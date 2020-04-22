Rant and Rave: Stop eating from McDonald's

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words

My last message to human beings with sight: What are you, stupid? Stop eating from McDonald’s. You are going to have someone make your food? Why don’t you make your food?

I would just like to say “thank you” to all the security officers out there on the front line being left behind. No gloves, no equipment, no hand sanitizer. But yet they are still turning every door and checking every lock. Thank God for them, protecting people’s property.

We need to grow our own food and hunt our own food and raise the prime directive to be this: Your money ain’t no good no more, poor little soldier.

I’ve been quarantining for two weeks now. I mostly do jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. I also sit around in my onesie, if you want to picture that.

My friend told me to do some goat yoga. I guess I’ll do a Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan or Tom Brady. Yeah.

I’m so bored being quarantined. Even though I’m diabetic, I’m just living off sugar.

COVID-19 is a microscope that allows us to see inequalities at an unprecedented resolution. Why go back to a system that revealed itself to be unsustainable and does not provide equal digital access or universal health care, and keeps people one paycheck from poverty?

Of course we should thank all those who are working so hard to hold us together during the pandemic. But kind words butter no parsnips. If we really value their efforts, we will pay and treat them fairly; not ask them to sign DNR orders so the hospital can help its customers instead, or deduct their stimulus checks from their paychecks.

Turns out a pandemic quarantine is a good time to potty train a toddler.

Our president continues to whip up suspicion and unease over voting. There is so much voter fraud, he says, over and over again, allegedly by Democrats. He doesn’t mention that the only voting fraud scheme uncovered recently was by Republicans in North Carolina. Trump is a purveyor of FAKE NEWS.

The face of America is the face of Putin’s America. This is Putin’s America. Trump, everything that happens on your watch, you own.

I’m trying to reach David Clarey.

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. With everything that was going on, I took April Fool’s Day off. Watch out for next year.

People are running around here talking about there ain’t no cure for the coronavirus. God is the cure for the coronavirus. They don’t understand He is coming back to get those who want to come with Him. He is coming back again.

I am no longer allowed to take my grandkids to Disney World, because they are closed. I wanted to recreate Splash Mountain, so I threw some water on their heads.

Did you hear the joke about the unstamped letter? You wouldn’t get it. Yeah.

This whole coronavirus is like an April Fool’s joke that went horribly, horribly wrong. God bless us all.

[As a replay of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run plays loudly in the background] I love the view of the slowing water from the rapids down near the zoo on the riverwalk that they show on WLTX. But they don’t show all the pollution in that river.

This is a time when you will find out who your real friends are. What a friend I have in Jesus.

Hey folks, I think everybody is aware that our president wears some kind of off-orange makeup. It’s weird.

Why did the toilet paper cross the road? Because he got stuck in a crack.

A lot of people are wearing masks out here these days. Let’s make sure they aren’t carrying a pistol with that mask.

Hey Judi Gatson, I think you are the best anchor on TV.

Clyburn is an idiot. If you are a Clyburn supporter, you are an even bigger idiot.

The Taste Buds and I are temporarily not eating in restaurants. But we’ll be back. OK, governor?

There is nothing worse than a coward with authority.

I would like to see all the people who rant about socialism, now in this time of COVID-19, continue to justify that.

I can’t go out to Lake Murray and put my boat in because the governor says I can’t. But he didn’t shut down the golf courses.

I had some jokes about unemployed people, but none of them worked.

Rest in peace, Bill Withers.

I prefer your old format, your old size of paper and the old quality of paper. Your new size is difficult to handle. I much prefer the old format.

A certain Toyota dealer here in town is listing all their vehicles over MSRP. Don’t they know people are hurting right now? We are in the middle of a pandemic and people are looking for a bargain. Crazy.

With all of this isolation, let’s just say I fell in love with a red Solo cup these last few weeks.

With civilization’s march slowed to a crawl, and less pollution and auto accidents, the coronavirus may end up saving more lives than it takes, though there may be a slight increase in suicides due to toilet paper shortages.

I work in the taxi industry and my wife works in the grocery industry. We are doing our jobs every single day and we’re glad to be out there. I just want to thank all my fellow people in the transportation industry and in the grocery industry, because these are troubling times. I just want to say, “God bless us all, and bless the ones in the health care industry.”

Forget the COVID-19 vaccine. Develop one for TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. Maybe then we can all focus on what is being done right vs. all the Doubting Thomas whiners and the “sky is falling” mindset. Any idiot can find fault, to include slamming President Trump. Make some masks, deliver some food, but shut your freakin’ idiot mouth! If you are not doing something about the problem, you are the problem. I bet your liberal, Trump-hating rag will not publish this rant.

President Trump acknowledges that he votes by mail and he claims there is a valid reason for that. I want to vote by mail also but for the rest of us, he opposes it. Supposedly we will cheat; we cannot be trusted to be honest voters. GFY, Trump.

To me, race is akin to beauty. Looks are in the eye of the beholder. It’s not what you look like. It’s what YOU DO!

I spent a few decades of my career interviewing and hiring people. I could immediately tell if an applicant was hirable for anything. Many were not. Many lied about his or her qualifications even though the truth would work better. One of the first giveaways was when the applicant told me, “I like working with people.” I knew two things right away. Either he or she was lying or had never worked with people before. I worked with people my entire career. One work experience I found desirable in an applicant was waiter or waitress experience. Those people knew how to deal with difficult customers. Believe me, I far prefer working with animals or machinery than people.

About 48 percent of the population are Trump supporters. And since he says that this is all a big hoax with the coronavirus, and it was going to go away by Easter, then they don’t need any masks.

How in the hell am I supposed to keep the coronavirus away, when I can’t find any disinfectant wipes or alcohol? I would be fine with a waiting list. But Publix, Walgreens, Dollar General and Food Lion say they cannot do that. I’ve been on the road looking every day this week and haven’t found any yet.

So, after all this, you still want to elect Trump for a second term? You obviously have a death wish for yourself and this nation when the second round of the coronavirus begins.

I have always known it is a pandemic and I knew it before you did. I continued holding campaign rallies and playing golf because I wanted you to feel secure that we had it well under control. I am a cheerleader for the country, so I didn’t want to take actions or say anything that would worry you. Got that, you dumb s#!ts?

Whoever came up with the slogan, “practice social distancing,” has missed the mark. We need a slogan that is crystal clear and easily understood by people of all ages, all education levels and all language backgrounds. I propose “Keep six feet apart.”

Trump supporters: Do not mistake one or two glimmers of intelligence from him for leadership. He is still the same moron he has always been.