RINO is a Republican in Name Only, is Manchin a DINO?
Columbia Craft sucks without Max... who sh#!t the bed on that one?
One would have to be in absolute denial not to know Trump and his like are lying, thieving bastards and incredible threats to this country and democracy.
Do the people who were manipulated by the Koch brothers into fighting against climate policy back in 2007 regret it? We were THIS CLOSE to choosing a wiser path. Oh, for a do-over...
You know, it's really, really amazing. I walked to the store a while ago to get a 24-ounce soft drink. I get a bottle and it was $2.79. It’s amazing because in two rows over it was a 24-ounce beer that was only 99 cents, so guess which one I got. Only in America.
I was going to buy Prevagen to improve my memory, but I forgot what aisle it was on. Yeah.
My friend likes watching the Flintstones and then the Jetsons. What a time span.
You know I love Rant and Rave. I just got home and thank the Lord I was able to take the motorcycle. That’s a bad bike, I love it, that’s my fifth motorcycle. *yawns* I’m sorry, but you know the Bible says that the Lord says He is the alpha and the omega, the first and the last, there is, you don’t beat the Lord.
Isn’t it time to fix the homeless problem at Finlay Park?
You know, gas is $4 a gallon. Everywhere I go, I see help wanted signs everywhere. And I see the roads crowded with people driving. So will somebody please tell me how everybody but me is able to afford $4 for a gallon of gas? I mean, can you tell me, can you print an answer there Free Times? Because you guys know everything so I'm just curious to see what's up. I mean really.
Elgin had another earthquake. I thought my next door neighbors had a heavy metal band. Yeah.
Why didn’t the shrimp share? Because he was shellfish.
When I go to my favorite burger restaurant, they asked me if I want to supersize my meal. I said yes. Also supersize the ketchup packets. Why don’t somebody invent large ketchup packets?
I wanted to get a job driving a cement truck. An employment agency gave me a concrete plan.
This is a rave. This is a rave to the nice young lady in the silver Hyundai at the corner of Sumter and Taylor Street Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Thank you so much for practicing defensive driving. I am so sorry I cut in front of you. It would’ve totally been my fault, but thanks to your alertness. I wasn't texting. I wasn’t talking on my phone. I just didn't see you. Thank you so much for avoiding an incident. Again, thank you.
If these Democrats can’t see what the Biden administration is doing to this country, you're more blind than Stevie Wonder. Thank you. Please put that in there, Rant and Rave. Democrats are ruining this country. It’s going down the s#!thole.
I find it almost impossible to believe that Free Times is still publishing s#!t about from the cellar dweller anti-Trump bastards who probably never even voted. I would like one of them to tell me what in the hell did Biden ever do for any American citizen or for America? We’re in such a deep s#!t storm it’s going to be up to our eyebrows pretty soon, and he started it and caused it. Him and that regime that’s behind him. We should be wishing to hell that Trump won the election.
This is a rave, R A V E for good parents. My dear pop was the director in France and we went to Colmar, France, but a lot of times you hear this almost daily, I heard it in a restaurant the other night, in Olive Garden, people say, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.’ But my pop, he said from the other side of the corner, ‘I do know what to do.’