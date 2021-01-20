Rant and Rave: Still talking about Capitol riots, still talking about Trump

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Have you noticed how CNN and the other news agencies used to display the COVID cases and deaths every day for the past several months? Now that they’re getting a democrat in the presidential office, the banners have all gone away, curious.

They unveiled the A’ja Wilson statue in front of the Colonial Life Arena, it’s a slam dunk.

Got a rant. Nancy Pelosi has got to be secretly disappointed that Trump didn’t get reelected. Imagine how many impeachments she could initiate with four more years to work with.

Hey folks, you know, the last time Donald Trump moved, m-o-v-e-d, his wife said, Melania said, ‘No no no, we have to upgrade the prenup.’ And he’s about to move again, and you tell me, if you don’t think she upgraded the prenup again, then I, then explain that to me.

I just got off the phone with Lexington County property division and said ‘Can I get some help with paying my way overpriced taxes on my manufactured homes in Lexington County.’ And they said ‘No, if you don’t pay the taxes on time you will be hit with a fine.’ In the middle of a pandemic? Really? Really, Lexington County. Shame on you.

Yeah I got a rant. I got a rant. The same old rant, get tired of calling Free Times Rant and Rave and saying ‘Nope that mailbox is full. That mailbox is full.’ That's my rant. At least find somebody who can answer the phone instead of hearing ‘that mailbox is full.’

When I was a kid, my mom was always around, and we were never rich, but my mom was always by our side and you can see the difference in people. I think the moral of the story is you look at all these people that attacked the Capitol. You take a good look at their parents, this didn’t start with these kids and these adults now.

So retired soldiers don’t matter huh? Y'all going to make us 1C, you should’ve made us 1L.

You be very aware. Do the math. Trump has added $6.8 trillion to the national debt. Your kids are going to end up in f#!king poverty, your grandkids are going to be broke, $6.8 trillion, added to your dear kids schooling.

Little kids in Switzerland, this plane that they can’t figure out the flight plan, oh my god, don’t you dare forget what state you’re in. You’re in SC buddy, this state will always be white trash.

You know Emily Dickinson said ‘the further you get off track, the harder it is to get back on track.’ If you don’t think America is FUBAR-ed, in California, a dog had infections in its eyes and this dog is on HLN this morning and they’re trying to find a home for this dear puppy. Middle aged dog, and the owners did what? They had the eyes removed from a dog.

The ridiculous stupidity, moronish people who think they can go down to the Statehouse and protest about mask wearing. Come on? It’s BG the Blind Guy. I gotta say this, I keep bringing up stuff you should be pissed off about, but you want to not wear a mask and you come up to me and talk to me? You better stay at least 10 feet away, if you don’t I have every right to defend myself and kick your ass. What are you stupid? Are you a fucking moron?

I recently bought some marijuana stock, it's really smokin'.

You know, Mr. Belichickfrom the Patriots, now that is a guy with a backbone and a character. Trump is doing everything, a con man never quits, they just keep going. After all this violence he wants to give a medal of honor to a football coach? I got a hoodie on right now, I love a hoodie. Bill Belichick has a backbone and character.

Few Americans acknowledge that socialism and fascism have coexisted here for years. We don’t reject social security and disability checks or medicare or even food stamps if needed. These recipients — even members of fascist leaning or anti-semite groups, RCA (long pause) correction, NRA — in proper measures and constraints, we have lived peacefully.

The crazies that stormed the Capitol last week were not supporting Donald Trump, they are anarchists supporting no government, government to those who have the guns. What’s wrong with this picture?

Republicans, your illegitimacy has never been more clear and I know you’re so proud of it.

What did the judge say when there was a skunk in the court? Odor in the court. Odor in the court!

I’m 67 years old and I have a little poem for you. Looks like I'll be dead by COVID-19 before I’m old enough to get the vaccine, doo da doo da.

We are currently being vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. There is no vaccine for the virus that has been spread by Trump it invades the mind and soul and millions of our fellow men have willingly exposed themselves to it.

I doubt if there’s anything, an efficient amount of strong enough soap to wash the blood off the hands of all the supporters and enablers of Donald Trump The horror we all witnessed a few days ago will not be soon forgotten.

This is a rave to the most inept thief ever. Who in Cayce SC with a mailbox flag up, drove and stole a piece of junk mail that was being returned. Uh, I just want to say what a stupid idiot ignorant fool this guy was. But we have him on camera and it's just awesome. We were laughing our asses off, have a good day.

Donald Trump is their god.

Hey folks, you know I actually knew a little kid at a school in Switzerland, his grandparents had been murdered by Nazis. He was older than me and I think I've told you this before. How do you explain the stupidity with a Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt? It almost makes you vomit, it almost makes me that sick. How do you explain the stupidity and hatred?

Hey folks, you know when Donald Trump said build that wall, apparently he meant that wall around the White House with the razor wire. They’re putting up a wall, Mr. Trump put up a wall, and now they’re putting one up.

Can someone please explain to me what was "Trump's inaction" that lead to Americans losing their "businesses and or jobs"?

Our nation's Capital is swarming with armed soldiers for the first time since 1861, when several states had seceded and we were heading into the Civil War. This time around, it's Poor Baby Donald. He needs constant attention and entertainment. If causing a riot gives him some jollies, he will do it.

At my age, I have heard so much slang, so many changes, I have a slangormation overload. Today, somebody told me I have a dad bod. Is that anything like being a father figure?

To all the self-righteous Trump haters out there, let me remind you of what Jesus told the "moral" leaders of his day who wanted to stone a woman accused of adultery: "Let him who is without sin cast the first stone."

Man I gotta go the bathroom! I hate working in the drive thru! Would you like some wee wee with them curly fries?!?! Pssssssss

The ol’ Stable Genius really poked his pecker in it this time. Hopefully we can completely rid ourselves of him this time.

The Fox News is still dragging on a wretched and lingering career. Abhorred and despised by even the few who are cognizant of its miserable and disgraceful existence, stifled by the very filth it so profusely scatters, rendered deaf and blind by the exhalations of its own slime, the obscene journal, happily unconscious of its degraded state, is rapidly sinking beneath that treacherous mud which, while it seems to give it a firm standing with the low and debased classes of society, is nevertheless rising above its detested head, and will speedily engulf it for ever. The immortal words of Charles Dickens.

Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up

The world finally found a word to rhyme with ORANGE ... INSURRECTION!

First Joe (Azar) now Andy (Schlon) The old guard in Five Points is fading away. So long, my friend.